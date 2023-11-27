Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the current version of the release.
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
3380263
Description: Users who wish to use OFED with Device ID NVD0000000033, must install the firmware manually.
Keywords: Device ID NVD0000000033
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3538018
Description: Firmware sync reset (with the 'mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 3 r --sync 1' command) may fail on a system configured for hotplug on the PCIe slot that the mlx5 card is mounted on.
Keywords: Firmware sync reset, mlx5 card
Workaround: To have the feature working on the system, disable hotplug on this PCIe slot through BIOS configuration
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3046655
Description: A package manager upgrade with zypper (on an SLES system) may prompt a question about vendor change from "Mellanox Technologies" to "OpenFabrics".
Keywords: Installation, SLES
Workaround: Either accept the prompted change, or add the /etc/zypp/vendors.d/mlnx_ofed file with the following content:
[main]
vendors = Mellanox,OpenFabrics
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3392477
Description: The ConnectX-7 firmware embedded in this MLNX_OFED version cannot be burnt using the MLNX_OFED installer script.
Keywords: ConnectX-7, MLNX_OFED installer script
Workaround: Please download and install the dedicated firmware from the web https://network.nvidia.com/support/firmware/connectx7ib/
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3532756
Description: The kernel may crash when restarting the driver while IP sec rules are configured.
Keywords: IP sec
Workaround: Flush the IP sec configuration before reloading the driver:
ip xfrm state flush
ip xfrm policy flush
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3472979
Description: When a large number of virtual functions are present, the output of the "ip link show" command may be truncated.
Keywords: virtual functions, ip link show
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3413938
Description: When using the mlnx-sf script, creating and deleting an SF with the same ID number in a stressful manner may cause the setup to hang due to a race between the create and delete commands.
Keywords: Hang; mlnx-sf
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3461572
Description: Configuring Multiport Eswitch LAG mode can be performed only via devlink from this release onwards. The compat sysfs should not be used to configure mpesw LAG.
Keywords: Multiport Eswitch, compat sysfs, mpesw LAG
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3464337
Description: Simultaneously adding or removing TC rules while operating on kernel version 6.3 could potentially result in stability issues.
Keywords: ASAP, rules, TC
Workaround: Make sure the following fix is part of the kernel: https://lore.kernel.org/netdev/20230504181616.2834983-3-vladbu@nvidia.com/T/
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3469484
Description: Mirror and connection tracking (CT) offload actions are not supported simultaneously if the kernel version does not support hardware miss to TC actions. Thus, when performing a CT offload test, the actual number of offloaded connections may be lower than expected.
Keywords: ASAP, CT offload
Workaround: Make sure to have the following offending commit in the tree:
net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections
Make sure to to have https://www.spinics.net/lists/stable-commits/msg303536.html in the kernel tree to fix this issue.
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3473331
Description: When performing a CT offload test, the actual number of offloaded connections may be lower than expected.
Keywords: ASAP, CT offload
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3499413
Description: Due to the following kernel issue, under heavy load, some connections may not be offloaded, leading to performance issues:
"net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections."
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3360710
Description: Configuring PFC in parallel to buffer size and prio2buffer commands may lead to misalignment between firmware and software in regards to receiving buffer ownership.
Keywords: NetDev, PFC, Buffer Size, prio2buffer
Workaround: First, configure PFC on all ports, and then perform other needed QoS (i.e., buffer_size or prio2buffer) configurations accordingly.
|
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3413879
Description: OpenSM may not be started automatically if chkconfig was not installed before OpenSM is installed. Note, however, that chkconfig will fail to install if the directory (rather than symbolic link to directory) /etc/init.d already exists (e.g., from a previous installation of MLNX_OFED).
Keywords: Installation, OpenSM, chkconfig
Workaround: Install chkconfig before installing MLNX_OFED. If installing it fails, make sure /etc/init.d does not exist at the time of installing it.
|
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3424596
Description: On SLES 15.4, installing MLNX_OFED using a package repository (with zypper) may trigger an error message about missing dependency for 'librte_eal.so.20.0()(64bit)' . This is because the inbox package libdpdk-20_0 is being uninstalled as it is incompatible with the MLNX_OFED rdma-core packages.
Keywords: Installation, SLES 15.4
Workaround: Uninstall the relevant packages: 'zypper uninstall libdpdk-20_0' before installing MLNX_OFED. This will also remove the inbox openvswitch package.
|
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3433416
Description: On systems that were installed with MLNX_OFED 5.9 or older and include a CUDA package (ucx-cuda / hcoll-cuda), an upgrade to MLNX_OFED 23.04 using the package manager ("yum") method will fail. This is because MLNX_OFED up to 5.9 is built with CUDA 11. MLNX_OFED 23.04 is built with CUDA 12 and those CUDA versions are incompatible.
