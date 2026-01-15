Query Interface Experimental Verbs

The new experimental verbs ibv_exp_query_intf and ibv_exp_release_intf provide a mechanism to extend the verbs with families of verbs interfaces. These extensions provide a way to optimize data-path interfaces (e.g. post-send/recv, poll-cq ) for specific applications (e.g. DPDK).

The interfaces families provided by the new verbs may be vendor specific families (in this case, the vendor should provide the header file for the interface definition) or global families which will be defined in verbs.h .