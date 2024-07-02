Docker Containers
On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.
Docker containers are supported on MLNX-ENusing Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.
Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table.
Linux Containers Networking Modes
|
Orchestration and Clustering Tool
|
Version
|
Networking Mode
|
Link Layer
|
Virtualization Mode
|
Docker
|
Docker Engine
17.03 or higher
|
SR-IOV using sriov-plugin along with docker run wrapper tool
|
InfiniBand and Ethernet
|
SR-IOV
|
Kubernetes
|
Kubernetes
1.10.3 or higher
|
SR-IOV using device plugin, and using SR- IOV CNI plugin
|
InfiniBand and Ethernet
|
SR-IOV
|
VXLAN using IPoIB bridge
|
InfiniBand
|
Shared HCA