Keywords: Installation, CUDA, yum
Workaround: Remove CUDA packages included with OFED (ucx-cuda, hcoll-cuda) before upgrading. This will allow to upgrade MLNX_OFED regardless of CUDA version installed. To install them later, CUDA 12 must be installed on the system.
|
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3420831
Description: mlx-steering-dump is not supported on systems in which Python3 is not the default.
Keywords: mlx-steering-dump, Python3
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3351989
Description: If the underlying persistent device name exceeds 15 characters in length, the operating system will not be able to perform renaming (i.e., the device name will remain "eth
Keywords: Persistant Interface Names
Workaround: Add the --copy-ifnames-udev flag to the OFED installation command. Note that this flag is only applicable if the persistent name provided by the kernel, without the 'np
|
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3324094
Description: When working in legacy rq (striding rq off), with large MTU > 3712, a 10-20% degradation in performance might be seen when running UDP stream with 64 bytes message size.
Keywords: NetDev, MTU, UDP Stream
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3313137
Description: Virtual Functions depend on Physical Functions for device access (e.g, firmware host PAGE management). In addition, VF may need to access safely the PF 'driver data' to use the command interface as in the VFIO usage to support live migration.
This is the standard widely seen behavior in Linux drivers today.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3320947
Description: When the system is overloaded, there is a possibility that one hour will pass between the creation of DevLink port and it usage/assignment, due to some locking. This will trigger a trace starting with: "Type was not set for devlink port."
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3046222
Description: Installing OFED with Open vSwitch packages failed over Ubuntu22 OS with inbox Open vSwitch installed on it. Inbox Open vSwitch packages should be removed first.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3262725
Description: Devlink reload while deleting namespace may causes a deadlock on kernels older than Linux-6.0.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3253255
Description: RHEL 7 does not include built-in support for Python3. There are two potential ways to install it, and both install a package with a different name:
1. EPEL for RHEL7: python36
2. Rhel extra repository
Python3 support is needed for using Pyverbs and the Python support of Open vSwitch.
MLNX_OFED assumes that on RHEL7.x, if using Python3, that python36 from EPEL is used (otherwise the optional Python3 support cannot be used).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3215514
Description: On EulerOS 2.0SP11, installation with the yum method may fail with an error that mlnx-iproute2 is missing a dependency on libdb-5.3.so()(64bit).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3191223
Description: In old kernels, /etc/init.d/openibd stop will fail because of an existing TC rule. Because mlx5_ib is already unloaded, mlx5_core and mlx5_ib will be in an inconsistent state.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3199628
Description: ping -6 -i <interface name> is broken in v5.18.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3002932
Description: Jumbo MTU must be set on all uplinks (i.e., uplinks of *_sf and *_sf_r) at all times.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3228788
Description: Users are advised to avoid running rx-tls-offload over Korg6.0 as its TLS module does not work properly.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3130859
Description: The yum install method might be broken on installer regenerated with --add-kernel-support-build-only.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3149387
Description: The package neohost-backend (included in MLNX_OFED) has a strict dependency on Python 2.7 and on the existance of /usr/bin/python. This dependency is because of a pre-installation test (which is a rather non-standard method) for /usr/bin/python will fail the installation if without Python 2.7.
As a result, default installation of this on newer systems that do not have a default of Python 2 has been disabled.
If there is an explicit request for this installation using the command-line option --with-neohost-backend, this sanity check will be overriden and there will be an attempt to install it regardless. On newer systems, there is likely to not be /usr/bin/python even if Python 2 is installed; as such its installation will fail.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3213777
Description: Oracle Enterprise Linux version 9.0 generates kernel module packages that have dependencies that are not provided by their own kernel RPM packages and thus are not installable.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3229904
Description: Restart driver failes to load OFED modules after installing OFED on SLES15sp4 with errata kernel 5.14.21-150400.24.21-default.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3189424
Description: VLAN naming is limited to 16 characters (like all other interface names). For names longer than 16 charachters, the kernel generates its own interface name VLAN (VID).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3220855
Description: Creating external SFs on BF ARM when the host (x86) operating system does not support SFs may cause the host to crash.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3239291
Description: In some topologies, like logical partitions, mlxfwreset is not supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3114823
Description: The first attempt to create a new iSER connection fails with the following messages in dmesg:
iSCSI Login timeout on Network Portal <iSER_Target_IP_ADDR>:3260
After the error, the iSER Initiator connects to the Target successfully, but the memory allocated for the first connection is not freed correctly. As a result, the failed attempt also causes memory leakage.
The error happens due to a bug in the scsi_transport_iscsi module, which is not a part of
MLNX_OFED. As such, the issue cannot be fixed in MLNX_OFED.
The bug is already fixed in kernel 5.19 by the commit f6eed15f3ea7 ("scsi: iscsi: Exclude zero from the endpoint ID range").
Workaround: Update the kernel if the above errors are experienced. If the issue is still reproduced after the kernel update, ask your distro support to apply the bug fix from the upstream kernel.
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3096911
Description: Installing chkconfig on Rhel9.0 with OFED using yum failed (chkconfig creates /etc/init.d sym link and OFED creates files in this directory, causing a conflict).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3100544
Description: On a RHEL9.x system, in some cases where inbox modules do not match for the drivers being build, rebuilding the drivers (--add-kernel-support) works, but fails to install the built package, with many errors such as: kernel(__rdma_block_iter_next) = 0x8e7528da is needed by mlnx-ofa_kernel-modules-5.6-OFED.5.6.2.0.9.1.kver.5.14.0_70.13.1.el9_0.aarch64.aarch64
This was caused by a bug in the scripts that creates the Requires and Provides headers that is confused by dependencies between different modules of the same external package.
|
Workaround: dnf install kernel-modules-
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3132158
Description: Building rdma-core package on Rocky 8.6 OS caused failure in OFED build.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3137440
Description: Python package is missing, need to install it manually.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3141506
Description: kernel-macros package does not support building with KMP enabled. KMP needs to be disabled.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3129627
Description: Kernel module packaging is not supported in CtyunOS.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
2971708
Description: For OSs in which Devlink supports setting roce-enable/disable, both sysfs roce_enable show and sysfs roce_enable set are disabled, and the RoCE state must be managed exclusively via Devlink.
The sysfs interface for roce-enable/disable will be removed entirely for these OSs in a future release.
To determine if Devlink can be used to enable or disable RoCE, execute the following console command after starting OFED:
Devlink supports roce enable/disable if the following line is reflected in the output:
For OSs which do not allow enabling/disabling RoCE via Devlink, the sysfs interface behaves as in the previous 2 releases:
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
2998194
Description: On some systems with many (e.g., 64) virtual functions (VFs) attached to a ConnectX interface, 'ip link' may give an error message: "Error: Buffer too small for object." This applies to both IP commands: the inbox iproute package in RHEL8.x and the mlnx-iproute2 package from MLNX_OFED.
This is known to work well and not give an error in RHEL7.x kernel regardless of what user-space package is used (including user-space from RHEL8.x).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3045436
Description: Rebooting the host while the Arm is down may block the shutdown flow till the Arm is up.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3040350
Description:
Workaround:
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2973726
Description: dec_ttl only work with ConnectX-6. It does not work with ConnectX-5.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2946873
Description: Moving to switchdev mode while deleting namespace may cause a deadlock.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2811957
Description: If a system is run from a network boot and is connected to the network storage through an NVIDIA ConnectX card, unloading the mlx5_core driver (such as running '/etc/init.d/openibd restart') will render the system unusable and should therefore be avoided.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2979243
Description: The kernel in CentOS 7.6alt (for non-x86 architectures) is different than that of RHEL 7.6alt. Some of the MLNX_OFED kernel modules that were built for the RHEL7.6alt kernel will not load on a system with Centos7.6alt kernel. If you want to install MLNX_OFED on such a system, you should use ./mlnxofedinstall --add-kernelsupport to rebuild the kernel modules for the Centos kernel.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3011440
Description: In Debian 11.2, Ubuntu 21.10, and Ubuntu 22.04, attempting to install an "exact" type of metapackage (such as mlnx-ofed-all-exact or mlnx-ofed-basic-exact) may fail with an error regarding the version of mstflint.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3024520
Description: The option --copy-ifnames-udev copy some files under /etc (/etc/udev/rules.d/82-net-setup-link.rules and /etc/infiniband/vf-net-link-name.sh) that are never removed--not in the case this option is not given and not upon uninstallation. Those scripts are merely examples. They are files under /etc to be maintained by the user.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3046601
Description: When rebuilding the kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) for some kernel versions (specifically mainline 4.14) do not unset LDFLAGS properly. Rebuilding xpmem in such a case may fail with the error such as "unrecognized option '-Wl,-z,relro'" in the xpmem build log.
|
Workaround: Either disable building xpmem by adding --without-xpmem to the command line, or edit the kernel Makefile to make it unset LDFLAGS:
Note: The Makefile may be located elsewhere, such as the top-level directory of the kernel source directory.
