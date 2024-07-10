Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools

NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-3.2.2.0 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Use the script /usr/sbin/mlnx_en_uninstall.sh to uninstall MLNX_EN package.

