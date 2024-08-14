NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0
Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

24.07-0.6.1.0

August 14, 2024

Initial release of this document version. This release introduces Bug Fixes in This Version.

Note

As of MLNX_EN version 5.1-1.0.4.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                                                                           
  2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.     
  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.     

Embedded Components

Package
Revision
Licenses
clusterkit
1.14.462-1.2407061
BSD
dpcp
1.1.49-1.2407061
BSD-3-Clause
fwctl
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1
GPLv2
hcoll
4.8.3228-1.2407061
Proprietary
ibarr
0.1.3-1.2407061
(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-1.2407061
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12-1.2407061
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.21800.MLNX20240804.ga4352587.2407061
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
iser
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1
GPLv2
isert
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.29.0-131
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.60-1
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.31.2-1
GPLv2 or BSD
mlnx-en
24.07-0.6.1.0.g51d9270
GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
6.9-1.2407061
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
6.9.0-1.2407061
GPL
mlnx-nfsrdma
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.6.1.1
GPLv2
mlnx-tools
24.07-0.2407061
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2407061
GPLv2
mpitests
3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2407061
BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2407061
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-docs
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.6.1
GPL/BSD
ofed-scripts
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.6.1
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.7a1-1.2407061
BSD
opensm
5.20.0.MLNX20240804.ef1f438a-0.1.2407061
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.8-1.2407061
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
perftest
24.07.0-0.44.g57725f2.2407061
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
rdma-core
2407mlnx52-1.2407061
GPLv2 or BSD
rshim
2.0.41-0.g5e402e1
GPLv2
sharp
3.8.0.MLNX20240804.aaa5caab-1.2407061
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2407061
BSD
srp
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1
GPLv2
ucx
1.17.0-1.2407061
BSD
xpmem
2.7.3-1.2407061
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
xpmem-lib
2.7-0.2310055
LGPLv2.1
