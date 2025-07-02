General Support

FIPS Compliance

[All HCAs] Starting from v23.07, OFED is FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) compliant for the RH8.x, RH9.x and SLES15.x operating systems. The following limitations should be considered: OFED Installation with FIPS support requires a manual firmware upgrade.

OFED Installation with add-kernel-support will result in the removal of the FIPS support.