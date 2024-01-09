NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-0.5.5.0
Bug Fixes in This Version

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

3613899

Description: Fixed an issue where the srp_daemon service was enabled by default. Starting from this release, the srp_daemon service is disabled by default, and can be enabled after MLNX_OFED installation using the systemctl enable srp_daemon command.

Keywords: srp_daemon

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3549785

Description: Fixed an issue where the NVMe and mlx5_core drivers failed during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS could not be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command did not work during Anolis BFB installation.

Keywords: NVMe, mlx5_core, Anolis OS

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3602955

Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when a VF was set to get allmulti traffic. The issue caused the steering rules to send the multicast traffic received by the NIC back to the uplink.

Keywords: VF, allmulti traffic

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3553766

Description: Fixed an issue where the enable_remote_dev_reset Devlink parameter was not supported on kernel versions below v5.10.

Keywords: Devlink parameter

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3546694

Description: Fixed an issue where MAC address configuration for PFs could fail if SR-IOV was enabled at the same time.

Keywords: PF, MAC address, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3538018

Description: Fixed an issue where firmware sync reset (with the 'mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 3 r --sync 1' command) could fail on a system configured for hotplug on the PCIe slot on which the mlx5 card was mounted.

Keywords: Firmware sync reset, mlx5 card

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3587834

Description: Fixed an issue where the enable_remote_dev_reset Devlink parameter was not supported on kernel versions below v5.10.

Keywords: Devlink parameter

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3576351

Description: Resolved a warning that was triggered when starting the openibd service, which pertained to an unidentified 'ExecRestart' value within the 'Service' section.

Keywords: openibd, warning

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3565980

Description: Fixed an issue where deb-based (Ubuntu and Debian) versions of MLNX_OFED did not install the rshim package, and the software needed to access the BlueField guest system from the host on a BlueField-type installation by default. Note that this was only needed (and enabled) on the host side. This issue did not occur on RPM-based systems (RHEL, SLES, Oracle, etc.).

Keywords: Ubuntu, Debian, rshim package

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3557482

Description: Fixed an issue where the 'mlnx_tune -l' list of supported operating systems did not include several operating systems that were actually supported, such as RHEL8.6 and Ubuntu 22.04.

Keywords: mlnx_tune -l

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3549684

Description: Fixed a signature-related issue that occurred when installing DOCA on SLES15SP4 using the repository.

Keywords: DOCA, SLES15SP4

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3380263

Description: Fixed an issue where users who attempted to use OFED with Device ID NVD0000000033, had to install the firmware manually.

Keywords: Device ID NVD0000000033

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

3228788

Description: Fixed an issue where running rx-tls-offload over Korg6.0 as its TLS module did not work properly.

Keywords: NetDev, TLS

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

