NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS
General Support

Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS over RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

Alinux 3.2

x86_64

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Alma 8.5

x86_64

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.AARCH64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

AArch64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Azure Linux3.0

x86_64

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLINUX21.10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v8

AArch64

4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v9

AArch64

5.14.0-585.el9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.0-585.el9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS22.06

AArch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS23.01

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.8

AArch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.9

x86_64

4.19.0-14-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-16-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.13

AArch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-21-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian11.3

AArch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-13-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12.1

AArch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.1.0-10-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp10

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp11

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp12

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86_64

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86_64

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86_64

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.0

x86_64

5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

AArch64

-

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP1

AArch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER22.03SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER22.03SP3

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86_64

4.19.225-3.ph3

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS8.0

AArch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5

AArch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.6

AArch64

AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.7

AArch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.8

AArch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.9

AArch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.0

AArch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.1

AArch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.2

AArch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.3

AArch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.4

AArch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.5

AArch64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.6

AArch64

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

SLES15SP2

AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP3

AArch64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP4

AArch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP5

AArch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP6

AArch64

6.4.0-150600.21-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

tencentos3.3

AArch64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu20.04

AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

Ubuntu22.04

AArch64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

Ubuntu24.04

AArch64

6.6.0-14-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

6.6.0-14-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

Ubuntu24.10

x86_64

6.8.0-31-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.4

UOS20.1060

AArch64

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

UOS20.1060a

AArch64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Citrix XenServer Host8.2

x86_64

4.19.0+1

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Linux Kernel 6.11

aarch64

6.11

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Note

32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_EN.

Upgrade/Downgrade Matrix

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.

Target Version

Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade

Release Type

Release Date

24.10-3.2.5.0 June 2025

24.10-0.7.0.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile

GA

October 2024

24.10-2.1.8.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U2

December 2024

23.10-4.0.9.1 - MLNX_OFED

LTS-U4

December 2024

5.8-6.0.4.2

LTS-U6

December 2024

MLNX_OFED Version Interoperability

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.

Target Version

Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade

Release Type

Release Date

24.10-3.2.5.0 June 2025

24.10-2.1.8.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U2

December 2024

23.10-4.0.9.1

LTS-U4

December 2024

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:

Note

BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-2

24.43.3608

ConnectX-7

28.43.3608

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.43.3608

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.43.3608

ConnectX-6

20.43.3608

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4506

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1900

ConnectX-4

12.28.2302

For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.

FIPS Compliance

FIPS Compliance

[All HCAs] Starting from v23.07, OFED is FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) compliant for the RH8.x, RH9.x and SLES15.x operating systems. The following limitations should be considered:

  • OFED Installation with FIPS support requires a manual firmware upgrade.

  • OFED Installation with add-kernel-support will result in the removal of the FIPS support.
