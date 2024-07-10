Downloading the Drivers

Verify that the system has a NVIDIA network adapter (HCA/NIC) installed.

The following example shows a system with an installed NVIDIA HCA:

Copy Copied! # lspci -v | grep Mellanox 86 : 00.0 Network controller [ 0207 ]: Mellanox Technologies MT27620 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014 86 : 00.1 Network controller [ 0207 ]: Mellanox Technologies MT27620 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014

Note: For ConnectX-5 Socket Direct adapters, use ibdev2netdev to display the installed card and the mapping of logical ports to physical ports. Example:

Copy Copied! [root @gen -l-vrt- 203 ~]# ibdev2netdev -v | grep -i MCX556M-ECAT-S25 0000 : 84 : 00.0 mlx5_10 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p2p1 (Down) 0000 : 84 : 00.1 mlx5_11 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p2p2 (Down) 0000 : 05 : 00.0 mlx5_2 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p5p1 (Down) 0000 : 05 : 00.1 mlx5_3 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p5p2 (Down)