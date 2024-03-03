NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.01-0.3.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.01-0.3.3.1  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Customer Affecting Changes

Customer Affecting Change

Description

Installation Process Firmware Burn Update

Starting from this release, the OFED installation process does not burn firmware for none Connect-X devices. To burn the firmware manually, use this script: /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl

Deprecation of Older Operating Systems

Starting from this release, MLNX_OFED releases no longer support operating systems with kernels below v4.18. This includes the following systems:

  • Rhel7.x

  • Debian9.13

  • Sles12.x

  • Xenserver7.1

  • Ubuntu 16.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

New Features

The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:

Supported Cards

Description

All HCAs

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 Dx and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-5 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-4 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

For a list of features from previous versions see Release Notes Change Log History section.

Feature/Change

Description

24.01-0.3.3.1

Installation

Kernel Version Update for Kylin 10

Upgraded the kernel version of the Kylin 10 Operating System Service Pack 3 to v4.19.90-52.22.v2207.

General

Bug fixes

For additional information on the new features, please refer to the MLNX_EN User Manual.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 3, 2024
content here