NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-.0.5.1.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-.0.5.1.2  Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

In order to use RDMA in Kubernetes environment with SR-IOV networking mode, two main components are required:

  1. RDMA device plugin - this plugin allows for exposing RDMA devices in a Pod

  2. SR-IOV CNI plugin - this plugin provisions VF net device in a Pod

When used in SR-IOV mode, this plugin enables SR-IOV and performs necessary configuration including setting GUID, MAC, privilege mode, and Trust mode.
The plugin also allocates the VF devices when Pods are scheduled and requested by Kubernetes framework.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 27, 2023
content here