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3048411
Description: After installing OFED with rebuilt kernel modules, error messages indicating that the kernel module mlx5_ib failed to load (e.g. "mlx5_ib: Unknown symbol . . .") appear. These messages could be safely ignored because the module eventually loads.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3048444
Description: OFED installation failed using yum for --add-kernel-support option (building packages without KMP enabled) if libfabric package is installed.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3015210
Description: OVS topology where the tunnel device is over a VF and the VF representor is connected to a bond is not supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3028300
Description: OVS metering is not support over kernel 5.17.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3044255
Description: Destroying mlxdevm group while SF is attached to it is not supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2900346
Description: On Ubuntu OS, configuring different IP addresses with different subnets to both ports 0 and 1 is currently not supported. When trying to ping from port 0 on one BlueField-2 card to port 0 on the other BlueField-2 card, then both port 0 and port 1 on the receiving side send a reply to the ARP request (a.k.a, ARP flux).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
3046456
Description: Switching between SwitchDev mode and legacy mode quickly on BlueField-2 can prevent the driver from loading successfully and breaks its health recovery.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2934149
Description: Adding vDPA ports over ConnectX-5 devices in ovs-dpdk is not supported and will cause a crash.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2934833
Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status (UP/DOWN) in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2901514
Description: Relaxed Ordering is not working properly on Virtual Functions.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
2870299
Description: Managing SFs is possible using the iproute2 with mlxdevm tool only.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2869722
Description: OFED packages were built with DKMS disabled since building OFED with DKMS failed due to a problem in the DKMS package on UOS. --dkms flag should not be used.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2870367
Description: On UOS, IPoIB PKEY may require manual bring up after driver restart.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2836032
Description: When using Software steering mlx5dv_dr API to create rules containing encapsulation actions in MLNX_OFED v5.5-1.x.x.x, upgrade firmware to the latest version. Otherwise, the maximum number of encapsulation actions that can be created will be limited to only 16K, and degradation for the rule insertion rate is expected compared to MLNX_OFED v5.4-.x.x.x.x.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2851639
Description: Enabling ARFS in legacy mode and then moving to switchdev mode is not supported and may cause unwanted behavior.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2851639
Description: nvme and iser are not enabled on UOS ARM, because of missing UOS kernel support.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2860855
Description: Building OFED on RHEL 8.4 with kmp disabled and then installing with yum fails due to some conflicting packages.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2865983
Description: OFED packages were built with kmp disabled. Building with kmp enabled fails due to missing packages.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
2658644
Description: Only match on lower 32 bit of ct_label is supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2706345
Description: Number of RQ and TIR allocation in the driver depends on total number of MSI-X vectors allocated. Total number of TIRs supported by device is 16K range. Each representor needs number of CPUs worth TIRs, upto maximum of 128.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2836997
Description: An automatic test that checks a flow meter rate fluctuation stays within a fixed threshold (e.g., 10%) may fail because meter precision is dependent on multiple factors (i.e., rate and burst values and shape of the traffic).
To pick the best configuration parameters for a flow meter, perform a couple of test measurements using different values of burst size against expected traffic workload and average the results over an extended period of time (tens of minutes).
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2863456
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic will remove the SA when hard limit is hit, however traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload that is used in such configuration.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
2657392
Description: OFED installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8.4 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after OFED installation in RHEL 8.4 and above.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
2800993
Description: OpenMPI does not support running across different operating systems and/or CPU architectures.
|
|
|
|
|
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Python, O pen vSwitch
2782406
Description: Running yum update will upgrade kylin-release to a higher version. The version of this package is used for kylin10sp2 detection so the script will detect kylin 10 instead of kylin10sp2 and use its repository by mistake.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2755632
Description: On dual port cards with SR-IOV, when one port link is configured to InfiniBand and the other port link is configured to Ethernet, the Ethernet port will not be able to support VST and QinQ.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2780436
Description: Non-default MTU (>1500) is not supported with IPsec crypto offload and may cause packet drops.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2726021
Description: Building packages on openEuler with kmp enabled requires kernel-rpm-macros package installed. kernel-rpm-macros-30-13.oe1 does not support -p option and kernel-rpm-macros-30-18.oe1 should be installed instead.
