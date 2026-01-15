Bug Fixes History
4328624
Description: Fixed an issue where ibstat would crash when encountering a non-RoCE/IB device, preventing it from displaying information for other valid RoCE/IB devices.
Keywords: ibstat
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4424584
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented representors from being reloaded after a LAG creation failure.
Keywords: LAG
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4096711
Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache.
The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance.
Keywords: Performance, kernel, Rx cache, page allocation
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4424531
Description: Increased the poll batch size as the number of QPs scales up to prevent bandwidth degradation in cases of high number of QPs, where polling only 16 CQEs per iteration may not be sufficient to process all completions in time.
Keywords: ib_write_bw performance
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4412407
Description: Fixed an issue where buffer initialization became a performance bottleneck during the allocation of large buffers, typically when using a high number of QPs with large message sizes. The root cause was the inefficient use of rand(). This has been resolved by replacing it with a faster pseudo-random algorithm.
Keywords: Buffer initialization, performance
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4466253
Description: Fixed an issue where a kernel crash could occur if a device event arrives during the event subscription process.
Keywords: DevX, event_fd
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4407137
Description: Fixed a crash caused by handling multiple CMA net events occurring in quick succession on the same CMA ID.
Keywords: CMA
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4405725
Description: Fixed a potential deadlock that could occur during the handling of peer memory registration failures.
Keywords: Deadlock, peer memory registration
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4340108
Description: Fixed a sysfs issue that occurred when accessing hardware counters from within a namespace.
Keywords: sysfs
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4235683
Description: Resolved corruption of SA MAD Congestion Control FIFO queue when all elements are canceled and a dequeue operation is attempted.
Keywords: SA legacy congestion control mechanism
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4030072
Description: sFlow is not supported in MLNX_OFED v24.07-x.x.x.x.
Keywords: sFlow
Discovered in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4409283
Description: Increased the size of the slow FDB table to prevent hitting the following error when switching to SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: Slow FDB table
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4248126
Description: Suspend mlx5 driver health recovery until devlink is registered to prevent a potential kernel crash during driver load in the event of a firmware error.
Keywords: devlink
Discovered in Release: 24.10-1.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
4300094
Description: Fixed the recovery flow for the UMR QP to work correctly, preventing tasks from getting stuck in the kernel.
Keywords: Recovery flow
Discovered in Release: 24.10-1.1.4.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
4095885
Description: Fixed a race that occurred due to a temporary mismatch between the E-switch mode and the IB device configuration, when the kernel queried the IB device's status while the device was not configured.
Keywords: E-switch mode, race
Discovered in Release: 24.10-0.7.0.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-1.1.4.0
4164236
Description: Increased the IPoIB TX queue buffering to reduce CPU spikes.
Keywords: IPoIB TX queue buffering
Discovered in Release: 24.10-0.7.0.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-1.1.4.0
4136613
Description: Fixed a wrong packet encoding after TX SA addition, to prevent traffic interruption after MACsec offload when using ConnectX-7 adapter card.
Keywords: MACsec offload, TX SA, packet encoding, traffic
Discovered in Release: 24.10-0.7.0.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-1.1.4.0
4176799
Description: Changed the page cache size calculating formula to take into account the page size, to avoid cases of very large cache sizes on systems with large page size (64K instead of 4K).
Keywords: Page cache size calculating formula
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-1.1.4.0
4048542
Description: Removed the udev rule error message "/usr/lib/udev/rules.d/90-ib.rules:4 Only network interfaces can be renamed" from the log files. The udev rule included a line in a syntax that is no longer valid that triggered the mentioned error.
Keywords: udev rule
Discovered in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-0.7.0.0
4018291
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in rdma-core built failure due to the following two symbol issues in the rdma-core:
Keywords: rdma-core
Discovered in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-0.7.0.0
4029476
Description: When trying to configure the initiator/responder depth to 12, the driver actually configured the depth to 8 (power of 2 rounded down), and the user received an RDMA NAK when posted RDMA read requests.
In this MLNX_OFED version, the issue is fixed, and now the driver configures the depth to 16 (power of 2 rounded down).
Keywords: RDMA
Discovered in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-0.7.0.0
3884499
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MLNX_EN uninstall script to keep some leftover packages from the last installation process.
Keywords: MLNX_EN, install
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3916656
Description: If multicast join request is received during the Heavy Sweep, the InfiniBand Subnet Manager 5.19 may hang.
Keywords: Multicast, Subnet Manager
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3878076
Description: Fixed an issue where executing
Keywords: cma_roce_mode configuration files deletion
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3893526 / 3869558
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in corrupt SMP MAD requests list when the sent list was accessed while the unregistered flow was running.
Keywords: SMP MAD requests
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3896666
Description: Fixed the packet inspection parsing to avoid data corruption when GRE offload was turned on by parsing the outer header as UDP and not as TCP.
Keywords: UDP, TCP, GRE offload
Discovered in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3974743
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented netdev queue value from being updated in mqprio param when switchdev mode was enabled and the netdev queue number was reset to 1.
Keywords: netdev
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3974743
Description: Fixed the error flow in case of performing CT entry update which resulted in failure as it exceeded the firmware limit.
Keywords: Offload
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3957895
Description: Extended the number of rules to be offloaded to all ports from 8 to 32. This allows greater flexibility when offloading temporary rules like VLAN traffic and ease the offload sharing between the ports.
Keywords: Offload rules, VLAN traffic
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3936207
Description: Fixed a stack overrun warning by reducing the size of the local on-stack array used for optimization by 192 bytes.
Keywords: Kernel stack
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3855582
Description: Fixed an overflow issue where RDMA applications could not find the device when creating new RDMA devices.
Keywords: RDMA CM
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3932944
Description: Fixed the setting of ATS for DMABUF MRs that caused some MRs to miss the ATS enablement. Lack of ATS enablement on DMABUF MRs results in slower performance when using these MRs.
Keywords: ATS
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3947203
Description: Fixed an issue related to the driver's internal MR cache cleanup process that resulted in high memory consumption on the host.
Keywords: MR cache
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
3946894
Description: Fixed an issue related to the driver's internal MR cache cleanup that caused high memory consumption on the host.
Keywords: MR cache cleanup
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.7.0.0
3962426
Description: Fixed the setting of ATS for DMABUF MRs that caused some MRs to miss the ATS enablement. Lack of ATS enablement on DMABUF MRs results in slower performance when using these MRs.
Keywords: ATS, DMABUF, MRs
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.7.0.0
3798418
Description: Fixed an issue related to the comparison process between the SW steering and FW steering modes to avoid kernel crashes incidences.
Keywords: SW steering, FW steering
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3824463
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the tc_wrap tool from properly working when VLAN is configured as the tool wrongly handled the library function return value.
Keywords: tc_wrap tool, VLAN
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3835880
Description: Fixed an IPSec issue that resulted in the disabling of Crypto offload.
Keywords: IPsec, Crypto offload
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3734180
Description: Fixed an issue that could have caused memory corruption when running XDP traffic.
Keywords: Memory, XDP traffic
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3818623
Description: Fixed an issue that caused IFA packets to be sent from the incorrect port on VF LAG.
Keywords: IFA packets, VF LAG
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3866587
Description: Added support for over KORG 6.7 read frequency_diff.
Keywords: Operating System, frequency
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3851731
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock in the flow of disabling the LAG when changing eswitch mode from switchdev to legacy when a LAG bond existed on the machine.
Keywords: LAG
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3546668
Description: In systems with 64k page size, applications opening a substantial amount of RDMA resources such as UARs, QPs, and CQs might encounter errors during the creation of these resources due to limitations in PCI BAR size.
