Ethernet Related Issues
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Ethernet interfaces renaming fails leaving them with names such as renameXY.
|
Invalid udev rules.
|
Review the udev rules inside the "/etc/ udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules" file. Modify the rules such that every rule is unique to the target interface, by adding correct unique attribute values to each interface, such as dev_id, dev_port and KERNELS or address).
Example of valid udev rules:
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", DRIVERS=="?*",
ATTR{dev_id}=="0x0", ATTR{type}=="1", KERNEL=="eth*",
ATTR{dev_port}=="0", KER- NELS=="0000:08:00.0", NAME="eth4" SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", DRIVERS=="?*",
ATTR{dev_id}=="0x0", ATTR{type}=="1", KERNEL=="eth*",
ATTR{dev_port}=="1", KER- NELS=="0000:08:00.0", NAME="eth5"
|
No link.
|
Misconfiguration of the switch port or using a cable not supporting link rate.
|
|
Degraded performance is measured when having a mixed rate environment (10GbE, 40GbE and 56GbE).
|
Sending traffic from a node with a higher rate to a node with lower rate.
|
Enable Flow Control on both switch ports and nodes:
|
No link with break-out cable.
|
Misuse of the break-out cable or misconfiguration of the switch's split ports
|