On kylin OS, the version of kernel-rpm-macros package does not support -p option needed to support kmp, so it will stay disabled.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2750653
Description: Running fragmented traffic in RHEL 8.3 (4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64) may cause call trace in build_skb.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2629375
Description: Matching on CT label is only supported when matching on lower 32 bits. Full match on all 128 bits of CT label is not supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2707997
Description: Installation in the package manager mode under SLES 15.x may require user-intervention if the original libibverbs is installed.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2708531
Description: Installation in the package manager mode under SLES 15.x may require user-intervention if the original libopenvswitch is installed.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2703043
Description: Congested TCP lock for kTLS TX device offload traffic compromises the performance.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2676405
Description: If the package interface-rename is active (on XenServer, for example), the interface renaming by the OFED will not be done to eliminate conflicts.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2687943
Description: Offload of rules which redirect from VF on one PF to VF on second PF is not supported on socket-direct devices.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2678672
Description: When disabling switchdev mode, the qdisc in tunnel device cannot be destroyed and mlx5e_stats_flower() is still called by OVS resulting in NULL pointer panic and memory leak.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2566548
Description: On PPC systems when EEH is enabled, running fw sync reset (either by mlxfwreset with flag --sync 1 or by devlink dev reload action fw_activate), the EEHmay catch the PCI reset and take ownership on the flow. When run few times in sequence, the EEH may also decide to disable the device.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2617950
Description: TX port timestamp feature is supported for kernel versions 3.15 and greater. On older kernel versions, the feature will not be supported and ptp_tx
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2390731
Description: Ethtool does not display Port Speed advertised/capability above 100Gb/s over and below kernels 5.0, even when supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2687198
Description: Activating VF/SF LAG when at least one VF/SF is still bound may lead to an internal error in the firmware.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2585575
Description: After disabling sync reset by setting enable_remote_dev_reset to false, running firmware sync reset a few times may lead to general protection fault and system may get stuck.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2582565
Description: Conducting a firmware reset or unbinding the PF while in switchdev mode may cause a kernel crash.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2587802
Description: PTP synchronization may be lost while using tx_port_ts private flag.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2574943
Description: When running kernel 5.8 and bellow or RHEL 8.2 and below, sampled packets do not support tunnel information.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2568417
Description: Upon upgrade to version 5.3, the package manager tool will install the new packages and then remove the old packages, a depmod WARNING on "mlx5_fpga_tools" will appear. This warning can be safely ignored. mlx5_fpga_tools is a module that existed in version 5.2 and was removed in 5.3.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2506425
Description: When installing kmod packages on EulerOS 2.0SP9 or OpenEuler 20.03, the following error appears: "modprobe: FATAL: could not get modversions of
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2492509
Description: When installing the driver on OpenEuler or on EulerOS 2.0SP9, rebuilding the drivers (--add-kernel-support) with the --kmp option (to create kmod packages) generates packages that are uninstallable because they have a dependency on "/sbin/depmod" that the system does not provide. This dependency is created by a buggy kmod package building tool included with the distribution.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2479327
Description: On SLES 12 SP5, if the kernel was upgraded to 4.12.14-122.46, it is not possible to rebuild kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) without upgrading gcc as well to at least 4.8.5-31.23.2.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2584441
Description: On SLES 12 SP5, if the kernel was upgraded to 4.12.14-122.46, it is not possible to rebuild kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) without upgrading gcc as well to at least 4.8.5-31.23.2.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2460865
Description: When setting MTU to low values, such as 68 bytes, packets may fail on oversize.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2383318
Description: On kernels based on RedHat 7.2, the "tx_port_ts" feature, as set by ethtool —set-priv-flags, is disabled.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2575647
Description: An OvS-DPDK crash might occur while doing live-migration for VMs that use virtio-interfaces that are accelerated using OvS-DPDK vDPA ports.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2430071
Description: After reloading devlink in IPoIB setup, the IB link may stay in initialization state and require to run OpenSM to get the IB link to active state.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
2302786
Description: On EulerOS 2.0 SP9 systems, the kernel ABI (kABI) between the base vhulk2006 kernel and the errata vhulk2008 kernel has been changed. It is now not possible to install MLNX_OFED compiled with KMP on vhulk2006 kernel on a vhulk2008 system.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2398281
Description: A crash in the TLS Rx socket cleanup flow may occur due to a kernel issue where a wrong extra call to tls_dev_del is made.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2407415
Description: OpenEuler 20.03 Aarch64 with errata kernels 4.19.90-2011.6.0.0049.oe1.aarch64 and 4.19.90-2012.5.0.0054.oe1.aarch64 are incompatible with MLNX_OFED kmod-mlnx-ofa_kernel.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2348077
Description: RDMA device name for VFs may change after resetting all VFs at once.
|
Workaround: Either reset interfaces one by one with a delay in between, or use a network interface naming scheme with predictable interface names, such as NAME_PCI or NAME_GUID. Copy /lib/udev/rules.d/60-rdma-persistent-naming.rules to /etc/udev/rules.d/ and edit the last line accordingly.
Note that this will change interface names.
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2381713
Description: esp4_offload and esp6_offload modules are expected to be loaded according to the list determined by the default kernel. However, these modules cannot be loaded when working over Debian 10 with non-default custom kernel as they are not included in it.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2382898
Description: On kernel 4.14, there is no traffic for UDP or TCP with payload size larger than 1398 on GENEVE IPv6 over VLAN tag interface.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2326155
Description: When toggling the link state while running RoCE traffic, the below warning may appear in the dmesg:
__ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid <gid> error=-28
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2329654
Description: Running XDP over an IP tunnel may fail when working with kernels as old as version 4.14.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2249156
Description: MLNX_OFED installation will remove qperf package in case it was done after qperf installation.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2355956
Description: OFED installation requires kernel config CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO to be set.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2362781
Description: Openibd may fail to unload the Inbox driver mlx5_ib on Ubuntu 18.04 PPC Boston server due to a bug in the Inbox drivers.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2367659
Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED version that is configured as a YUM repository may yield warning messages from depmod about unknown symbols, such as:
depmod: WARNING: /lib/modules/4.18.0-240.el8.×8664/extra/iser/ib_iser.ko needs unknown symbol ib_fmr_pool_unmap
depmod: WARNING: /lib/modules/4.18.0-240.el8.×8664/extra/srp/ib_srp.ko needs unknown symbol ib_create_qp_user
These warnings appear since the RPM packages upgrade occurs sequentially, and there is an upgrade dependency between some of the modules, which would create a state of upgrade inconsistency.
These warnings are temporary and can be ignored as eventually all modules will be upgraded, and the warnings will no longer appear.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2385269
Description: The number of connections offloaded is limited to 100K when working with Kernel v5.9.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2393169
Description: Mirroring is not supported with Connection Tracking when the source port is a VxLAN device.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2395082
Description: A call trace may take place when moving from SwitchDev mode back to Legacy mode in Kernel v5.9 due to a kernel issue in tcf_block_unbind.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2354899
Description: ODP is not supported on RHEL7.x systems when running over an ETH link layer with RoCE disabled.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2338150
Description: Scatter to CQE feature should be disabled for the GPUDirect tests to work.
|
Workaround: Set the MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE environment variable to 0 before the ib_send_bw command. For example:
MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE=0 ib_send_bw -d <...>
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2295732
Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using YUM (package manager) fails.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2295735
Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using the apt-get (package manager) fails.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2248996
Description: Downgrading the firmware version for ConnectX-6 cards using "mlnx_ofed_install --fw-update-only --force-fw-update" fails.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2175930
Description: When using OFED 5.1 on PPC architectures with kernels v5.5 or v5.6 and an old ethtool utility, a harmless warning call trace may appear in the dmesg due to mismatch between user space and kernel. The warning call trace mentions ethtool_notify.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2198764
Description: If MLNX_OFED is installed on a Debian or Ubuntu system that is run in chroot environment, the openibd service will not be enabled. If the chroot files are being used as a base of a full system, the openibd service is left disabled.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2237134
Description: Running connection tracking (CT) with FW steering may cause CREATE_FLOW_TABLE command to fail with syndrome.
|
Workaround: Configure OVS to use a single handler-thread:
#ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads=1
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2239894
Description: Running OpenVSwitch offload with high traffic throughput can cause low insertion rate due to high CPU usage.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2240671
Description: Header rewrite action is not supported over RHEL/CentOS 7.4.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2242546
Description: Tunnel offload (encap/decap) may cause kernel panic if nf_tables module is not probed.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2143007
Description: IPsec packets are dropped during heavy traffic due to a bug in net/xfrm Linux Kernel.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2225952
Description: VF mirroring with TC policy skip_sw is not supported on RHEL/CentOS 7.4, 7.5 and 7.6 OSs.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2216521
Description: After upgrading MLNX_OFED from v5.0 or earlier, ibdev2netdev utility changes the installation prefix to /usr/sbin. Therefore, it cannot be found while found in the same SHELL environment.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2202520
Description: Rules with VLAN push/pop, encap/decap and header rewrite actions together are not supported.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2210752
Description: Switching from Legacy mode to SwitchDev mode and vice-versa while TC rules exist on the NIC will result in failure.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2125036/2125031
Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED from an UPSTREAM_LIBS based version to an MLNX_LIBS based version fails unless the driver is uninstalled and then re-installed.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2105447
Description: hns_roce warning messages will appear in the dmesg after reboot on Euler2 SP3 OSs.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2110321
Description: Multiple driver restarts may cause IPoIB soft lockup.
