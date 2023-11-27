NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.04-1.1.3.0
Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

23.04-1.1.3.0

June 1, 2023

Initial release of this document version.

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.8.430-1.2304053

BSD

dpcp

1.1.39-1.2304053

BSD-3-Clause

hcoll

4.8.3221-1.2304053

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2304053

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2304053

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2304053

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.162.MLNX20230417.g738750f2.2304053

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

23.04-OFED.23.04.0.5.3.1

GPLv2

isert

23.04-OFED.23.04.0.5.3.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.24.0-72

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.04.0.5.2.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.20-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.0.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

23.04-0.5.3.0.g8bc8aa2

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.0-1.2304053

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.2.0-1.2304053

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

23.04-OFED.23.04.0.5.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

23.04-OFED.23.04.0.5.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

23.04-OFED.23.04.1.1.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

23.04-0.2304053

GPLv2

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2304053

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.2304053

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.2304053

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2304053

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

23.04-OFED.23.04.1.1.3

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

23.04-OFED.23.04.1.1.3

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.5rc2-1.2304053

BSD

opensm

5.15.0.MLNX20230417.d84ecf64-0.1.2304053

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.7-1.2304053

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

23.04.0-0.23.g63e250f.2304053

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

2304mlnx44-1.2304113

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-19.g0873acd

GPLv2

sharp

3.3.0.MLNX20230417.ec919ce9-1.2304053

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2304053

BSD

srp

23.04-OFED.23.04.0.5.3.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.15.0-1.2304053

BSD

xpmem

2.6.4-1.2304053

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

srp

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.4.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.15.0-1.59056

BSD

xpmem

2.6.4-1.59056

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

