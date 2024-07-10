Bug Fixes in This Version

3932946 Description: Fixed the setting of ATS for DMABUF MRs that caused some MRs to miss the ATS enablement. Lack of ATS enablement on DMABUF MRs results in slower performance when using these MRs.

Keywords: ATS, DMABUF, MRs

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

3894403 Description: On rare occasions, rdmacm applications could not find the device upon creating new RDMA devices, as the CMA driver lost some of the devices due to an overflow issue.

Keywords: rdmacm

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

3807155 Description: Fixed an issue that could have caused memory corruption when running XDP traffic.

Keywords: tc_wrap tool, VLAN

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

3848999 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the tc_wrap tool from properly working when VLAN is configured as the tool wrongly handled the library function return value.

Keywords: tc_wrap tool, VLAN

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

3822520 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock in the flow of disabling the LAG when changing eswitch mode from switchdev to legacy when a LAG bond existed on the machine.

Keywords: MR cache cleanup

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

3822520 Description: Fixed an issue related to the comparison process between the SW steering and FW steering modes to avoid kernel crashes incidences.

Keywords: MR cache cleanup

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

3947195 Description: Fixed an issue related to the driver's internal MR cache cleanup that caused high memory consumption on the host.

Keywords: MR cache cleanup

Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1