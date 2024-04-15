IP over InfiniBand (IPoIB)

Unless you have run the installation script mlnxofedinstall with the flag '-n', then IPoIB has not been configured by the installation. The configuration of IPoIB requires assigning an IP address and a subnet mask to each HCA port, like any other network adapter card (i.e., you need to prepare a file called ifcfg-ib<n> for each port). The first port on the first HCA in the host is called interface ib0, the second port is called ib1, and so on.

IPoIB configuration can be based on DHCP or on a static configuration that you need to supply (see below). You can also apply a manual configuration that persists only until the next reboot or driver restart (see below).

Setting an IPoIB interface configuration based on DHCP is performed similarly to the configuration of Ethernet interfaces. In other words, you need to make sure that IPoIB configuration files include the following line:

For RedHat: Copy Copied! BOOTPROTO=dhcp

For SLES: Copy Copied! BOOTPROTO= 'dchp' Warning If IPoIB configuration files are included, ifcfg-ib<n> files will be installed under: /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ on a RedHat machine

/etc/sysconfig/network/ on a SuSE machine. Warning A patch for DHCP may be required for supporting IPoIB. For further information, please see the REAME file available under the docs/dhcp/ directory. Warning Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 supports assigning static IP addresses to InfiniBand IPoIB interfaces. However, as these interfaces do not have a normal hardware Ethernet address, a different method of specifying a unique identifier for the IPoIB interface must be used. The standard is to use the option dhcp-client-identifier= construct to specify the IPoIB interface’s dhcp-client-identifier field. The DHCP server host construct supports at most one hardware Ethernet and one dhcp-client-identifier entry per host stanza. However, there may be more than one fixed-address entry and the DHCP server will automatically respond with an address that is appropriate for the network that the DHCP request was received on.

Standard DHCP fields holding MAC addresses are not large enough to contain an IPoIB hardware address. To overcome this problem, DHCP over InfiniBand messages convey a client identifier field used to identify the DHCP session. This client identifier field can be used to associate an IP address with a client identifier value, such that the DHCP server will grant the same IP address to any client that conveys this client identifier.

The length of the client identifier field is not fixed in the specification. For the NVIDIA OFED for Linux package, it is recommended to have IPoIB use the same format that FlexBoot uses for this client identifier.

In order for the DHCP server to provide configuration records for clients, an appropriate configuration file needs to be created. By default, the DHCP server looks for a configuration file called dhcpd.conf under /etc. You can either edit this file or create a new one and provide its full path to the DHCP server using the -cf flag (See a file example at docs/dhcpd.conf).

The DHCP server must run on a machine which has loaded the IPoIB module. To run the DHCP server from the command line, enter:

Copy Copied! dhcpd <IB network interface name> -d

Example:

Copy Copied! host1# dhcpd ib0 -d





Warning A DHCP client can be used if you need to prepare a diskless machine with an IB driver.

In order to use a DHCP client identifier, you need to first create a configuration file that defines the DHCP client identifier.

Then run the DHCP client with this file using the following command:

Copy Copied! dhclient –cf <client conf file> <IB network interface name>

Example of a configuration file for the ConnectX (PCI Device ID 26428), called dhclient.conf :

Copy Copied! The value indicates a hexadecimal number interface "ib1" { send dhcp-client-identifier ff: 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 : 02 :c9: 00 : 00 : 02 :c9: 03 : 00 : 00 : 10 : 39 ; }

Example of a configuration file for InfiniHost III Ex (PCI Device ID 25218), called dhclient.conf :

Copy Copied! The value indicates a hexadecimal number interface "ib1" { send dhcp-client-identifier 20 : 00 : 55 : 04 : 01 :fe: 80 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 02 :c9: 02 : 00 : 23 : 13 : 92 ; }

In order to use the configuration file, run

:

Copy Copied! host1# dhclient –cf dhclient.conf ib1





If you wish to use an IPoIB configuration that is not based on DHCP, you need to supply the installation script with a configuration file (using the ‘-n’ option) containing the full IP configuration. The IPoIB configuration file can specify either or both of the following data for an IPoIB interface:

A static IPoIB configuration

An IPoIB configuration based on an Ethernet configuration

See your Linux distribution documentation for additional information about configuring IP addresses.

The following code lines are an excerpt from a sample IPoIB configuration file:

Copy Copied! # Static settings; all values provided by this file IPADDR_ib0= 10.4 . 3.175 NETMASK_ib0= 255.255 . 0.0 NETWORK_ib0= 10.4 . 0.0 BROADCAST_ib0= 10.4 . 255.255 ONBOOT_ib0= 1 # Based on eth0; each '*' will be replaced with a corresponding octet # from eth0. LAN_INTERFACE_ib0=eth0 IPADDR_ib0= 10.4 . '*' . '*' NETMASK_ib0= 255.255 . 0.0 NETWORK_ib0= 10.4 . 0.0 BROADCAST_ib0= 10.4 . 255.255 ONBOOT_ib0= 1 # Based on the first eth<n> interface that is found ( for n= 0 , 1 ,...); # each '*' will be replaced with a corresponding octet from eth<n>. LAN_INTERFACE_ib0= IPADDR_ib0= 10.4 . '*' . '*' NETMASK_ib0= 255.255 . 0.0 NETWORK_ib0= 10.4 . 0.0 BROADCAST_ib0= 10.4 . 255.255 ONBOOT_ib0= 1





Warning This manual configuration persists only until the next reboot or driver restart.

To manually configure IPoIB for the default IB partition (VLAN), perform the following steps: