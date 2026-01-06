Installing MLNX_EN

This type of installation is applicable to RedHat/OL, Fedora, XenServer operating systems.

The package consists of two folders that can be set up as a repository:

“RPMS_ETH” - provides the Ethernet only installation mode

“RPMS” - provides the RDMA support installation mode

Log into the installation machine as root . Mount the ISO image on your machine and copy its content to a shared location in your network. Copy Copied! # mount -o ro,loop mlnx-en-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt You can download the image from nvidia.com/en-us/networking/.com → Products → Software → Ethernet Drivers. Download and install the NVIDIA GPG-KEY: The key can be downloaded via the following link: http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Example: Copy Copied! # wget http: -- 2014 - 04 - 20 13 : 52 : 30 -- http: Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3 . 194.0 Connecting to www.mellanox.com| 72.3 . 194.0 |: 80 ... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 1354 ( 1 .3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox? 100 %[=================================================>] 1 , 354 --.-K/s in 0s 2014 - 04 - 20 13 : 52 : 30 ( 247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox? saved [ 1354 / 1354 ] Install the key. Example: Copy Copied! # sudo rpm -- import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Importing GPG key 0x6224C050 : Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) <support@mellanox.com>" From : /repos/MLNX_EN/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Is this ok [y/N]: Check that the key was successfully imported. Example: Copy Copied! # rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}

' | grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies <support @mellanox .com>) Rev 3.30 Mellanox Technologies 45 Create a YUM repository configuration file called “/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_en.repo” with the following content: Copy Copied! [mlnx_en] name=MLNX_EN Repository baseurl=file: enabled= 1 gpgkey=file: gpgcheck= 1 Note Replace <RPMS FOLDER NAME> with “RPMS_ETH” or “RPMS” depending on the desired installation mode (Ethernet only or RDMA). Check that the repository was successfully added. Copy Copied! # yum repolist Loaded plugins: product-id, security, subscription-manager This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. repo id repo name status mlnx_en MLNX_EN Repository

After setting up the YUM repository for MLNX_EN package, install one of the following metadata packages:

In case you set up the “RPMS_ETH” folder as the repository (for Ethernet only mode), install: Copy Copied! # yum install mlnx-en-eth-only

In case you set up the “RPMS” folder as the repository (for RDMA mode), install either: Copy Copied! # yum install mlnx-en-vma Or Copy Copied! # yum install mlnx-en-dpdk

Please note the following:

MLNX_EN provides kernel module RPM packages with KMP support for RHEL and SLES. For other operating systems, kernel module RPM packages are provided only for the operating system’s default kernel. In this case, the group RPM packages have the supported kernel version in their packages name.

If you have an operating systems different than RHEL or SLES, or you have installed a kernel that is not supported by default in MLNX_EN, you can use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script to build MLNX_EN for your kernel.

The script will automatically build the matching group RPM packages for your kernel so that you can still install MLNX_EN via YUM.

Please note that the resulting MLNX_EN repository will contain unsigned RPMs. Therefore, you should set 'gpgcheck=0' in the repository configuration file.

Installing MLNX_EN using the YUM tool does not automatically update the firmware.

To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_EN package, you can either:

Run: Copy Copied! # yum install mlnx-fw-updater OR Update the firmware to the latest version available on NVIDIA website as described in Updating Firmware After Installation section.

This type of installation is applicable to Debian and Ubuntu operating systems.

The package consists of two folders that can be set up as a repository:

“DEBS_ETH” - provides the Ethernet only installation mode.

“RPMS” - provides the RDMA support installation mode.

Log into the installation machine as root. Extract the MLNX_EN package on a shared location in your network. You can download it from nvidia.com/en-us/networking/.com → Products → Software → Ethernet Drivers. Create an apt-get repository configuration file called "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_en.list" with the following content: Copy Copied! deb file:/<path to extracted MLNX_EN package >/<DEBS FOLDER NAME> ./ Note Replace <DEBS FOLDER NAME> with “DEBS_ETH” or “DEBS” depending on the desired installation mode (Ethernet only or RDMA). Download and install the NVIDIA GPG-KEY. Example: Copy Copied! # wget -qO - http: Verify that the key was successfully imported. Example: Copy Copied! # apt-key list pub 1024D/A9E4B643 2013 - 08 - 11 uid Mellanox Technologies <support @mellanox .com> sub 1024g/09FCC269 2013 - 08 - 11 Update the apt-get cache. Copy Copied! # sudo apt-get update

After setting up the apt-get repository for MLNX_EN package, install one of the following metadata packages:

In case you set up the “DEBS_ETH” folder as the repository (for Ethernet only mode), install: Copy Copied! # apt-get install mlnx-en-eth-only

In case you set up the “DEBS” folder as the repository (for RDMA mode), install either: Copy Copied! # apt-get install mlnx-en-vma OR Copy Copied! # apt-get install mlnx-en-dpdk

Installing MLNX_EN using the apt-get tool does not automatically update the firmware. To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_EN package, you can either:

Run: Copy Copied! # apt-get install mlnx-fw-updater Or Update the firmware to the latest version available on NVIDIA website as described in Updating Firmware After Installation section.

NVIDIA Legacy Libraries can also be installed using the operating system's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.).

For RPM based operating systems, follow the steps in “Installing MLNX_EN Using YUM” section, using the directory “MLNX_LIBS" instead of “UPSTREAM_LIBS” when creating the “/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo” file.

For Debian based operating systems, follow the steps in “Installing MLNX_EN Using apt-get” section using the directory “MLNX_LIBS” instead of “UPSTREAM_LIBS” when creating the “/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list” file.

Finally, for both RPM and Debian based OSs, install the new metadata package called “mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs”, which will install both the user space and kernel packages.

If you wish to install only the user space packages, make sure to install the metadata package called “mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only”.