Keywords: PCI BAR size limitation
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3764042
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in PFC configuration being reset when updating the cable length via mlnx_qos.
Keywords: PFC configuration, cable length
Discovered in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
Fixed in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
3727823
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities.
Keywords: Encap entries, double free vulnerabilities
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3727026
Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode.
Keywords: Q-counters, switchdev
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3499413
Description: Fixed a kernel issue ("net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections") where under heavy load, some connections could not be offloaded, leading to performance problems.
Keywords: ASAP, CT offload
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3666162
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered a syndrome error due to debugfs entries that were not exposed for non supported general RoCE parameters, like rtt_resp_dscp.
Keywords: Syndrom error, debugfs entries
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3710958
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error message due to outdated rule actions in the STE apply flow. The flow have been updated to check if the rule domain is different from the ASO CT action domain when applying the ASO CT action.
Keywords: STE apply flow, ASO CT
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
3663363
Description: Fixed an issue where an error was triggered in case devlink reload was attempted when there were allocated subfunctions.
Keywords: devlink reload, allocated subfunctions
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
3660998
Description: Resolved an issue on ConnectX-4 Lx, where the VF state was not configured correctly following the activation of SR-IOV.
Keywords: ConnectX-4 Lx, VF state
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
3653417
Description: Fixed an issue where changing the steering mode to firmware steering was unsupported for policy IPsec rules.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
3602955
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when a VF was set to get allmulti traffic. The issue caused the steering rules to send the multicast traffic received by the NIC back to the uplink.
Keywords: VF, allmulti traffic
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3553766
Description: Fixed an issue where the
Keywords: Devlink parameter
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3546694
Description: Fixed an issue where MAC address configuration for PFs could fail if SR-IOV was enabled at the same time.
Keywords: PF, MAC address, SR-IOV
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3538018
Description: Fixed an issue where firmware sync reset (with the '
Keywords: Firmware sync reset, mlx5 card
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3587834
Description: Fixed an issue where the
Keywords: Devlink parameter
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3576351
Description: Resolved a warning that was triggered when starting the openibd service, which pertained to an unidentified 'ExecRestart' value within the 'Service' section.
Keywords: openibd, warning
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3557482
Description: Fixed an issue where the 'mlnx_tune -l' list of supported operating systems did not include several operating systems that were actually supported, such as RHEL8.6 and Ubuntu 22.04.
Keywords: mlnx_tune -l
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3549684
Description: Fixed a signature-related issue that occurred when installing DOCA on SLES15SP4 using the repository.
Keywords: DOCA, SLES15SP4
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3380263
Description: Fixed an issue where users who attempted to use OFED with Device ID NVD0000000033, had to install the firmware manually.
Keywords: Device ID NVD0000000033
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3228788
Description: Fixed an issue where running rx-tls-offload over Korg6.0 as its TLS module did not work properly.
Keywords: NetDev, TLS
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
3546304
Description: Resolved the kernel crash resulting from sysfs calls to profiles lacking TC (Traffic Control) support.
Keywords: sysfs calls, Trafic Control
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3531986
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented OS booting following an installation of the EN and RoCE drivers.
Keywords: OS booting, EN, RoCE
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3489233
Description: Fixed an issue in SLES 15 SP4 where the openibd service failed to start automatically after system boot.
Keywords: SLES 15 SP4,openibd, system boot
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3431430
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of OFED on RHEL systems using a non-default Python version.
Keywords: Installation, RHEL, Python
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3422823
Description: Fixed an OFED installation issue on BCLinux 21.10 that occurred when using the "--add-kernel-support" installation flag.
Keywords: Installation, BCLinux 21.10, "--add-kernel-support"
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3264588
Description: Resolved a problem where the system boot process would hang when more than two Network Interface Cards were installed.
Keywords: System boot, Network Interface Cards
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3499136
Description: Fixed an issue where the sysfs PHY counters displayed outdated information.
Keywords: sysfs PHY counters
Discovered in Release: 23.04
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
2883451
Description: Installing mlnx_tune on Python3 did not work properly. mlnx_tune now supports Python3 in addition to Python2.
Keywords: Installation, mlnx_tune, Python3
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3219842
Description: When creating a bond interface for all ports on a ConnectX-7 4-port HCA, the wrong bond name appeared in ibdev2netdev.
Keywords: RDMA, Bond Name, ibdev2netdev, ConnectX-7
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3333919
Description: Changing traffic class via the sysfs while modifying QPs in parallel causes a deadlock.
Keywords: RDMA, TC, Sysfs, QP
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3406019
Description: Due to a bug in the emulation layer, performance degradation might be experienced when running GPUDirect over Virtual Functions.
Keywords: RDMA, GPUDirect, performance, VF
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3233799
Description: debugfs directories cannot be created for representors and sub-functions, thus the log might show error warning for either of the scenarios.
Keywords: NetDev, debugfs, SF, logging
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
1892663/1800633/2883451
Description: mlnx_tune script does not support Python3 interpreter.
Keywords: mlnx_tune, Python3
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3340542
Description: The verion number for perftest was not-standard resulting in some distribution packages recieving a higher version number than the OFED version for no good reason. Changed the naming of perftest to MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH.
Keywords: Installation, perftest
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3428775
Description: knem did not fully support RHEL8.7 and newer releases.
Keywords: Installation, knem, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3431430
Description: Installing MLNX_OFED on a RHEL system that uses a non-default version of Python (e.g., Python3.9 on RHEL8.6, where the default is 3.6) may fail with an error that mlnx-tools is missing a dependency on 'python(abi)'. mlnx-tools includes a single script, mlnx_qos, that depends on a specific version of python. In such a case, after the fix, it may fail to run with such a non-standard version of Python.
Keywords: Installation, Python, RHEL, mlnx-tools
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
Fixed in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3247519
Description: On an Ubuntu 22.04 system, when installing using the apt install method to install MLNX_OFED including Open vSwitch, and if the distribution Open vSwitch package was previously installed, the install may fail because of a left-over systemd generated file: the symbolic link /etc/systemd/system/openvswitch-switch.service.requires/ovs-record-hostname.service -> /lib/systemd/system/ovs-record-hostname.service .
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu 22.04, Open vSwitch
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3296578
Description: Dapltest on RHEL9.x (ppc64le) could fail to run with a segmentation fault.
Keywords: Installation, RHEL9.x, Dapltest
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3261289
Description: The host driver probe does not check whether there are existing SFs which are present in the device. As such, the host driver did not re-create those SFs.
Keywords: Core, Scalable Functions
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3228719
Description: If there are multiple encapsulations and not all neighbors are valid, the kernel will go into panic mode.
Keywords: ASAP2, Kernel Panic
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
2946873
Description: Moving to switchdev mode while deleting namespace may cause a deadlock.
Keywords: ASAP2, Switchdev, Namespace
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3239291
Description: In some topologies, like logical partitions, mlxfwreset is not supported.
Keywords: Core, mlxfwreset
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3220855
Description: Creating external SFs on BF ARM when the host (x86) operating system does not support SFs may cause the host to crash.
Keywords: Core, Scalable Functions
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3253500
Description: The redundant freeing of a list item could lead to memory corruption, potentially causing the application to crash or incorrect traffic handling.
Keywords: Steering, Memory Corruption, List, Pattern/Argument
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
3214161
Description: The knem-dkms package explicitly requires GCC to build the knem driver (at install times). Under some circumstances, on Debian systems, the apt install method may result in a system that has only gcc-<version> (e.g., gcc-10) installed.
