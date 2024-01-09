Bug Fixes in This Version

Description: Fixed an issue where the srp_daemon service was enabled by default. Starting from this release, the srp_daemon service is disabled by default, and can be enabled after MLNX_OFED installation using the systemctl enable srp_daemon command.

Description: Fixed an issue where the NVMe and mlx5_core drivers failed during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS could not be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command did not work during Anolis BFB installation.

Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when a VF was set to get allmulti traffic. The issue caused the steering rules to send the multicast traffic received by the NIC back to the uplink.

Description: Fixed an issue where MAC address configuration for PFs could fail if SR-IOV was enabled at the same time.

Description: Fixed an issue where firmware sync reset (with the ' mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 3 r --sync 1 ' command) could fail on a system configured for hotplug on the PCIe slot on which the mlx5 card was mounted.

Description: Resolved a warning that was triggered when starting the openibd service, which pertained to an unidentified 'ExecRestart' value within the 'Service' section.

