Updating Firmware After Installation
The firmware can be updated using one of the following methods.
To update the device online on the machine from the NVIDIA site, use the following command line:
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d <device>
Example:
# mlxfwmanager --online -u -d
0000:
01:
00.0
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX6
Part Number: MCX653106A-HDA_Ax
Description: ConnectX-
6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.
0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
PSID: MT_0000000225
PCI Device Name:
0000:
01:
00.0
Base MAC: 98039b970cc2
Versions: Current Available
FW
20.26.
4012
20.27.
1016
PXE
3.6.
0101
3.5.
0903
UEFI
14.21.
0016
14.20.
0025
Status: Up to date
The firmware and FPGA update package (mlnx-fw-updater) are installed under “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater” folder.
The latest FW and FPGA update package can be downloaded from nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ Products → Adapters → Smart Adapters → Innova IPsec → Download tab.
The current update package available on nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ does not support the script below. An update package that supports this script will become available in a future release.
You can run the following update script using one of the modes below:
/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fpga_updater.sh
With -u flag to provide URL to the software package (tarball). Example:
./mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -u http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/fpga/ipsec/Innova_IPsec_<version>.tgz
With -t flag to provide the path to the downloaded tarball. Example:
./mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -t <Innova_IPsec_bundle_file.tgz>
With -p flag to provide the path to the downloaded and extracted tarball. Example:
./mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -p <Innova_IPsec_extracted_bundle_directory>
For more information on the script usage, you can run mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -h.
It is recommended to perform firmware and FPGA upgrade on Innova IPsec cards using this script only.
When running the mlnxofedinstall script with the ‘--without-fw-update’option or using an OEM card that you now wish to (manually) update firmware on your adapter card(s), perform the steps below. The following steps are also appropriate to burn newer firmware that was downloaded from the website (i.e., nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download).
Get the device’s PSID.
mlxfwmanager_pci | grep PSID PSID: MT_1210110019
Download the firmware BIN file from the website or the OEM website.
Burn the firmware.
mlxfwmanager_pci -i <fw_file.bin>
Reboot the device once the firmware burning is completed.
Firmware can be automatically updated upon system boot.
The firmware update package (mlnx-fw-updater) is installed in the “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater” folder, and the openibd service script can invoke the firmware update process if requested on boot.
If the firmware is updated, the following message will be printed to the system’s standard logging file:
fw_updater: Firmware was updated. Please reboot your system
for the changes to take effect.
Otherwise, the following message will be printed:
fw_updater: Didn't detect
new devices with old firmware.
Please note that this feature is disabled by default. To enable the automatic firmware update upon system boot, set the following parameter to “yes” “RUN_FW_UPDATER_ONBOOT=yes” in the openibd service configuration file “/etc/infiniband/openib.conf”.
You can opt to exclude a list of devices from the automatic firmware update procedure. To do so, edit the configurations file “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx-fw-updater.conf” and provide a comma separated list of PCI devices to exclude from the firmware update.
Example:
MLNX_EXCLUDE_DEVICES=
"00:05.0,00:07.0"