Keywords: Installation, Debian, GCC
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
3230613
Description: Installing MLNX_OFED_LINUX on an Ubuntu system with CUDA (version < 11.6) may result in an automatic installation of the ucx-cuda package that will fail with an error message in the log file ucx-cuda.debinstall.log about missing dependencies.
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu, CUDA
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
3235521
Description: The host driver probe did not check whether there are existing SFs which are present in the device, causing the host driver to not recreate those SFs.
Keywords: Core, Scalable Functions
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
3228357
Description: If there are multiple encapsulations and not all neighbors are valid, the kernel will go into panic mode.
Keywords: ASAP2, Encapsulation
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2, 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
3232445
Description: When using BlueField with old kernels, multiple OVS meter do not work.
Keywords: ASAP2, BlueField, Meter, OVS, Offload
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
3234066
Description: When configuring IPsec full offload, after sending traffic for approximately 30 minutes, the traffic stops at some point and the connection gets lost.
Keywords: Steering, SMFS, Matcher Disconnect
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3179535
Description: SMFS will try to merge flow rules with the same matching criteria (as they share the same matcher) into one multi-destination rule.
If merging fails, the matcher is disconnected by mistake.
Keywords: Steering, SMFS, Matcher Disconnect
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3214198
Description: ibv_reg_mr for huge pages was optimized in kernel >= 5.12
Keywords: RDMA, ibv_reg_mr
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
2984134
Description: Moving to SwitchDev mode while deleting namespace over Linux-6.0 can sometimes cause a deadlock.
Keywords: RDMA, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3106228
Description: A net device validation issue prevented running IPv6 traffic using an RDMA communication manager between two interfaces on same host with same subnet.
Keywords: RDMA, IPv6, Communication Manager
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3151843
Description: I n mlx5dv_mkey_check manpage, there is an i naccurate description of signature error handling flow.
Keywords: RDMA, manpage
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3229002
Description: Creating and deleting MRs, caused a kernel slab cache leak issue.
Keywords: RDMA, Cache
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3236217
Description: The
Keywords: RDMA, cm_ids
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3146128
Description: In older kernel version, PTP was not supported over VLAN interfaces.
Keywords: NetDev, PTP, VLAN
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
2969772
Description: HW-GRO feature was blocked due to firmware limitations.
Keywords: NetDev, HW-GRO
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3096393
Description: STP packets failed to be transmitted.
Keywords: NetDev, STP
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3236984
Description: When using sysfs to read the hash function used to distribute the traffic between the T I R s ( Transpo rt Interface Receive) , on occasion, the server crashed.
Keywords: NetDev, sysfs
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3126000
Description: Upgrading from version 5.6-2 to 5.7 failed.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.6-2.0.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3230524
Description: Building with KMP enabled fails due to missing packages. OFED packages will now be built with KMP disabled.
Keywords: Installation, KMP
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3158725
Description: The script install.pl, used for (re)building kernel modules, used the name "kernel-source" as the package of the kernel-source on SLES systems.
Keywords: Installation, SLES
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3142212
Description: Starting firmware version xx.34.0350, a new NVCONFIG has been added to the ARM side only: MANAGEMENT_PF_MODE.
If this config is on, the user will see a PCI Function (PF) which failed to probe:
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3174928
Description: Using a 1-CPU system casues possible command flush deadlock.
Keywords: Core
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3228721/3228357
Description: An incorrect termination table was used with the uplink-to-uplink forward rule.
Keywords: ASAP2, eSwitch
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3220120
Description: In old kernels, when a VXLAN tunnel is set up on one OVS bridge and PF is up on another OVS bridge, traffic does not offload as expected.
Keywords: ASAP2, VXLAN
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3032335
Description: Creating multiple steering rules that modify a packet and match on the same packet headers can cause an error to be displayed in dmesg when deleting the steering rules.
Keywords: Steering Rules
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3011368
Description: Some IB spec QP state behaviour on post_send()/recv() is not being fully enforced. The fix makes the QP complaint to IB spec about when it is allowed to post_send()/recv() and when it should return an error.
Keywords: RDMA, IB spec QP
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3075125
Description: When changing trust state from PCP to DSCP, the TC number changes by default to 8, in some cases, disrupting traffic prioritization if trust state is changed back to PCP.
Keywords: NetDev, QoS
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3054413
Description: In the current release, the following OPNs/PSIDs should be manually upgraded:
MCX753106AS-HEA-N NVD0000000023
MCX75310AAS-HEA-N NVD0000000024
Keywords: ConnectX-7, Upgrade
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3070653
Description: In versions of MLNX_OFED before 5.7, the xpmem kernel module was not signed. When it was installed on systems (mostly RHEL and other compatible systems) the following error message would appear: "xpmem: loading out-of-tree module taints kernel."
Keywords: Installation, xpmem
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3075357
Description: In Debian-based distributions, in /etc/init.d/openibd, the path to enable the firmware tracer is /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/fw_tracer/enable instead of /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/mlx5_fw/enable . As a result, firmware tracer will never get enabled even when supported.
Keywords: Installation, Kernel Trace Debug
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
2688191
Description: The minimum Tx rate limit is not supported with link speed of 1Gb/s.
Keywords: Rate Limit, 1Gb/s
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3044255
Description: Destroying mlxdevm group while SF is attached to it is not supported.
Keywords: ASAP2, mlxdevm, QoS, Group, Scalable Functions
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3047142
Description: Using OVS offload with NIC mode (non switchdev mode) causes traffic to drop.
Keywords: ASAP2, Offload, NIC Mode, OVS
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3123986
Description: In some cases VF metering configuration failure caused a deadlock.
Keywords: ASAP2, VF Metering
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3053842
Description: A race condition may cause some connection aging to set to 24 hours instead of 30 seconds.
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, Aging
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3079038
Description: When an already-loaded 'non-mellanox' auxiliary device on the auxiliary bus OFED driver exists, load may fail and cause kernel panic.
Keywords: Driver Load
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.6-2.0.9.0
3066233
Description: On SLES15 systems that have both python3 and python2 installed, rebuilding kernel modules fails with an error in the mlnx-tools package, and specifically in the mlnx-tools build log, about missing ib2ibsetup.8.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
Fixed in Release: 5.6-2.0.9.0
2697443
Description: Reloading devlink in NetDev profile caused deadlock.
Keywords: Devlink
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2771739
Description: Gratuitous ARP during rdma_connect is not handled properly.
Keywords: Gratuitous ARP
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2820245
Description: Crypto offload of UDP traffic on top of IPv6 was unsupported.
Keywords: IPsec, Crypto, Offload
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2869109
Description: IPsec crypto offload for non TCP/UDP encapsulated traffic broke.
Keywords: IPsec, Crypto, Offload
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2905896
Description: Leaving a multicast group (rdma_leave_multicast) used the wrong address and left the interface in the multicast group.
Keywords: RoCE, Multicast
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2939691
Description: Unsupported parameters were ignored. Now, when using unsupported syntax or unsupported command line parameters, the application will fail with an error message.
Keywords: Command Line, Parameters
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2939037
Description: Ethtool that is part of the original EN package failed to dump correct EEPROM values when using -m flag.
Keywords: Ethtool, EEPROM
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2979137
Description: An increment of count variable was missing when looping over output buffer in mlx5e_self_test(). As a result, the garbage value of ethtool
Keywords: ethtool, selftest
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2752622
Description: On SLES 15, the inbox modules in the directory mlxsw (such as mlxsw_spectrum) was not supported. When they were installed when installing MLNX_EN, they no longer worked (as they depend on a different version of the mlx* modules) and could cause an error at time of installation.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2984013
Description: When uninstalling the kmod-xpmem package, xpmem module was not unloaded. From now on, after uninstalling, xpmem module will be removed automatically.
