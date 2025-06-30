Congestion control is used to reduce packet drops in lossy environments and mitigate congestion spreading and resulting victim flows in lossless environments.

The Quantized Congestion Notification (QCN) IEEE standard (802.1Qau) provides congestion control for long-lived flows in limited bandwidth-delay product Ethernet networks. It is part of the IEEE Data Center Bridging (DCB) protocol suite, which also includes ETS, PFC, and DCBX. QCN in conducted at L2, and is targeted for hardware implementations. QCN applies to all Ethernet packets and all transports, and both the host and switch behavior is detailed in the standard.

QCN user interface allows the user to configure QCN activity. QCN configuration and retrieval of information is done by the mlnx_qcn tool. The command interface provides the user with a set of changeable attributes, and with information regarding QCN's counters and statistics. All parameters and statistics are defined per port and priority. QCN command interface is available if and only the hardware supports it.