|
|
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2112251
Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, when Geneve tunnel's remote endpoint is defined using IPv6, packets larger than MTU are not fragmented, resulting in no traffic sent.
|
Workaround: Define geneve tunnel's remote endpoint using IPv4.
|
Keywords: Kernel, Geneve, IPv4, IPv6, MTU, fragmentation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2102902
|
Description: A kernel panic may occur over RH8.0-4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64 OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in kernel TLS stack.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2111534
|
Description: A Kernel panic may occur over Ubuntu19.04-5.0.0-38-generic OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in the Kernel TLS stack.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2035950
|
Description: An internal error might take place in the firmware when performing any of the following in VF LAG mode, when at least one VF of either PF is still bound/attached to a VM.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF LAG, binding, firmware, FW, PF, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2044544
|
Description: When working with OSs with Kernel v4.10, bonding module does not allow setting MTUs larger than 1500 on a bonding interface.
|
Workaround: Upgrade your Kernel version to v4.11 or above.
|
Keywords: Bonding, MTU, Kernel
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1882932
|
Description: Libibverbs dependencies are removed during OFED installation, requiring manual installation of libraries that OFED does not reinstall.
|
Workaround: Manually install missing packages.
|
Keywords: libibverbs, installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2058535
|
Description: ibdev2netdev command returns duplicate devices with different ports in SwitchDev mode.
|
Workaround: Use /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link show command instead.
|
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2072568
|
Description: In RHEL/CentOS 7.2 OSs, adding drop rules when act_gact is not loaded may cause a kernel crash.
|
Workaround: Preload all needed modules to avoid such a scenario (cls_flower, act_mirred, act_gact, act_tunnel_key and act_vlan).
|
Keywords: RHEL/CentOS 7.2, Kernel 4.9, call trace, ASAP
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2093698
|
Description: VF LAG configuration is not supported when the NUM_OF_VFS configured in mlxconfig is higher than 64.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF LAG, SwitchDev mode, ASAP
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2093746
|
Description: Devlink health dumps are not supported on kernels lower than v5.3.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Devlink, health report, dump
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2000590
|
Description: Sending packets larger than MTU is not supported when working with OVS-DPDK.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MTU, OVS-DPDK
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2062900
|
Description: Moving VF from SwitchDev mode to Legacy mode while the representor is being used by OVS-DPDK results in a segmentation fault.
|
Workaround: To move VF to Legacy mode with no error, make sure to delete the ports from the OVS.
|
Keywords: SwitchDev, Legacy, representor, OVS-DPDK
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2075942
|
Description: Huge pages configuration is lost each time the server is configured.
|
Workaround: Re-configure the huge pages after each reboot, or configure them as a kernel parameter.
|
Keywords: Huge pages, reboot, OVS-DPDK
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2067012
|
Description: MLNX_OFED cannot be installed on Debian 9.11 OS in SwitchDev mode.
|
Workaround: Install OFED with the flag --add-kernel-support.
|
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, Debian, Kernel
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2036572
|
Description: When using a thread domain and the lockless rdma-core ibv_post_send path, there is an additional CPU penalty due to required barriers around the device MMIO buffer that were omitted in MLNX_OFED.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: rdma-core, write-combining, MMIO buffer
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
-
|
Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default.
|
Workaround: Install the argparse module manually.
|
Keywords: Python, MFT, argparse, installation
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1997230
|
Description: Running mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module while contrak flows are offloaded may cause a call trace in the kernel.
|
Workaround: Stop OVS service before calling mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module.
|
Keywords: Contrak, ASAP, OVS, mlxfwrest, unload
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1955352
|
Description: Moving 2 ports to SwitchDev mode in parallel is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1979958
|
Description: VxLAN IPv6 offload is not supported over CentOS/RHEL v7.2 OSs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Tunnel, VXLAN, ASAP, IPv6
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1991710
|
Description: PRIO_TAG_REQUIRED_EN configuration is not supported and may cause call trace.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ASAP, PRIO_TAG, mstconfig
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1967866
|
Description: Enabling ECMP offload requires the VFs to be unbound and VMs to be shut down.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ECMP, Multipath, ASAP2
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1921981
|
Description: On Ubuntu, Debian and RedHat 8 and above OSS, parsing the mfa2 file using the mstarchive might result in a segmentation fault.
