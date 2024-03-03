The device has the ability to use XOR as the RSS distribution function, instead of the default Toplitz function.

The XOR function can be better distributed among driver's receive queues in a small number of streams, where it distributes each TCP/UDP stream to a different queue. provides the following option to change the working RSS hash function from Toplitz to XOR, and vice-versa:

Through sysfs, located at: /sys/class/net/eth*/settings/hfunc.

To query the operational and supported hash functions:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /net/eth*/settings/hfunc

Example:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /net/eth2/settings/hfunc Operational hfunc: toeplitz Supported hfuncs: xor toeplitz

To change the operational hash function: