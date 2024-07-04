Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
3685061
Description: Fixed an issue that could lead to RPM database corruption in RPM-based OSes.
Keywords: rdmacm
Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2
3894402
Description: Fixed an overflow issue where RDMA applications could not find the device when creating new RDMA devices.
Keywords: rdmacm
Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2
3872233
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock in the flow of disabling the LAG when changing eswitch mode from switchdev to legacy when a LAG bond existed on the machine.
Keywords: LAG
Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2
3845842
Description: Fixed an issue where binding or unbinding PFs may cause memory problems, leading to unexpected kernel behavior.
Keywords: Physical Functions
Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2
3817386
Description: Fixed an issue related to the comparison process between the SW steering and FW steering modes to avoid kernel crashes incidences.
Keywords: SW steering, FW steering
Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0
Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2