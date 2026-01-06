Dump Configuration

In order to configure this feature, follow the steps below:

Set the dump bitmap parameter by running -W (uppercase) with the desired bitmap parameter value (see Bitmap Parameters table above). In the following example, the bitmap parameter value is 3. Copy Copied! ethtool -W ens1f0 3

Dump the file by running -w (lowercase) with the desired configuration file name. Copy Copied! ethtool -w ens1f0 data /tmp/dump.bin

[Optional] To get the bitmap parameter value, version and size of the dump, run the command above without the file name. Copy Copied! ethtool -w ens1f0 flag: 3 , version: 1 , length: 4312

To open the dump file, run: Copy Copied! mlnx_dump_parser -f /tmp/dump.bin -m mst_dump_demo.txt -r ring_dump_demo.txt Version: 1 Flag: 3 Number of blocks: 123 Length 327584 MCION module number: 0 status: | present | DRIVER VERSION: 1 - 23 ( 03 Mar 2015 ) DEVICE NAME 0000 : 81 : 00.0 :ens1f0 Parsing Complete! where: -f For the file to be parsed (the file that was just created) -m For the mst dump file -r For the ring dump file For further information, refer to HowTo Dump Driver Configuration (via ethtool) Community post.