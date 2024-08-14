Downloading the Drivers

Each PCI card of ConnectX-5 Socket Direct has a different PCI address. In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 84 (hexadecimal), and PCI Device Number 00, and PCI Function Number 0 and 1. RoCE assigned mlx5_10 as the logical port, which is the same as netdevice p2p1, and both are mapped to physical port of PCI function 0000:84:00.0.

RoCE logical port mlx5_2 of the second PCI card (PCI Bus address 05) and netdevice p5p1 are mapped to physical port of PCI function 0000:05:00.0, which is the same physical port of PCI function 0000:84:00.0.

MT4119 is the PCI Device ID of the ConnectX-5 adapters family.