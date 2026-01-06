Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
4140272
Description: Fixed a rare issue where the kernel API
Keywords: ib_free_cq, destroy_cq
Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
4573786 / 4500815
Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.
Keywords: Promiscuous mode
Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
4639994
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: UMEM_DMABUF_GET_PINNED, ib_umem_dmabuf_get_pinned
Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
4648901 / 4606693
Description: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a MAD completion queue (CQ) was destroyed while RDMA CM traffic was still active.
Keywords: MAD CQ
Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
4719792 / 4553499
Description: Fixed an issue where, on devices that do not support BlueFlame, allocation of a new Transport Domain (TD) could fail when attempting to allocate a dedicated UAR.
Keywords: BlueFlame, Transport Domain (TD), UAR
Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1