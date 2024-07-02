Application Binary Interface (ABI) Incompatibility with MLNX_EN Kernel Modules

When MLNX_EN modules are not compatible with a new kernel from a new OS or errata kernel, no links will be created under the weak-updates directory for the new kernel, causing the driver load to fail. Checking for the existence of needed module links under weak-updates directory can be done by reloading the MLNX_EN modules. If one or more modules are missing, the driver reload will fail with an error message.

Example:

Copy Copied! ******************************************************************************** # /etc/init.d/mlnx-en.d restart Unloading HCA driver: [ OK ] Loading HCA driver and Access Layer: [ OK ] Module rdma_cm belong to kernel which is not a part of MLNX[FAILED]kipping... Loading rdma_ucm [FAILED] ********************************************************************************

In order to fix ABI incompatibility with MLNX_EN modules, the modules should be recompiled against the new kernel, using the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script, available in MLNX_EN installation image.

There are two ways to recompile the MLNX_EN modules: