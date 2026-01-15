Release Notes
Release Notes Update History
Version
Date
Description
24.10-4.1.4.0
January 2026
Initial release of this document version.
As of MLNX_EN version 5.1-1.0.4.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-2
mlx5
BlueField
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode. ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only. ⤶
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card. ⤶
Embedded Components
Package
Revision
Licenses
clusterkit
1.14.462-1.2410068
BSD
dpcp
1.1.50-1.2410068
BSD-3-Clause
fwctl
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
hcoll
4.8.3230-1.2410068
Proprietary
ibarr
0.1.3-1.2410068
(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-1.2410068
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12-1.2410068
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.21905.MLNX20250604.g53bdce92c.2410325
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
iser
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
isert
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.30.1-1216
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.60-1
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.40.2-1
GPLv2 or BSD
mlnx-en
24.10-4.1.4.0.gd31ed64
GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
6.9-1.2410068
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
6.10.0-1.2410414
GPL
mlnx-nfsrdma
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
mlnx-tools
24.10.1-1.2410414
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2410068
GPLv2
mpitests
3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2410068
BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2410068
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-docs
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4
GPL/BSD
ofed-scripts
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.7rc1-1.2410325
BSD
opensm
5.21.12.MLNX20250617.f74e01b8-0.1.2410325
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.8-1.2410068
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
perftest
24.10.0-0.95.g370212b.2410325
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
rdma-core
2410mlnx54-1.2410068
GPLv2 or BSD
rshim
2.1.17-0.gc4c2260
GPLv2
sharp
3.9.1.MLNX20250604.25aad3d5-1.2410325
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2410068
BSD
srp
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1
GPLv2
ucx
1.18.0-1.2410068
BSD
xpmem
2.7.4-1.2410414
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
xpmem-lib
2.7-0.2310055
LGPLv2.1