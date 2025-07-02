On This Page
Dump Configuration
This feature helps dumping driver and firmware configuration using ethtool. It creates a backup of the configuration files into a specified dump file.
The following bitmap parameters are used to set the type of dump. If a value is not set, the default value used is "0".
Bitmap Parameters
Value
Description
1
MST dump
2
Ring dump (Software context information for SQs, EQs, RQs, CQs)
3
MST dump + Ring dump (1+2)
4
Clear this parameter
In order to configure this feature, follow the steps below:
Set the dump bitmap parameter by running -W (uppercase) with the desired bitmap parameter value (see Bitmap Parameters table above). In the following example, the bitmap parameter value is 3.
ethtool -W ens1f0
3
Dump the file by running -w (lowercase) with the desired configuration file name.
ethtool -w ens1f0 data /tmp/dump.bin
[Optional] To get the bitmap parameter value, version and size of the dump, run the command above without the file name.
ethtool -w ens1f0 flag:
3, version:
1, length:
4312
To open the dump file, run:
mlnx_dump_parser -f /tmp/dump.bin -m mst_dump_demo.txt -r ring_dump_demo.txt Version:
1Flag:
3Number of blocks:
123Length
327584MCION module number:
0status: | present | DRIVER VERSION:
1-
23(
03Mar
2015) DEVICE NAME
0000:
81:
00.0:ens1f0 Parsing Complete!
where:
-f
For the file to be parsed (the file that was just created)
-m
For the mst dump file
-r
For the ring dump file
For further information, refer to HowTo Dump Driver Configuration (via ethtool) Community post.
Open the files.
The MST dump file will look as follows. In order to analyze it, contact NVIDIA Support.
cat mst_dump_demo.txt
0x00000000
0x01002000
0x00000004
0x00000000
0x00000008
0x00000000
0x0000000c
0x00000000
0x00000010
0x00000000
0x00000014
0x00000000
0x00000018
0x00000000...
The Ring dump file can help developers debug ring-related issues, and it looks as follows:
# cat ring_dump_demo.txt SQ TYPE:
3, WQN:
102, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024... SQ TYPE:
3, WQN:
102, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024, WQE_NUM:
65536, GROUP_IP:
0CQ TYPE:
5, WQN:
20, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024, WQE_NUM:
1024, GROUP_IP:
0RQ TYPE:
4, WQN:
103, PI:
15, CI:
0, STRIDE:
5, SIZE:
16, WQE_NUM:
512, GROUP_IP:
0CQ TYPE:
5, WQN:
21, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
16384, WQE_NUM:
16384, GROUP_IP:
0EQ TYPE:
6, CI:
1, SIZE:
0, IRQN:
109, EQN:
19, NENT:
2048, MASK:
0, INDEX:
0, GROUP_ID:
0SQ TYPE:
3, WQN:
106, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024, WQE_NUM:
65536, GROUP_IP:
1CQ TYPE:
5, WQN:
23, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024, WQE_NUM:
1024, GROUP_IP:
1RQ TYPE:
4, WQN:
107, PI:
15, CI:
0, STRIDE:
5, SIZE:
16, WQE_NUM:
512, GROUP_IP:
1CQ TYPE:
5, WQN:
24, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
16384, WQE_NUM:
16384, GROUP_IP:
1EQ TYPE:
6, CI:
1, SIZE:
0, IRQN:
110, EQN:
20, NENT:
2048, MASK:
0, INDEX:
1, GROUP_ID:
1SQ TYPE:
3, WQN:
110, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024, WQE_NUM:
65536, GROUP_IP:
2CQ TYPE:
5, WQN:
26, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
1024, WQE_NUM:
1024, GROUP_IP:
2RQ TYPE:
4, WQN:
111, PI:
15, CI:
0, STRIDE:
5, SIZE:
16, WQE_NUM:
512, GROUP_IP:
2CQ TYPE:
5, WQN:
27, PI:
0, CI:
0, STRIDE:
6, SIZE:
16384, WQE_NUM:
16384, GROUP_IP:
2...