Keywords: Installation, xpmem
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2984098
Description: OFED installation modified file "/etc/yum.conf" to exclude some packages from the Yum repositories. As of RHEL 8, /etc/yum.conf is a symlink to /etc/dnf.conf and this edit breaks the symlink. As there is no use in such an edit, OFED no longer edits this file.
Keywords: Installation, Yum Repositories, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2946450
Description: In some cases, the firmware tracer did not work with NEO-Host.
Keywords: NEO-Host, Firmware Tracer
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2947645
Description: current_link_speed sysfs was missing.
Keywords: sysfs
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3025582
Description: If the commands were not entered in the correct order when setting buffer size and allocation using the mlnx_qos command, on some occasions, the xoff_threshold calculation broke pausing functionality.
Keywords: Driver, xoff, Buffer
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2936867
Description: Creating a TC rules with more than 30 actions caused kernel panic.
Keywords: ASAP2, Call Trace, TC
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3016685
Description: IP-in-IP packets received in one queue instead of hashing to multi queues.
Keywords: NetDev, Tunneling, RSS
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3023304
Description: Fixed compatibility issue of mlnx_qos for python3.9 deprecated tostring/fromstring.
Keywords: Python3, Compatibility
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2887387
Description: IPsec flow tables design caused the number of IPsec tunnels to be limited to 16K.
Changed the flow tables design to support up to 32K IPsec tunnels per protocol (IPv4/IPv6).
Keywords: IPsec
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2887394/2887381
Description: When configuring over 1000 IPsec sessions caused performance issues.
Keywords: IPsec
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2906002
Description: Hairpin rules failed to send packet back to wire when IPsec full offload is enabled.
Keywords: IPsec Full Offload, Hairpin
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2890024
Description: Under certain conditions, incorrect handling of resources caused memory corruption over software steering resources leading to failure of OVS to offloaded the traffic to the hardware.
Keywords: ASAP2, Steering, OVS, Memory
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2874200
Description: Using hairpin tunnel traffic, caused incorrect TC rules to be created.
Example:
Keywords: ASAP2, Hairpin, OVS, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2891499
Description: Adding a route with next hop object caused a warning in dmesg and could possibly lead to kernel panic.
Keywords: ASAP2, Route, SwitchDev, Call Trace, Nexthop
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2842077
Description: Between scripts there was a possibility for Inconsistency in python3 header line (shebang line) because some distributions may no longer have /usr/bin/python.
Keywords: Python3
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2792432
Description: The driver did not set the PCP-based priority for DCT, hence DCT response packets were transmitted without user priority.
Keywords: User Priority, DCT
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2792480
Description: Running tcpdump on bonding standby port caused to lose the network.
Keywords: NetDev
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2782406
Description: Running yum update will upgrade kylin-release to a higher version. The version of this package is used for kylin10sp2 detection so the script will detect kylin 10 instead of kylin10sp2 and use its repository by mistake.
Workaround: Upgrade, kylin
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2823700
Description: xpmem driver is not supported on PowerPC.
Keywords: Installation, xpmem, PowerPC
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2802508
Description: Suspend flow freed the VLAN data so the data was not restored during the resume flow.
Keywords: VLAN, Suspend Flow, Resume Flow
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2796010
Description: Connection tracking rules with fragmentation had 0 stats.
Keywords: BlueField, Connection Tracking, Fragments, ASAP2
Discovered in Release: 5.4-2.4.1.3
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2803403
Description: Traffic failed to pass when OVS bridge is configured with bond interface and IP is configured over the OVS internal (bridge) port.
Keywords: Bond, VF LAG, OVS, Internal Port, ASAP2
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2438392
Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2677225
Description: Conducting a driver restart while in VF LAG mode may cause unwanted behaviour such as kernel crashes.
Keywords: ASAP2, Bonding, Driver Restart, VF LAG
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2852904
Description: In version 5.4, there was some offload breakage when using OVS.
Keywords: TSO, UDP Tunnels
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
2792480
Description: Running tcpdump on a bonding standby port resulted in the loss of the network.
Keywords: NetDev
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2696789
Description: Redesigned the locks around peer MR invalidation flow to avoid a potential deadlock as Peer-direct patch may cause deadlock due to lock inversion.
Notes:
Keywords: lock inversion, nv_peer_mem
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2739689
Description: A race that resulted in a QCE with an error, caused errors in UMR QP. To prevent the UMR QP from getting into error, we fixed the MR deregistration flow (e.g., Peer lkey which is always revoked before destroying it).
Keywords: QCE, UMR
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2691656
Description: When using bonding, ibdev2netdev would sometimes match the infiniband device to the net device bonding interface, and sometimes to the underlying Infiniband net device interface.
ibdev2netdev now skips InfiniBand net device bonding interfaces, and always matches InfiniBand devices to the underlying InfiniBand net device interfaces.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev Bonding
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2687643
Description: Fixed Decap flows inner IP_ECN match to take into account software modification of the match value according to RFC 6040 4.2.
Keywords: decap, ASAP2, ECN, RoCE
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2691081
Description: Removed metadata from the rpm package mlnx-ofa_kernel where it claimed to Provide an older version of rdma-core. This made sense in older versions where we needed to avoid installing rdma-core. But does not make sense anymore. And caused problems to some users installing rdma-core-devel through meta-packages.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2727062
Description: Removed manual build-time file list generation in mlnx-tools. Only keep it for python-installed files. And avoid guessing the version of python we use and the directory to which we install.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2708220
Description: Removed useless build-time editing of uninstall.sh in ofed-scripts that caused the build to fail (in the case of --add-kernel-support) in some rare cases.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2730547
Description: Some Dell OFED Factory Installation packages were missing dependencies. Removed the package rdma-core-devel from the Dell MLNX_OFED packages as it was not needed and some of its dependencies are not included.
Keywords: Installation, Dell
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2699662
Description: MLNX_OFED build scripts fixed to also build hcoll with CUDA support on RHEL8 x86_64 platforms.
Keywords: Installation, CUDA
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2686877
Description: Changing mtu takes too long. Reduced number of calls to synchronize_net to once for all channels.
Keywords: mtu, synchronize_net
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2748328
Description: When trying to upgrade a kmp package, it conflicts and needs user help to choose whether to replace it or not. The fix avoids conflicts from /usr/lib/rpm/kernel-module-subpackage script which was changed in the builder. Building the packages with kmp enabled on the other image will cause the issue to reproduce.
Keywords: Upgrade, kmp Package
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2707023
Description: On Ubuntu and Debian systems for openvswitch-switch (in case installing using e.g. --ovs-dpdk or --with-openvswitch), the installer misses a run-time dependency of libpcap0.8.
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu, Debian
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2563366
Description: The full path to the directory that contains the installer must not contain a space or any similar white-space character, otherwise the installer will fail.
Keywords: Installation, White Space
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2684302
Description: To support scalability, function representor channels were limited to 4. However in scenarios when SF are not used, certain use cases require representors to support a large number of channels.
Hence, representor channel limit to 4 is applicable only when a PCI device, such as Scalable Function support, is enabled.
Keywords: Representor Channels
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2644217
Description: Matching on ipv4_ihl (internet header length) was supported only for outer headers.
Support has been added for inner headers too.
