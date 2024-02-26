RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)

GID table entries are created whenever an IP address is configured on one of the Ethernet devices of the NIC's ports. Each entry in the GID table for RoCE ports has the following fields:

GID value

GID type

Network device

The GID table is occupied with two GIDs, both with the same GID value but with different types. The network device in an entry is the Ethernet device with the IP address that GID is associated with. The GID format can be of 2 types; IPv4 and IPv6. IPv4 GID is an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address, while IPv6 GID is the IPv6 address itself. Layer 3 header for packets associated with IPv4 GIDs will be IPv4 (for RoCEv2) and IPv6/GRH for packets associated with IPv6 GIDs and IPv4 GIDs for RoCEv1.

GID Table in sysfs

GID table is exposed to userspace via sysfs

GID values can be read from: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gids/{index}

GID type can be read from: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gid_attrs/types/{index}

GID net_device can be read from: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gid_attrs/ndevs/{index}

Setting RoCE mode for devices that support two RoCE modes is different for RC/UC QPs (connected QP types) and UD QP.

To modify an RC/UC QP (connected QP) from INIT to RTR, an Address Vector (AV) must be given. The AV, among other attributes, should specify the index of the port's GID table for the source GID of the QP. The GID type in that index will be used to set the RoCE type of the QP.

RDMA_CM interface requires only the active side of the peer to pass the IP address of the passive side. The RDMA_CM decides upon the source GID to be used and obtains it from the GID table. Since more than one instance of the GID value is possible, the lookup should be also according to the GID type. The type to use for the lookup is defined as a global value of the RDMA_CM module. Changing the value of the GID type for the GID table lookups is done using the cma_roce_mode script.

To print the current RoCE mode for a device port:

Copy Copied! cma_roce_mode -d <dev> -p <port>

To set the RoCE mode for a device port:

Copy Copied! cma_roce_mode -d <dev> -p <port> -m < 1 | 2 >





The following is an example of the GID table.

DEV PORT INDEX GID IPv4 Type Netdev mlx5_0 1 0 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3ea v1 p4p1 mlx5_0 1 1 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3ea v2 p4p1 mlx5_0 1 2 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:0a0a:0a01 10.10.10.1 v1 p4p1 mlx5_0 1 3 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:0a0a:0a01 10.10.10.1 v2 p4p1 mlx5_1 1 0 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3eb v1 p4p2 mlx5_1 1 1 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3eb v2 p4p2

where: