NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.10-4.1.4.0 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.

Docker containers are supported on MLNX-ENusing Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.

Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table.

Linux Containers Networking Modes

Orchestration and Clustering Tool

Version

Networking Mode

Link Layer

Virtualization Mode

Docker

Docker Engine

17.03 or higher

SR-IOV using sriov-plugin along with docker run wrapper tool

InfiniBand and Ethernet

SR-IOV

Kubernetes

Kubernetes

1.10.3 or higher

SR-IOV using device plugin, and using SR- IOV CNI plugin

InfiniBand and Ethernet

SR-IOV

VXLAN using IPoIB bridge

InfiniBand

Shared HCA