|
Workaround: Use mlxarchive to parse the mfa2 file instead.
|
Keywords: MFT, mfa2, mstarchive, mlxarchive, Ubuntu, Debian, RedHat, operating system
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1840288
|
Description: MLNX_OFED does not support XDP features on RedHat 7 OS, despite the declared support by RedHat.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XDP, RedHat
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1821235
|
Description: When using mlx5dv_dr API for flow creation, for flows which execute the "encapsulation" action or "push vlan" action, metadata C registers will be reset to zero.
|
Workaround: Use the both actions at the end of the flow process.
|
Keywords: Flow steering
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
1504785
|
Description: A lost interrupt issue in pass-through virtual machines may prevent the driver from loading, followed by printing managed pages errors to the dmesg.
|
Workaround: Restart the driver.
|
Keywords: VM, virtual machine
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1764415
|
Description: Unbinding PFs on LAG devices results in a "Failed to modify QP to RESET" error message.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE LAG, unbind, PF, RDMA
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1806565
|
Description: RoCE default GIDs v1 and v2 are derived from the MAC address of the corresponding netdevice's PCI function, and they resemble the IPv6 address. However, in systems where the IPv6 link local address generated does not depend on the MAC address, RoCEv2 default GID should not be used.
|
Workaround: Use RoCEv2 default GID.
|
Keywords: RoCE
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
-
|
Description: Aging is not functional on bond device in RHEL 7.6.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF LAG, ASAP2
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1747774
|
Description: In VF LAG mode, outgoing traffic in load balanced mode is according to the origin ring, thus, half of the rings will be coupled with port 1 and half with port 2. All the traffic on the same ring will be sent from the same port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF LAG, ASAP2
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1753629
|
Description: A bonding bug found in Kernels 4.12 and 4.13 may cause a slave to become permanently stuck in BOND_LINK_FAIL state. As a result, the following message may appear in dmesg:
bond: link status down for interface eth1, disabling it in 100 ms
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Bonding, slave
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1712068
|
Description: Uninstalling MLNX_OFED automatically results in the uninstallation of several libraries that are included in the MLNX_OFED package, such as InfiniBand-related libraries.
|
Workaround: If these libraries are required, reinstall them using the local package manager (yum/dnf).
|
Keywords: MLNX_OFED libraries
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
-
|
Description: Due to changes in libraries, MFT v4.11.0 and below are not forward compatible with MLNX_OFED v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above.
Therefore, with MLNX_OFED v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above, it is recommended to use MFT v4.12.0 and above.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MFT compatible
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1730840
|
Description: On ConnectX-4 HCAs, GID index for RoCE v2 is inconsistent when toggling between enabled and disabled interface modes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE v2, GID
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1717428
|
Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, MTUs larger than 1500 cannot be set for a GRE interface with any driver (IPv4 or IPv6).
|
Workaround: Upgrade your kernel to any version higher than v4.14.
|
Keywords: Fedora 27, gretap, ip_gre, ip_tunnel, ip6_gre, ip6_tunnel
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1748343
|
Description: Driver reload takes several minutes when a large number of VFs exists.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1733974
|
Description: Running heavy traffic (such as 'ping flood') while bringing up and down other mlx5 interfaces may result in “INFO: rcu_preempt dectected stalls on CPUS/tasks:” call traces.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx5
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
-
|
Description: On ConnectX-6 HCAs and above, an attempt to configure advertisement (any bitmap) will result in advertising the whole capabilities.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: 200Gb/s, advertisement, Ethtool
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
1699289
|
Description: HW LRO feature is disabled OOB, which results in increased CPU utilization on the Receive side. On ConnectX-5 adapter cards and above, this causes a bandwidth drop for a few streams.
|
Workaround: Make sure to enable HW LRO in the driver:
ethtool -k <intf> lro
ethtool --set-priv-flag <intf> hw_lro on
|
Keywords: HW LRO, ConnectX-5 and above
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1403313
|
Description: Attempting to allocate an excessive number of VFs per PF in operating systems with kernel versions below v4.15 might fail due to a known issue in the Kernel.
|
Workaround: Make sure to update the Kernel version to v4.15 or above.
|
Keywords: VF, PF, IOMMU, Kernel, OS
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
-
|
Description: NEO-Host is not supported on the following OSs:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: NEO-Host, operating systems
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1521877
|
Description: On SLES 12 SP1 OSs, a kernel tracepoint issue may cause undefined behavior when inserting a kernel module with a wrong parameter.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx5 driver, SLES 12 SP1
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0