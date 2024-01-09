Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3613899
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the srp_daemon service was enabled by default. Starting from this release, the srp_daemon service is disabled by default, and can be enabled after MLNX_OFED installation using the systemctl enable srp_daemon command.
|
Keywords: srp_daemon
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3549785
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the NVMe and mlx5_core drivers failed during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS could not be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command did not work during Anolis BFB installation.
|
Keywords: NVMe, mlx5_core, Anolis OS
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3602955
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when a VF was set to get allmulti traffic. The issue caused the steering rules to send the multicast traffic received by the NIC back to the uplink.
|
Keywords: VF, allmulti traffic
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3553766
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the enable_remote_dev_reset Devlink parameter was not supported on kernel versions below v5.10.
|
Keywords: Devlink parameter
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3546694
|
Description: Fixed an issue where MAC address configuration for PFs could fail if SR-IOV was enabled at the same time.
|
Keywords: PF, MAC address, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3538018
|
Description: Fixed an issue where firmware sync reset (with the 'mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 3 r --sync 1' command) could fail on a system configured for hotplug on the PCIe slot on which the mlx5 card was mounted.
|
Keywords: Firmware sync reset, mlx5 card
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
|
3576351
|
Description: Resolved a warning that was triggered when starting the openibd service, which pertained to an unidentified 'ExecRestart' value within the 'Service' section.
|
Keywords: openibd, warning
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3565980
|
Description: Fixed an issue where deb-based (Ubuntu and Debian) versions of MLNX_OFED did not install the rshim package, and the software needed to access the BlueField guest system from the host on a BlueField-type installation by default. Note that this was only needed (and enabled) on the host side. This issue did not occur on RPM-based systems (RHEL, SLES, Oracle, etc.).
|
Keywords: Ubuntu, Debian, rshim package
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3557482
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the 'mlnx_tune -l' list of supported operating systems did not include several operating systems that were actually supported, such as RHEL8.6 and Ubuntu 22.04.
|
Keywords: mlnx_tune -l
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3549684
|
Description: Fixed a signature-related issue that occurred when installing DOCA on SLES15SP4 using the repository.
|
Keywords: DOCA, SLES15SP4
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3380263
|
Description: Fixed an issue where users who attempted to use OFED with Device ID NVD0000000033, had to install the firmware manually.
|
Keywords: Device ID NVD0000000033
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
3228788
|
Description: Fixed an issue where running rx-tls-offload over Korg6.0 as its TLS module did not work properly.
|
Keywords: NetDev, TLS
|
Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0