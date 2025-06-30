Updating Firmware After Installation

Firmware can be automatically updated upon system boot.

The firmware update package (mlnx-fw-updater) is installed in the “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater” folder, and the openibd service script can invoke the firmware update process if requested on boot.

If the firmware is updated, the following message will be printed to the system’s standard logging file:

Copy Copied! fw_updater: Firmware was updated. Please reboot your system for the changes to take effect.

Otherwise, the following message will be printed:

Copy Copied! fw_updater: Didn't detect new devices with old firmware.

Please note that this feature is disabled by default. To enable the automatic firmware update upon system boot, set the following parameter to “yes” “RUN_FW_UPDATER_ONBOOT=yes” in the openibd service configuration file “/etc/infiniband/openib.conf”.

You can opt to exclude a list of devices from the automatic firmware update procedure. To do so, edit the configurations file “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx-fw-updater.conf” and provide a comma separated list of PCI devices to exclude from the firmware update.

Example: