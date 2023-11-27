NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

23.07-0.5.0.0

September 4, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features.

August 10, 2023

Initial release of this document version.

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.10.438-1.2307050

BSD

dpcp

1.1.40-1.2307050

BSD-3-Clause

hcoll

4.8.3223-1.2307050

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2307050

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2307050

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2307050

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.1.MLNX20230719.gbbfde94d.2307050

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0.1

GPLv2

isert

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.25.0-62

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.07.0.2.2.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.31-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.10.5-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

23.07-0.5.0.0.g4e13edc

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.3-1.2307050

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.3.0-1.2307050

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

23.07-0.2307050

GPLv2

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2307050

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.2307050

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.2307050

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2307050

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.5rc2-1.2307050

BSD

opensm

5.16.0.MLNX20230719.c143fc96-0.1.2307050

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.8-1.2307050

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

23.07.0-0.25.g149fbd6.2307050

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

2307mlnx47-1.2307050

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.9-0.gb35835f

GPLv2

sharp

3.4.0.MLNX20230719.b557c42d-1.2307050

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2307050

BSD

srp

23.07-OFED.23.07.0.5.0.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.15.0-1.2307050

BSD

xpmem

2.7.2-1.2307050

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