Keywords: Internet Header Length, ipv4_ihl
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2626906
Description: When using one counter for both pop/push VLAN actions, the counter value is incorrect. Split the counter for pop_vlan_action_counter and push_vlan_action_counter.
Keywords: Pop/Push VLAN
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2653382
Description: Incorrect L3 decapsulation occurs when the original inner frame is small and was padded to comply with minimum frame size of 64-bytes.
Keywords: SW Steering, Decapsulation, Padding
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2612725
Description: dapl and libmlx4 are needed by libdat2 and libdpdk. In order to remove or update dapl, its dependencies need to be removed.
Keywords: dapl, libmlx4
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2649134
Description: An override of log_max_qp by other devices occurs if the devices share the same mlx5_core module.
Keywords: log_max_qp, mlx5_core
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2638029
Description: A synchronization issue where closing and opening channels (which may happen on configuration changes such as changing number of channels) may cause null pointer dereference in function mlx5e_select_queue.
Keywords: mlx5e_select_queue, Synchronization, Tx
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2678982
Description: Enabling tx-udp_tnl-csum-segmentation has no effect on the driver. tx-udp_tnl-csum-segmentation has been moved to "off [fixed]".
Keywords: tx-udp_tnl-csum-segmentation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2610870
Description: Some MLNX_OFED dkms packages ignored (install-time) build errors and considered the packages properly built.
Those errors are now not ignored and indicated as package installation errors.
Keywords: dkms, Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2617820
Description: Old udevd versions could get stuck renaming network devices, leaving interfaces named eth* instead of enp*.
Updating the systemd version resolves this issue. For example, if an issue detected on RHEL 7.6 with systemd-219-62, updating the systemd version to systemd-219-67 resolves the issue.
Keywords: udev, systemd, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2632768
Description: Flows with t commit action with ct state -trk are not be offloaded (i.e., table=0,ct_state=-trk,ip actions=ct(commit,table=1)).
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2247143
Description: Connection tracking over VF LAG with tunnel encapsulation/decapsulation is not supported and may cause traffic drop.
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, VF LAG, Tunnel
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2597327
Description: When stack size is limit to 1024, OFED compilation fails.
Keywords: Compilation, Stack
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2609641
Description: Setting rate/burst values higher than 2,147,483,648 are rejected.
Keywords: VF Metering
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2626920
Description: Offloaded remote mirroring flows on tunnel device caused forwarded traffic to VF to not be decapsulated.
Keywords: ASAP2, Offload, Remote Mirroring, Tunnel
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2660247
Description: Trying to set VPort match mode on VF (cat/sys/class/net/enp8s0f2/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode), leads to kernel crash.
Keywords: ASAP2, Kernel Crash
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2667484
Description: OVS flows are not being offloaded over socket-direct devices.
Keywords: ASAP2, Socket-Direct
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2663042
Description: When VXLAN is configured and illegal route is added, the system crashes with call trace.
Keywords: ASAP2, Offload, Tunnel, Call Trace
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2354761
Description: If any traffic is sent before the netdev goes up for the first time, a division by zero caused by a modulo operation may occur in ndo_select_queue, leading to a kernel panic.
Keywords: NetDev; ndo_select_queue
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2562053/2667551
Description: After restarting driver, the x86 host may be in grace period and may not recover on its own. As part of the fix, 5 FW_fatal recoveries are allowed within the 20-minute grace period. As a result, the grace period in the devlink health show command will appear as 0 for FW_fatal reporter.
Keywords: BlueField Reload, recovery, reset flow
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2393352
Description: Using "--with-openvswitch" flag during MLNX_EN installation may not work on Debian 10 systems.
Keywords: --with-openvswitch, Debian
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2445058
Description: ib_uverbs module parameter disable_raw_qp_enforcement is deprecated and should no longer be used.
Keywords: disable_raw_qp_enforcement, ib_uverbs
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2434650
Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-5 and earlier that when the module is missing, the driver reported a connector type that is different than OTHER.
Keywords: Module, Connector Type
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2434650
Description: Solved a compilation error by fixing a backport issue with unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock function.
Keywords: Memory, unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2505615
Description: Fixed an issue where VLAN header was not popped on VF Rx when the eSwitch priority tagging was configured.
Keywords: ASAP2, Priority Tagging, VLAN
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2494257
Description: Fixed connection tracking (CT) offload in NIC mode by using correct steering domain for the rules.
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, NIC Mode
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2461213
Description: Fixed an issue where offload of rules from OVS internal port to uplink failed.
Keywords: ASAP2, OVS
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2444523
Description: Fixed an issue in the tunnel mishandling that can happen when the tunnel overlay device is an OVS internal port.
Keywords: ASAP2, OVS internal port offloading
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2566354
Description: Fixed incorrect parsing of network configuration when the option --net (-n) was given to mlnxofedinstall: get network configuration from the output of 'ip' instead of 'ifconfig'.
Keywords: Installation
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2495065
Description: Dropped unsupported devices from OFED rdma-core description.
Keywords: rdma-core
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2482696
Description: Backported MLNX_EN kernel to support elrepo 5.8 kernel.
Keywords: add-kernel-support
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2481104
Description: Fixed ability to build xpmem on kernel version 5.6.
Keywords: add-kernel-support, xpmem
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2440062
Description: Fixed an issue where kernel build on SLES 15 systems that configures scripts assume SLES 15 systems have /etc/SuSE-release or /etc/SUSE-brand. These files no longer exist on SLES 15.
Keywords: add-kernel-support, SLES 15
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2445146
Description: Fixed an issue where running data on Geneve tunnel on a VF may result in CQE error and a failure t to transmit data.
Keywords: Virtual Function
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2494008
Description: Fixed an issue where the driver silently ignores the settings of an already-set ECN value (0->0, 1->1) via sysfs.
Keywords: RDMA, ECN
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2581127
Description: Fixed an issue where KVS offload, under certain conditions, takes too long. Improved malloc performance by increasing the memory reuse and reducing the stress on malloc and free.
Keywords: MLNX5DR, Software Steering
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2502564
Description: Fixed an issue where when using switchdev mode with SMFS, inserting duplicate rules from userspace was not supported (required when there are a few instances of the same application). As part of the fix, added support for update_fte which is called in case a duplicate rule is being added.
Keywords: SwitchDev, Steering
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2433351
Description: Fixed an issue where creating 127 ports on each VF may fail as the current kernel does not support an RDMA device with more than 255 ports.
Keywords: VF, RDMA, virtualization
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2333971
Description: Fixed an issue where changing the "other" channels count by "ethtool -L
Keywords: Kernel 5.10, kernel panic, ethtool, "other" channels
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
1731939
Description: Get/Set Forward Error Correction FEC configuration is not supported on ConnectX-6 HCAs with 200GbE speed rate.
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2454952
Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_EN cannot be built on top of Kernel 5.4.87.
Workaround: operating system, kernel
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2383355
Description: Fixed an issue where Switch and eSwitch offloads are not supported for SR-IOV and its sub functions when installing MLNX_EN over upstream kernel v5.10 or higher.
Keywords: eSwitch, Kernel, SR-IOV
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2083942
Description: Fixed the issue where the content of file /sys/class/net/
Keywords: Multicast counters
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2282316
Description: Fixed the issue where ERSPAN protocol was available only when turning off Tx checksum offload.
Keywords: ERSPAN, TX checksum offload
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2310695
Description: Fixed a udev script issue which caused non-NVIDIA devices to be renamed.
Keywords: udev, naming
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2334518
Description: Fixed missing representor statistics when using ifconfig.
Keywords: SwitchDev, representor, statistics, ifconfig
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2342348
Description: Fixed wrong value of skb mark of received packets on representors.
