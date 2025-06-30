Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
4404987
Description: Fixed the reporting of copy-on-fork capabilities to ensure RDMA-core does not mistakenly skip the madvise call during memory initialization prior to forking.
Keywords: Hugepage memory
Discovered in Release: 5.8-6.0.4.2
Fixed in Release: 5.8-7.0.6.1
4396095
Description: Resolved corruption of SA MAD Congestion Control FIFO queue when all elements are canceled and a dequeue operation is attempted.
Keywords: SA legacy congestion control mechanism
Discovered in Release: 5.8-6.0.4.2
Fixed in Release: 5.8-7.0.6.1
4161625
Description: Resolved a sysfs issue encountered when accessing the hardware counter from within a namespace.
Keywords: sysfs
Discovered in Release: 5.8-6.0.4.2
Fixed in Release: 5.8-7.0.6.1