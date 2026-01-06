On This Page
General Support
Supported Operating Systems
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS over RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
Alma 8.5
x86_64
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 3.2
x86_64
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
AArch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86_64
5.10.134+
Primary
BCLINUX21.10SP2
AArch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream v8
AArch64
4.18.0-553.el8.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-553.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream v9
AArch64
5.14.0-419.el9.x86_64
Community
x86_64
5.14.0-419.el9.aarch64
Community
CTYUNOS2.0
AArch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTYUNOS23.01
AArch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian9.13
AArch64
4.9.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86_64
4.9.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian10.8
AArch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
Debian10.9
x86_64
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian10.13
AArch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian11.3
AArch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian12
AArch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86_64
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian12.5
AArch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86_64
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS2.0sp9
AArch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS2.0sp10
AArch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS2.0sp11
AArch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS2.0sp12
AArch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
KYLIN10SP2
AArch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
KYLIN10SP3
AArch64
4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86_64
5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64
Community
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86_64
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86_64
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86_64
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86_64
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86_64
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.0
x86_64
5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86_64
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86_64
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
AArch64
-
Community
x86_64
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
OPENEULER20.03SP1
AArch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64
Community
x86_64
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
OPENEULER20.03SP3
AArch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
OPENEULER22.03
AArch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86_64
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS7.2
x86_64
3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.4
x86_64
3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.6
x86_64
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/ CentOS7.6alternate
aarch64
4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
Community
RHEL/CentOS7.7
x86_64
3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.8
x86_64
3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.9
x86_64
3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.0
AArch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.1
AArch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.2
AArch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.3
AArch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.4
AArch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5
AArch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.6
AArch64
AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.7
AArch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.8
AArch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.9
AArch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.10
AArch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.0
AArch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.1
AArch64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.2
AArch64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.3
AArch64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.4
AArch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Primary
12.2
SLES12.1SP2
x86_64
4.4.21-69-default
Community
SLES12SP3
x86_64
4.4.73-5-default
Community
SLES12SP4
AArch64
4.12.14-94.41-default
Community
x86_64
4.12.14-94.41-default
Community
SLES12SP5
AArch64
4.12.14-120-default
Primary
x86_64
4.12.14-120-default
Primary
SLES15SP2
AArch64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
x86_64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
SLES15SP3
AArch64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
x86_64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
SLES15SP4
AArch64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
x86_64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
SLES15SP5
AArch64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
x86_64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
SLES15SP6
x86_64
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
Ubuntu16.04
x86_64
4.4.0-21-generic
Community
Ubuntu18.04
AArch64
4.15.0-20-generic
Primary
11.6
x86_64
4.15.0-20-generic
Primary
11.6
Ubuntu20.04
AArch64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.2
Ubuntu22.04
AArch64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.2
Ubuntu23.04
x86_64
6.2.0-20-generic
Primary
Ubuntu23.10
x86_64
6.5.0-5-generic
Primary
UOS20.1020
AArch64
4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.x86_64
Primary
UOS20.1040
AArch64
4.19.0-arm64-server
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-server-amd64
Primary
Citrix XenServer Host8.2
x86_64
4.19.0+1
Primary
Kernel 6.6
AArch64
6.6
Primary
x86_64
6.6
Primary
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_EN.
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.
Target Version
Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade
Release Type
Release Date
23.10-6.1.6.1
LTS (December 2025)
23.10-5.1.4.0 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile
LTS-U5
June 2025
23.10-0.5.5.0 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile
GA-LTS-U0
October 2023
5.8-7.0.6.1
LTS-U7
June 2025
5.4-3.7.5.0
GA-LTS-Update
November 2022
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.
Target Version
Verified OFED Version Interoperability
Release Type
Release Date
23.10-6.1.6.1
LTS (December 2025)
23.10-5.1.4.0 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile
LTS-U5
June 2025
5.8-7.0.6.1
LTS-U7
June 2025
As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB adapter cards are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField®-2
24.39.5124
ConnectX-7
28.39.5124
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.39.5124
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.39.5124
ConnectX-6
20.39.5124
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4506
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.