Keywords: SwitchDev, skb mark
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2363982
Description: Fixed an issue which caused second port representors to be named as first port representors.
Keywords: SwitchDev, udev, representor
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2020260
Description: Fixed the issue of when changing the Trust mode to DSCP, there was an interval between the change taking effect in the hardware and updating the inline mode of the SQ in the driver. If any traffic was transmitted during this interval, the driver would not inline enough headers, resulting in a CQE error in the NIC.
Keywords: DSCP, inline, SQ, CQE
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2105631
Description: Removed IBV_FLOW_ATTR_FLAGS_ALLOW_LOOP_BACK flag as it is not used by the kernel.
Keywords: IBV_FLOW_ATTR_FLAGS_ALLOW_LOOP_BACK
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2099043
Description: Added QP isolation to improve SW steering performance under high packet load. This will allow SW steering RC QP to be executed on a separate scheduling queue without competing over hardware resources.
Keywords: Software steering, ASAP, connection tracking, CT
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2097045
Description: Userspace Software Steering using mlx5dv_dr API support on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards is now at GA level.
Keywords: Software Steering, SW, mlx5dv_dr, ConnectX-6 Dx
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2132332
Description: Fixed a sporadic reporting bandwidth issue in case of running with
Keywords: perftest, bandwidth
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2151658
Description: Optimized XRC target lookup by modifying the locking scheme to enable multiple readers and changing the linked list that holds the QPs to xarray.
Keywords: XRC, QP, xarray
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2196118
Description: Fixed a driver issue that led to panic after DPDK application crashes.
Keywords: DPDK, panic
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2245228
Description: Fixed an issue of a crash when attempting to access roce_enable sysfs in unprobed VFs.
Keywords: roce_enable, unprobed VFs
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2061294
Description: Fixed a race of commands executed by command interface in parallel to AER recovery causing the kernel to crash.
Keywords: mlx5e, AER
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
1731005
Description: Regenerated package repository in the correct location after rebuilding the kernel using
Keywords: add-kernel-support, RPM, deb
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2172130
Description: Fixed an issue with metadata packages generation in the eth-only directory. This allows using the directory as a repository for package managers.
Keywords: Metadata packages
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2214543
Description: Moved ibdev2netdev script from /usr/bin to /usr/sbin in the RPM package to avoid package conflict with RHEL 8 and consequent MLNX_EN installation failure on some systems.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev, RPM, RHEL, RedHat
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2211311
Description: Fixed an issue where Rx port buffers cell size was wrong, leading to wrong buffers size reported by mlnx_qos/netdev qos/buffer_size sysfs.
Keywords: mlx5e, RX buffers, mlnx_qos
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2111349
Description: Fixed the issue where ethtool
Keywords: Ethtool, ConnectX-6 Dx
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2165668
Description: Fixed an issue related to mlx5 command interface that in some scenarios caused the driver to hang.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, mlx5, panic
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2119984
Description: Fixed the issue where IPsec crypto offloads did not work when ESN was enabled.
Keywords: IPsec, ESN
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
1630228
Description: Fixed the issue where tunnel stateless offloads were wrongly forbidden for E-Switch manager function.
Keywords: Stateless offloads cap
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2089996
Description: Fixed the issue where dump flows were not supported and may have been corrupted when using tc tool with connection tracking rules.
Keywords: ASAP, iproute2, tc, connection tracking
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2094216
Description: Fixed the issue of when one of the LAG slaves went down, LAG deactivation failed, ultimately causing bandwidth degradation.
Keywords: RoCE LAG
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2133778
Description: The mlx5 driver maintains a subdirectory for every open eth port in /sys/kernel/debug/. For the default network namespace, the sub-directory name is the name of the interface, like "eth8". The new convention for the network interfaces moved to the non-default network namespaces is the interfaces name followed by "@" and the port's PCI ID. For example: "eth8@0000:af:00.3".
Keywords: Namespace
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2076546
Description: Fixed the issue where in RPM-based OSs with non-default kernels, using repositories after re-creating the installer (using --add-kernel-support) would result in improper installation of the drivers.
Keywords: Installation, OS
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2114957
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN installation may have depended on python2 package even when attempting to install it on OSs whose default package is python3.
Keywords: Installation, python
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2122684
Description: Fixed the issue where OFED uninstallation resulted in the removal of dependency packages, such as qemu-system-* (qemu-system-x86).
Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency, qemu-system-x86
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2135476
Description: Added KMP ability to install MLNX_EN Kernel modules on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 kernel maintenance updates.
Keywords: KMP, SLES, kernel
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2143258
Description: Fixed a typo in perftest package where help messages wrongly displayed the conversion result between Gb/s and MB/s (20^2 instead of 2^20).
Keywords: perftest
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2149577
Description: Fixed the issue where openibd script load used to fail when esp6_offload module did not load successfully.
Keywords: openibd, esp6_offload
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2163879
Description: Added dependency of package mpi-selectors on perl-Getopt-Long system package. On minimal installs of RPM-based OSs, installing mpi-selectors will also install the required system package perl-Getopt-Long.
Keywords: Dependency, perl-Getopt-Long
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2119017
Description: Fixed the issue where injecting EEH may cause extra Kernel prints, such as: “EEH: Might be infinite loop in mlx5_core driver”.
Keywords: EEH, kernel
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2107532
Description: Fixed the issue where in certain rare scenarios, due to Rx page not being replenished, the same page fragment mistakenly became assigned to two different Rx descriptors.
Keywords: Memory corruption, Rx page recycle
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2116234
Description: Fixed the issue where ibsim was missing after OFED installation.
Keywords: ibsim, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2116233
Description: Fixed an issue where ucx-kmem was missing after OFED installation.
Keywords: ucx-kmem, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2109716
Description: Fixed a dependency issue between systemd and RDMA-Core.
Keywords: Dependency, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2107776
Description: Fixed a driver load issue with Errata-kernel on SLES15 SP1.
Keywords: Load, SLES, Errata
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2105536
Description: Fixed an issue in the Hairpin feature which prevented adding hairpin flows using TC tool.
Keywords: Hairpin, TC
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2090321
Description: Fixed the issue where WQ queue flushing was not handled properly in the event of EEH.
Keywords: WQ, EEH
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2076311
Description: Fixed a rare kernel crash scenario when exiting an application that uses RMPP mads intensively.
Keywords: MAD RMPP
Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2094545
Description: Fixed the issue where perftest applications (ib_read_*, ib_write_* and others) supplied with MLNX_EN v5.0 and above did not work correctly if corresponding applications on another side of client-server communication were supplied with previous versions of MLNX_EN due to an interoperability issue.
Keywords: perftest, interoperability
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2096998
Description: Fixed the issue where NEO-Host could not be installed from the MLNX_EN package when working on Ubuntu and Debian OSs.
Keywords: NEO-Host, Ubuntu, Debian
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2094012
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN installation failed to upgrade firmware version on ConnectX-6 Dx NICs with secure-fw.
Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, installation, firmware, NIC
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2057076
Description: Added support for installing MLNX_EN using
Keywords: --add-kernel-support, installation, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2090186
Description: Fixed a possible kernel crash scenario when AER/slot reset in done in parallel to user space commands execution.
Keywords: mlx5_core, AER, slot reset
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2093410
Description: Added missing ECN configuration under sysfs for PFs in SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: sysfs, ASAP, SwitchDev, ECN
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2036394
Description: Added driver support for kernels with the old XDP_REDIRECT infrastructure that uses the following NetDev operations: .ndo_xdp_flush and .ndo_xdp_xmit.
