NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-6.1.6.1 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-6.1.6.1 LTS (2023 LTS U6)  Customer Affecting Changes

On This Page

Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

23.10-6.1.6.1

XenServer 7.1 OS will not be supported in MLNX_OFED v23.10-6.x.x.x. The last update release that supports this OS is 23.10-5.1.4.0.

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Introduced in Version

Description

Customer Impact and Recommendation

N/A

N/A

N/A

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

N/A
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here