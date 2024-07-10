Topics
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-3.2.2.0 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools
Use the script
/usr/sbin/mlnx_en_uninstall.sh
to uninstall MLNX_EN package.
