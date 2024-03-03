Known Issues

1263043 Description: On RHEL7.4, due to an OS issue introduced in kmod package version 20-15.el7_4.6, parsing the depmod configuration files will fail, resulting in either of the following issues: Driver restart failure prompting an error message, such as: “ ERROR: Module mlx5_core belong to kernel which is not a part of MLNX_EN, skipping... ”

nvmet_rdma kernel module dysfunction, despite installing MLNX_EN using the "--with-nvmf " option. An error message, such as: “ nvmet_rdma: unknown parameter 'offload_mem_start' ignored ” will be seen in dmesg output

Workaround: Go to RedHat webpage to upgrade the kmod package version.

Keywords: driver restart, kmod, kmp, nvmf, nvmet_rdma

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

- Description: Packet Size (Actual Packet MTU) limitation for IPsec offload on Innova IPsec adapter cards: The current offload implementation does not support IP fragmentation. The original packet size should be such that it does not exceed the interface's MTU size after the ESP transformation (encryption of the original IP packet which increases its length) and the headers (outer IP header) are added: Inner IP packet size <= I/F MTU - ESP additions (20) - outer_IP (20) - fragmentation issue reserved length (56)

Inner IP packet size <= I/F MTU - 96 This mostly affects forwarded traffic into smaller MTU, as well as UDP traffic. TCP does PMTU discovery by default and clamps the MSS accordingly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, MTU

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

- Description: No LLC/SNAP support on Innova IPsec adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, LLC/SNAP

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

- Description: No support for FEC on Innova IPsec adapter cards. When using switches, there may be a need to change its configuration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, FEC

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

955929 Description: Heavy traffic may cause SYN flooding when using Innova IPsec adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, SYN flooding

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

- Description: Priority Based Flow Control is not supported on Innova IPsec adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, Priority Based Flow Control

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

- Description: Pause configuration is not supported when using Innova IPsec adapter cards. Default pause is global pause (enabled).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, Global pause

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1045097 Description: Connecting and disconnecting a cable several times may cause a link up failure when using Innova IPsec adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Innova IPsec, Cable, link up

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

- Description: On Innova IPsec adapter cards, supported MTU is between 512 and 2012 bytes. Setting MTU values outside this range might fail or might cause traffic loss.

Workaround: Set MTU between 512 and 2012 bytes.

Keywords: Innova IPsec, MTU

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1125184 Description: In old kernel versions, such as Ubuntu 14.04 and RedHat 7.1, VXLAN interface does not reply to ARP requests for a MAC address that exists in its own ARP table. This issue was fixed in the following newer kernel versions: Ubuntu 16.04 and RedHat 7.3.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ARP, VXLAN

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1134323 Description: When using kernel versions older than version 4.7 with IOMMU enabled, performance degradations and logical issues (such as soft lockup) might occur upon high load of traffic. This is caused due to the fact that IOMMU IOVA allocations are centralized, requiring many synchronization operations and high locking overhead amongst CPUs.

Workaround: Use kernel v4.7 or above, or a backported kernel that includes the following patches: 2aac630429d9 iommu/vt-d: change intel-iommu to use IOVA frame numbers

9257b4a206fc iommu/iova: introduce per-cpu caching to iova allocation

22e2f9fa63b0 iommu/vt-d: Use per-cpu IOVA caching

Keywords: IOMMU, soft lockup

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1135738 Description: On 64k page size setups, DMA memory might run out when trying to increase the ring size/number of channels.

Workaround: Reduce the ring size/number of channels.

Keywords: DMA, 64K page

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1159650 Description: When configuring VF VST, VLAN-tagged outgoing packets will be dropped in case of ConnectX-4 HCAs. In case of ConnectX-5 HCAs, VLAN-tagged outgoing packets will have another VLAN tag inserted.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VST

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1157770 Description: On Passthrough/VM machines with relatively old QEMU and libvirtd, CMD timeout might occur upon driver load. After timeout, no other commands will be completed and all driver operations will be stuck.

Workaround: Upgrade the QEMU and libvirtd on the KVM server. Tested with (Ubuntu 16.10) are the following versions: libvirt 2.1.0

QEMU 2.6.1

Keywords: QEMU

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1147703 Description: Using dm-multipath for High Availability on top of NVMEoF block devices must be done with “directio” path checker.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NVMEoF

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1152408 Description: RedHat v7.3 PPCLE and v7.4 PPCLE operating systems do not support KVM qemu out of the box. The following error message will appear when attempting to run virt-install to create new VMs: Cant find qemu-kvm packge to install

Workaround: Acquire the following rpms from the beta version of 7.4ALT to 7.3/7.4 PPCLE (in the same order): qemu-img-.el7a.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-.el7a.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-.el7a.ppc64le.rpm

Keywords: Virtualization, PPC, Power8, KVM, RedHat, PPC64LE

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1012719 Description: A soft lockup in the CQ polling flow might occur when running very high stress on the GSI QP (RDMA-CM applications). This is a transient situation from which the driver will later recover.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RDMA-CM, GSI QP, CQ

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1078630 Description: When working in RoCE LAG over kernel v3.10, a kernel crash might occur when unloading the driver as the Network Manager is running.

Workaround: Stop the Network Manager before unloading the driver and start it back once the driver unload is complete.

Keywords: RoCE LAG, network manager

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1149557 Description: When setting VGT+, the maximal number of allowed VLAN IDs presented in the sysfs is 813 (up to the first 813).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VGT+