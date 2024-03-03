On This Page
Changes and New Features
Customer Affecting Change
Description
Installation Process Firmware Burn Update
Starting from this release, the OFED installation process does not burn firmware for none Connect-X devices. To burn the firmware manually, use this script: /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl
Deprecation of Older Operating Systems
Starting from this release, MLNX_OFED releases no longer support operating systems with kernels below v4.18. This includes the following systems:
The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
Supported Cards
Description
All HCAs
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-6 and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-5 and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-4 and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
Feature/Change
Description
24.01-0.3.3.1
Installation
Kernel Version Update for Kylin 10
Upgraded the kernel version of the Kylin 10 Operating System Service Pack 3 to v4.19.90-52.22.v2207.
General
For additional information on the new features, please refer to the MLNX_EN User Manual.