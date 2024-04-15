General Support

32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED

For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)

Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well

If using MLNX_OFED 4.9 LTS with MLNX_OFED 5.x with upstream verbs, MLNX_OFED 4.9 must be installed with --upstream-libs flag so the verbs libraries match.

A combination of 4.9 LTS default verbs and MOFED 5.x upstream verbs is not supported.