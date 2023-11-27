NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0  Out-of-Order (OOO) Data Placement

Out-of-Order (OOO) Data Placement

Warning

This feature is only supported on:

  • ConnectX-5 adapter cards and above

  • RC and XRC QPs

  • DC transport

Overview

In certain fabric configurations, InfiniBand packets for a given QP may take up different paths in a network from source to destination. This results into packets being received in an out-of-order manner. These packets can now be handled instead of being dropped, in order to avoid retransmission, by:

  • Achieving better network utilization

  • Decreasing latency

Data will be placed into host memory in an out-of-order manner when out-of-order messages are received.

For information on how to set up out-of-order processing by the QP, please refer to HowTo Configure Adaptive Routing and SHIELD Community post.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 27, 2023
content here