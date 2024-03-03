Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
3727823
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities.
Keywords: Encap entries, double free vulnerabilities
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3727026
Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode.
Keywords: Q-counters, switchdev
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3499413
Description: Fixed a kernel issue ("net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections") where under heavy load, some connections could not be offloaded, leading to performance problems.
Keywords: ASAP, CT offload
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3666162
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered a syndrome error due to debugfs entries that were not exposed for non supported general RoCE parameters, like rtt_resp_dscp.
Keywords: Syndrom error, debugfs entries
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3710958
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error message due to outdated rule actions in the STE apply flow. The flow have been updated to check if the rule domain is different from the ASO CT action domain when applying the ASO CT action.
Keywords: STE apply flow, ASO CT
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1