Bug Fixes in This Version

4534330 / NVbugs 5388724 Description: Fixed an issue where enabling QoS on a NIC that does not support it, such as ConnectX-4, could cause a system panic.

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0

Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0

4574821 Description: Fixed a BlueField-3 limitation where only SF ETS was supported. Support for PV and VF has now been added.

Keywords: SF ETS, PV, VF

Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0

Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0

4573780 / 4500815 Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.

Keywords: Promiscuous mode

Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0

Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0

4648891 / 4606693 Description: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a MAD completion queue (CQ) was destroyed while RDMA CM traffic was still active.

Keywords: MAD CQ

Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0

Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0

4719793 / 4553499 Description: Fixed an issue where, on devices that do not support BlueFlame, allocation of a new Transport Domain (TD) could fail when attempting to allocate a dedicated UAR.

Keywords: BlueFlame, Transport Domain (TD), UAR

Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0

Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0

4748884 / 4830980 / 4830982 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented using more than 8 cores to set SF CPU affinity. This restriction has now been removed.

Keywords: SF CPU affinity

Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0