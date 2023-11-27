Time-stamping is the process of keeping track of the creation of a packet. A time-stamping service supports assertions of proof that a datum existed before a particular time. Incoming packets are time-stamped before they are distributed on the PCI depending on the congestion in the PCI buffers. Outgoing packets are time-stamped very close to placing them on the wire.

Time-stamping is off by default and should be enabled before use.

To enable

time-stamping for a socket:

Call setsockopt() with SO_TIMESTAMPING and with the following flags:

SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE: try to obtain send time-stamp in hardware SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_SOFTWARE: if SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE is off or fails, then do it in software SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE: return the original, unmodified time-stamp as generated by the hardware SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_SOFTWARE: if SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE is off or fails, then do it in software SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW_HARDWARE: return original raw hardware time-stamp SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SYS_HARDWARE: return hardware time-stamp transformed into the system time base SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SOFTWARE: return system time-stamp generated in software SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX/RX determine how time-stamps are generated SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW/SYS determine how they are reported

ping for a net device:

Admin privileged user can enable/disable time stamping through calling ioctl (sock, SIOCSH-WTSTAMP, &ifreq) with the following values:

Send side time sampling, enabled by ifreq.hwtstamp_config.tx_type when: Copy Copied! enum hwtstamp_tx_types { HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF, HWTSTAMP_TX_ON, HWTSTAMP_TX_ONESTEP_SYNC, }; Note: for send side time stamping currently only HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF and HWTSTAMP_TX_ON are supported.

Receive side time sampling, enabled by ifreq.hwtstamp_config.rx_filter when: Collapse Source Copy Copied! enum hwtstamp_rx_filters { HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_SOME, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_DELAY_REQ, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_DELAY_REQ, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_DELAY_REQ, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_DELAY_REQ, }; Note: for receive side time stamping currently only HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE and HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL are supported.

Once time stamping is enabled time stamp is placed in the socket Ancillary data. recvmsg() can be used to get this control message for regular incoming packets. For send time stamps the outgoing packet is looped back to the socket's error queue with the send time-stamp(s) attached. It can

be received with recvmsg (flags=MSG_ERRQUEUE). The call returns the original outgoing packet data including all headers prepended down to and including the link layer, the scm_time-stamping control message and a sock_extended_err control message with ee_errno==ENOMSG and ee_origin==SO_EE_ORIGIN_TIMESTAMPING. A socket with such a pending bounced packet is ready for reading as far as select() is concerned. If the outgoing packet has to be fragmented, then only the first fragment is time stamped and returned to the sending socket.

Warning When time-stamping is enabled, VLAN stripping is disabled. For more info please refer to Documentation/networking/timestamping.txt in kernel.org.

Warning On ConnectX-4 and above adapter cards, when time-stamping is enabled, RX CQE compression is disabled (features are mutually exclusive).





To display Time Stamping capabilities via ethtool:

Show Time Stamping capabilities:

Copy Copied! ethtool -T eth<x>

Example:

Copy Copied! ethtool -T eth0 Time stamping parameters for p2p1: Capabilities: hardware-transmit (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE) software-transmit (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_SOFTWARE) hardware-receive (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE) software-receive (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_SOFTWARE) software-system-clock (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SOFTWARE) hardware-raw-clock (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW_HARDWARE) PTP Hardware Clock: 1 Hardware Transmit Timestamp Modes: off (HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF) on (HWTSTAMP_TX_ON) Hardware Receive Filter Modes: none (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE) all (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL)

For more details on PTP Hardware Clock, please refer to: https://www.kernel.org/doc/Documentation/ptp/ptp.txt

As a result of Receive Side Steering (RSS) PTP traffic coming to UDP ports 319 and 320, it may reach the user space application in an out of order manner. In order to prevent this, PTP traffic needs to be steered to single RX ring using ethtool.

Example:

Copy Copied! # ethtool -u ens7 8 RX rings available Total 0 rules # ethtool -U ens7 flow-type udp4 dst-port 319 action 0 loc 1 # ethtool -U ens7 flow-type udp4 dst-port 320 action 0 loc 0 # ethtool -u ens7 8 RX rings available Total 2 rules Filter: 0 Rule Type: UDP over IPv4 Src IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 Dest IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 TOS: 0x0 mask: 0xff Src port: 0 mask: 0xffff Dest port: 320 mask: 0x0 Action: Direct to queue 0 Filter: 1 Rule Type: UDP over IPv4 Src IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 Dest IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 TOS: 0x0 mask: 0xff Src port: 0 mask: 0xffff Dest port: 319 mask: 0x0 Action: Direct to queue 0





Transmitted packet time-stamping accuracy can be improved when using a timestamp generated at the port level instead of a timestamp generated upon CQE creation. Tx port time-stamping better reflects the actual time of a packet's transmission.

Normal Send queues (SQs) are open with CQE time-stamp support. When this feature is enabled, the driver is expected to open extra Tx port time-stamped SQ per traffic class (TC).

The stream must meet the following conditions in order to be transmitted through a Tx port time-stamped SQ.

SKBTX_HW_TSTAMP flag was set at tx_flag (SO_TIMESTAMPING was set via setsockopt() or similarly) Packet type is: Non-IP, with EtherType of PTP over IEEE 802.3 (0x88f7)

or UDP over IPv4/IPv6

This feature is disabled by default in order to avoid extra SQ memory allocations. The feature can be enabled or disabled using the following command.

Copy Copied! ethtool --set-priv-flags <ifs-name> tx_port_ts on / off





Warning This feature is supported on ConnectX-6 Dx and above adapter cards only.

Overview

Device timestamp can be in one of two modes: real time or free running internal time.

In free running internal time mode, the device clock is not editable in any way. Driver and/or user space must adjust it to the real-time nanosecond values.

In real time mode, the hardware clock device can be adjusted and can provide timestamps which are already translated into real-time nanoseconds.

Both modes are global per device. Once a mode is set, all clock-related features (such as PPS, CQE TS, PCIe bar, etc) will work with the chosen clock mode only.

Free running internal time is the default mode configured in the hardware. The driver will modify the hardware real time clock based on PTP daemon clock adjustments.

Only physical functions are allowed to modify the hardware real-time clock, so PTP daemon adjustments from VFs will be treated as NOP. In case more than one physical function tries to modify the hardware real-time clock, the device will select one of the functions as its designated clock provider. All other input will also be treated as a NOP. The designated clock provide can be replaced by the device if no new adjustments have been received from the current provider after some period.

Timestamp Format

CQE hardware timestamp format for ConnectX-6 Dx and ConnectX-6 Lx NICs is 64 bit, as follows.

{32bit sec, 32 bit nsec}

Configuration

In order to enable the feature, set REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE in NV_CONFIG via mlxconfig and restart the driver.

Limitations