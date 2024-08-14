Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools

NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0
Use the script /usr/sbin/mlnx_en_uninstall.sh to uninstall MLNX_EN package.

