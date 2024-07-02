NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-3.2.1.1 LTS
User Manual Revision History

Release

Date

Description

5.7

August 2022

5.3

April 15, 2021

5.2

January 12, 2021

5.1

August 16, 2020

Updated the content of the entire document following the removal of support for ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB adapter cards, as well as the deprecation of RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib).

Added Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming section.

Added Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads section.

5.0

March 15, 2020

4.7

December 29, 2019

4.5

December 19, 2018

