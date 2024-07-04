Release Notes

Info This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

This LTS version should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.8-x deployment while getting the following:

Critical bug fixes

Support for new major operating systems

For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.