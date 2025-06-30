What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS

On This Page

General Support

Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS over RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

Alma 8.5

x86_64

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 3.2

x86_64

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

AArch64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLINUX21.10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v8

AArch64

4.18.0-553.el8.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-553.el8.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v9

AArch64

5.14.0-419.el9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.0-419.el9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS2.0

AArch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS23.01

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian9.13

AArch64

4.9.0-13-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.9.0-13-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.8

AArch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.9

x86_64

4.19.0-14-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-16-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.13

AArch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-21-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian11.3

AArch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-13-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12

AArch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.1.0-10-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12.5

AArch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.1.0-18-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp10

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp11

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp12

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86_64

5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86_64

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86_64

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.0

x86_64

5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

AArch64

-

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP1

AArch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER22.03

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86_64

4.19.225-3.ph3

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS7.2

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.4

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/ CentOS7.6alternate

aarch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64

Community

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS7.7

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.8

x86_64

3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.9

x86_64

3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.0

AArch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5

AArch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.6

AArch64

AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.7

AArch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.8

AArch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.9

AArch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.10

AArch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.0

AArch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.1

AArch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.2

AArch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.3

AArch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.4

AArch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

SLES12.1SP2

x86_64

4.4.21-69-default

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES12SP3

x86_64

4.4.73-5-default

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES12SP4

AArch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

Community

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.12.14-94.41-default

Community

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES12SP5

AArch64

4.12.14-120-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.12.14-120-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP2

AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP3

AArch64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP4

AArch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP5

AArch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP6

x86_64

6.4.0-150600.21-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu16.04

x86_64

4.4.0-21-generic

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu18.04

AArch64

4.15.0-20-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

11.6

x86_64

4.15.0-20-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

11.6

Ubuntu20.04

AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

Ubuntu22.04

AArch64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

Ubuntu23.04

x86_64

6.2.0-20-generic

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu23.10

x86_64

6.5.0-5-generic

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

UOS20.1020

AArch64

4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

UOS20.1040

AArch64

4.19.0-arm64-server

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-server-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Citrix XenServer Host7.1

x86_64

4.4.0+2

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Citrix XenServer Host8.2

x86_64

4.19.0+1

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kernel 6.6

AArch64

6.6

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.6

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Note

32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_EN.

Upgrade/Downgrade Matrix

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.

Target Version

Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade

Release Type

Release Date

23.10-5.1.4.0

LTS (June 2025)

23.10-4.0.9.1 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U4

December 2024

5.8-6.0.4.2

LTS-U6

December 2024

23.10-0.5.5.0 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile

GA-LTS-U0

October 2023

5.4-3.7.5.0

GA-LTS-Update

November 2022

MLNX_OFED Version Interoperability

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.

Target Version

Verified OFED Version Interoperability

Release Type

Release Date

23.10-5.1.4.0

LTS (June 2025)

23.10-4.0.9.1 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U4

December 2024

5.8-6.0.4.2

LTS-U6

December 2024

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

Note

As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB adapter cards are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-2

24.39.5044

ConnectX-7

28.39.5050

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.39.5050

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.39.5050

ConnectX-6

20.39.5050

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4506

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 30, 2025.