Keywords: XDP_REDIRECT, Soft lockup
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2072871
Description: Fixed an issue where the usage of
Keywords: --excludedocs, Open MPI, RPM
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2060216
Description: Legacy mlnx-libs are now installed by default on SLES11 SP3 OS, as building MLNX_EN on RDMA-Core based packages with this OS is not supported.
Keywords: mlnx-libs, SLES, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2072884
Description: Removed all cases of automated loading of MLNX_EN kernel modules outside of openibd to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_EN versions. These loads conflict with openibd, which has its own logic to overcome issues. Such issues can be inbox driver load instead of MLNX_EN, or module load with wrong parameter value. They might also load modules while openibd is trying to unload the driver stack.
Keywords: Installation, openibd, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2052037
Description: Disabled automated loading of some modules through udev triggers to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_EN versions.
Keywords: Installation, udev, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2022634
Description: Fixed a typo in the packages build command line which could cause the installation of MLNX_EN on SLES OSs to fail when using the option --without-depcheck.
Keywords: Installation, SLES
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2022619
Description: Fixed the issue where uninstallation of MLNX_EN would hang due to a bug in the package dependency check.
Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1995843
Description: ibdump is now provided with the default rdma-core-based build.
Keywords: ibdump, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1995631
Description: Proper package dependencies are now set on Debian and Ubuntu libibverbs-dev package that is generated from RDMA-Core.
Keywords: Dependency, libibverbs, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2047221
Description: Reference count (refcount) for RDMA connection ID (cm_id) was not incremented in rdma_resolve_addr() function, resulting in a cm_id use-after-free access.
A fix was applied to increment the cm_id refcount.
Keywords: rdma_resolve_addr(), cm_id
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2045181
Description: Fixed a race condition which caused kernel panic when moving two ports to SwitchDev mode at the same time.
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, race
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2004488
Description: Allowed accessing sysfs hardware counters in SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: ASAP, hardware counters, sysfs, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2030943
Description: Function smp_processor_id() is called in the RX page recycle flow to determine the core to run on. This is intended to run in NAPI context. However, due to a bug in backporting, the RX page recycle was mistakenly called also in the RQ close flow when not needed.
Keywords: Rx page recycle, smp_processor_id
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2074487
Description: Fixed an issue where port link state was automatically changed (without admin state involvement) to "UP" after reboot.
Keywords: Link state, UP
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2064711
Description: Fixed an issue where RDMA CM connection failed when port space was small.
Keywords: RDMA CM
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2076424
Description: Traffic mirroring with OVS offload and non-offload over VxLAN interface is now supported.
Note: For kernel 4.9, make sure to use a dedicated OVS version.
Keywords: VxLAN, OVS
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1828321
Description: Fixed the issue of when working with VF LAG while the bond device is in active-active mode, running fwreset would result in unequal traffic on both PFs, and PFs would not reach line rate.
Keywords: VF LAG, bonding, PF
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1975293
Description: Installing OFED with
Keywords: OVS, Open vSwitch, openvswitch
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1939719
Description: Fixed an issue of when running openibd restart after the installation of MLNX_EN on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 SP1 OSs with the latest Kernel (v4.12.14) resulted in an error that the modules did not belong to that Kernel. This was due to the fact that the module installed by MLNX_EN was incompatible with new Kernel's module.
Keywords: SLES, operating system, OS, installation, Kernel, module
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2001966
Description: Fixed an issue of when bond was created over VF netdevices in SwitchDev mode, the VF netdevice would be treated as representor netdevice. This caused the mlx5_core driver to crash in case it received netdevice events related to bond device.
Keywords: PF, VF, SwitchDev, netdevice, bonding
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1816629
Description: Fixed an issue where following a bad affinity occurrence in VF LAG mode, traffic was sent after the port went up/down in the switch.
Keywords: Traffic, VF LAG
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1718531
Description: Added support for VLAN header rewrite on CentOS 7.2 OS.
Keywords: VLAN, ASAP, switchdev, CentOS 7.2
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1556337
Description: Fixed the issue where adding VxLAN decapsulation rule with enc_tos and enc_ttl failed.
Keywords: VxLAN, decapsulation
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1921799
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN installation over SLES15 SP1 ARM OSs failed unless
Keywords: SLES, installation
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1973828
Description: Fixed wrong EEPROM length for small form factor (SFF) 8472 from 256 to 512 bytes.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1915553
Description: Fixed the issue where errno field was not sent in all error flows of ibv_reg_mr API.
Keywords: ibv_reg_mr
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1970901
Description: Fixed the issue where mlx5 IRQ name did not change to express the state of the interface.
Keywords: Ethernet, PCIe, IRQ
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1915587
Description: Udaddy application is now functional in Legacy mode.
Keywords: Udaddy, MLNX_EN legacy, RDMA-CM
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1931421
Description: Added support for E-Switch (SR-IOV Legacy) mode in RHEL 7.7 OSs.
Keywords: E-Switch, SR-IOV, RHEL, RedHat
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1945411/1839353
Description: Fixed the issue of when XDP_REDIRECT fails, pages got double-freed due to a bug in the refcnt_bias feature.
Keywords: XDP, XDP_REDIRECT, refcnt_bias
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1976482
Description: Added support for enabling SwitchDev mode in MLNX_EN.
Keywords: SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1734102
Description: Fixed the issue where Ubuntu v16.04.05 and v16.04.05 OSs could not be used with their native kernels.
Keywords: Ubuntu, Kernel, OS
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1758983
Description: Installing MLNX_EN on RHEL 7.6 OSs platform x86_64 and RHEL 7.6 ALT OSs platform PPCLE using YUM is now supported.
Keywords: RHEL, RedHat, YUM, OS, operating system
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1800525
Description: When configuring the Time-stamping feature, CQE compression will be disabled. This fix entails the removal of a warning message that appeared upon attempting to disable CQE compression when it has already been disabled.
Keywords: Time-stamping, CQE compression
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1817636
Description: Fixed the issue of when disabling one port on the Server side, VF-LAG Tx Affinity would not work on the Client side.
Keywords: VF-LAG, Tx Affinity
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1843020
Description: Server reboot may result in a system crash.
Keywords: reboot, crash
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1811973
Description: VF mirroring offload is now supported.
Keywords: ASAP2, VF mirroring
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1841634
Description: The number of guaranteed counters per VF is now calculated based on the number of ports mapped to that VF. This allows more VFs to have counters allocated.
Keywords: Counters, VF
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1523548
Description: Fixed the issue where RDMA connection persisted even after dropping the network interface.
Keywords: Network interface, RDMA
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1712870
Description: Fixed the issue where small packets with non-zero padding were wrongly reported as "checksum complete" even though the padding was not covered by the csum calculation. These packets now report "checksum unnecessary".
In addition, an ethtool private flag has been introduced to control the "checksum complete" feature:
Keywords: csum error, checksum, mlx5_core
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1648597
Description: Fixed the wrong wording in the FW tracer ownership startup message (from "FW Tracer Owner" to "FWTracer: Ownership granted and active").
Keywords: FW Tracer
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1581631
Description: Fixed the issue where GID entries referenced to by a certain user application could not be deleted while that user application was running.
Keywords: RoCE, GID
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1403313
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to allocate an excessive number of VFs per PF in operating systems with kernel versions below v4.15, the allocation failed due to a known issue in the Kernel.
Keywords: VF, PF, IOMMU, Kernel, OS
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1368390
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN could not be installed on RHEL 7.x Alt OSs using YUM repository.
