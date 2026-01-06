Quality of Service (QoS)

The different QoS properties that can be assigned to a TC are:

When setting a TC's transmission algorithm to be 'strict', then this TC has absolute (strict) priority over other TC strict priorities coming before it (as determined by the TC number: TC 7 is the highest priority, TC 0 is lowest). It also has an absolute priority over nonstrict TCs (ETS).

This property needs to be used with care, as it may easily cause starvation of other TCs.

A higher strict priority TC is always given the first chance to transmit. Only if the highest strict priority TC has nothing more to transmit, will the next highest TC be considered.

Nonstrict priority TCs will be considered last to transmit.

This property is extremely useful for low latency low bandwidth traffic that needs to get immediate service when it exists, but is not of high volume to starve other transmitters in the system.

Enhanced Transmission Selection standard (ETS) exploits the time periods in which the offered load of a particular Traffic Class (TC) is less than its minimum allocated bandwidth by allowing the difference to be available to other traffic classes.

After servicing the strict priority TCs, the amount of bandwidth (BW) left on the wire may be split among other TCs according to a minimal guarantee policy.

If, for instance, TC0 is set to 80% guarantee and TC1 to 20% (the TCs sum must be 100), then the BW left after servicing all strict priority TCs will be split according to this ratio.

Since this is a minimum guarantee, there is no maximum enforcement. This means, in the same example, that if TC1 did not use its share of 20%, the reminder will be used by TC0.

ETS is configured using the mlnx_qos tool (mlnx_qos) which allows you to:

Assign a transmission algorithm to each TC (strict or ETS)

Set minimal BW guarantee to ETS TCs Usage: Copy Copied! mlnx_qos -i \[options\]

Rate limit defines a maximum bandwidth allowed for a TC. Please note that 10% deviation from the requested values is considered acceptable.

Trust state enables prioritizing sent/received packets based on packet fields.

The default trust state is PCP. Ethernet packets are prioritized based on the value of the field (PCP/DSCP).

For further information on how to configure Trust mode, please refer to HowTo Configure Trust State on NVIDIA Adapters community post.

Note Setting the Trust State mode shall be done before enabling SR-IOV in order to propagate the Trust State to the VFs.





By default, the receive buffer configuration is controlled automatically. Users can override the receive buffer size and receive buffer's xon and xoff thresholds using mlnx_qos tool.

For further information, please refer to HowTo Tune the Receive buffers on NVIDIA Adapters community post.

DCBX settings, such as "ETS" and "strict priority" can be controlled by firmware or software. When DCBX is controlled by firmware, changes of QoS settings cannot be done by the software. The DCBX control mode is configured using the mlnx_qos -d os/fw command.

For further information on how to configure the DCBX control mode, please refer to mlnx_qos community post.