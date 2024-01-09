Out-of-Order (OOO) Data Placement

In certain fabric configurations, InfiniBand packets for a given QP may take up different paths in a network from source to destination. This results into packets being received in an out-of-order manner. These packets can now be handled instead of being dropped, in order to avoid retransmission, by:

Achieving better network utilization

Decreasing latency

Data will be placed into host memory in an out-of-order manner when out-of-order messages are received.

For information on how to set up out-of-order processing by the QP, please refer to HowTo Configure Adaptive Routing and SHIELD Community post.