Keywords: Installation, YUM, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 4.3-3.0.2.1
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1531817
Description: Fixed an issue of when the number of channels configured was less than the number of CPUs available, part of the CPUs would not be used by Tx queues.
Keywords: Performance, Tx, CPU
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1400381
Description: Fixed the issue where on SLES 11 SP3 PPC64 OSs, a memory allocation issue might prevent the interface from loading after reboot, resulting in a call trace in the message log.
Keywords: SLES11 SP3
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1498931
Description: Fixed the issue where establishing TCP connection took too long due to failure of SA PathRecord query callback handler.
Keywords: TCP, SA PathRecord
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1514096
Description: Fixed the issue where lack of high order allocations caused driver load failure. All high order allocations are now changed to order-0 allocations.
Keywords: mlx5, high order allocation
Discovered in Release: 4.4-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1524932
Description: Fixed a backport issue on some OSs, such as RHEL v7.x, where mlx5 driver would support ip link set DEVICE vf NUM rate TXRATE old command, instead of ip link set DEVICE vf NUM max_tx_rate TXRATE min_tx_rate TXRATE new command.
Keywords: mlx5 driver
Discovered in Release: 4.4-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1498585
Description: Fixed the issue of when performing configuration changes, mlx5e counters values were reset.
Keywords: Ethernet counters
Discovered in Release: 4.4-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1484603
Description: Fixed the issue of when using ibv_exp_cqe_ts_to_ns verb to convert a packet's hardware timestamp to UTC time in nanoseconds, the result may appear backwards compared to the converted time of a previous packet.
Keywords: libibverbs
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1425027
Description: Fixed the issue where attempting to establish a RoCE connection on the default GID or on IPv6 link-local address might have failed when two or more netdevices that belong to HCA ports were slaves under a bonding master.
This might also have resulted in the following error message in the kernel log: “ __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid fe80:0000:0000:0000:f652:14ff:fe46:7391 error=-28 ”.
Keywords: RoCE, bonding
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1412468
Description: Added support for multi-host connection on mstflint’s mstfwreset.
Keywords: mstfwreset, mstflint, MFT, multi-host
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
1423319
Description: Removed the following prints on server shutdown: mlx5_core 0005:81:00.1: mlx5_enter_error_state:96:(pid1): start mlx5_core 0005:81:00.1: mlx5_enter_error_state:109:(pid1): end
Keywords: mlx5, fast shutdown
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
1318251
Description: Fixed the issue of when bringing mlx5 devices up or down, a call trace in
nvme_rdma_remove_one or nvmet_rdma_remove_one may occur.
Keywords: NVMEoF, mlx5, call trace
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
1247458
Description: Added support for VLAN Tag (VST) creation on RedHat v7.4 with new iproute2 packages (iptool).
Keywords: SR-IOV, VST, RedHat
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
1229554
Description: Enabled RDMA CM to honor incoming requests coming from ports of different devices.
Keywords: RDMA CM
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
1262257
Description: Fixed an issue where sending Work Requests (WRs) with multiple entries where the first entry is less than 18 bytes used to fail.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, libibverbs, Raw QP
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
1249358/1261023
Description: Fixed the issue of when the interface was down, ethtool counters ceased to increase. As a result, RoCE traffic counters were not always counted.
Keywords: Ethtool counters, mlx5
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
1244509
Description: Fixed compilation errors of MLNX_EN over kernel when CONFIG_PTP_1588_CLOCK parameter was not set.
Keywords: PTP, mlx5e
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
1266802
Description: Fixed an issue where the system used to hang when trying to allocate multiple device memory buffers from different processes simultaneously.
Keywords: Device memory programming
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
1078887
Description: Fixed an issue where post_list and CQ_mod features in perftest did not function when running the --run_infinitely flag.
Keywords: perftest, --run_infinitely
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
1186260
Description: Fixed the issue where CNP counters exposed under /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_bond_0/ports/1/hw_counters/ did not aggregate both physical functions when working in RoCE LAG mode.
Keywords: RoCE, LAG, ECN, Congestion Counters
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
1192374
Description: Fixed wrong calculation of max_device_ctx capability in ConnectX-4, and ConnectX-5 HCAs.
Keywords: ibv_exp_query_device, max_device_ctx mlx5
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
1084791
Description: Fixed the issue where occasionally, after reboot, rpm commands used to fail and create a core file, with messages such as “Bus error (core dumped)”, causing the openibd service to fail to start.
Keywords: rpm, openibd
Discovered in Release: 3.4-2.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
960642/960653
Description: Added support for min_tx_rate and max_tx_rate limit per virtual function ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards.
Keywords: SR-IOV, mlx5
Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
866072/869183
Description: Fixed the issue where RoCE v2 multicast traffic using RDMA-CM with IPv4 address was not received.
Keywords: RoCE
Discovered in Release: 3.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
1163835
Description: Fixed an issue where ethtool -P output was 00:00:00:00:00:00 when using old kernels.
Keywords: ethtool, Permanent MAC address, mlx5
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
1067158
Description: Replaced a few “GPL only” legacy libibverbs functions with upstream implementation that conforms with libibverbs GPL/BSD dual license model.
Keywords: libibverbs, license
Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
1119377
Description: Fixed an issue where ACCESS_REG command failure used to appear upon RoCE Multihost driver restart in dmesg. Such an error message looked as follows:
mlx5_core 0000:01:00.0: mlx5_cmd_check:705:(pid 20037): ACCESS_REG(0x805) op_mod(0x0) failed, status bad parameter(0x3), syndrome (0x15c356)
Keywords: RoCE, multihost, mlx5
Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
1122937
Description: Fixed an issue where concurrent client requests got corrupted when working in persistent server mode due to a race condition on the server side.
Keywords: librdmacm, rping
Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
1102158
Description: Fixed an issue where client side did not exit gracefully in RTT mode when the server side was not reachable.
Keywords: librdmacm, rping
Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
1038933
Description: Fixed a backport issue where IPv6 procedures were called while they were not supported in the underlying kernel.
Keywords: iw_cm
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
1064722
Description: Added log debug prints when changing HW configuration via DCB. To enable log debug prints, run: ethtool -s <devname> msglvl hw on/off
Keywords: DCB, msglvl
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
1047617
Description: Fixed the issue where a race condition in the RoCE GID cache used to cause for the loss of IP-based GIDs.
Keywords: RoCE, GID
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
1006768
Description: Fixed the issue where an rdma_cm connection between a client and a server that were on the same host was not possible when working over VLAN interfaces.
Keywords: RDMACM
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
801807
Description: Fixed an issue where RDMACM connection used to fail upon high connection rate accompanied with the error message: RDMA_CM_EVENT_UNREACHABLE .
Keywords: RDMACM
Discovered in Release: 3.0-2.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
869768
Description: Fixed the issue where SR-IOV was not supported in systems with a page size greater than 16KB.
Keywords: SR-IOV, mlx5, PPC
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0
919545
Description: Fixed the issue of when the Kernel becomes out of memory upon driver start, it could crash on SLES 12 SP2.
Keywords: mlx_5 Eth Driver
Discovered in Release: 3.4-2.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
869209
Description: Fixed an issue that caused TCP packets to be received in an out of order manner when Large Receive Offload (LRO) is on.
Keywords: mlx5_en
Discovered in Release: 3.3-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1
890285
Description: Fixed the issue where memory allocation for CQ buffers used to fail when increasing the RX ring size.
Keywords: mlx5_core
Discovered in Release: 3.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0
867094
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN used to fail to load on 4K page Arm architecture.
Keywords: Arm
Discovered in Release: 3.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0