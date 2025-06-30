What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-7.0.6.1 LTS
Bug Fixes in This Version

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

4404987

Description: Fixed the reporting of copy-on-fork capabilities to ensure RDMA-core does not mistakenly skip the madvise call during memory initialization prior to forking.

Keywords: Hugepage memory

Discovered in Release: 5.8-6.0.4.2

Fixed in Release: 5.8-7.0.6.1

4396095

Description: Resolved corruption of SA MAD Congestion Control FIFO queue when all elements are canceled and a dequeue operation is attempted.

Keywords: SA legacy congestion control mechanism

Discovered in Release: 5.8-6.0.4.2

Fixed in Release: 5.8-7.0.6.1

4161625

Description: Resolved a sysfs issue encountered when accessing the hardware counter from within a namespace.

Keywords: sysfs

Discovered in Release: 5.8-6.0.4.2

Fixed in Release: 5.8-7.0.6.1
