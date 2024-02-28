Bug Fixes History

2393352 Description: Using "--with-openvswitch" flag during MLNX_OFED installation may not work on Debian 10 systems.

Keywords: --with-openvswitch, Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2445058 Description: ib_uverbs module parameter disable_raw_qp_enforcement is deprecated and should no longer be used.

Keywords: disable_raw_qp_enforcement, ib_uverbs

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2434650 Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-5 and earlier that when the module is missing, the driver reported a connector type that is different than OTHER.

Keywords: Module, Connector Type

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2434650 Description: Solved a compilation error by fixing a backport issue with unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock function.

Keywords: Memory, unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2434650 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock on IPoIB interface. While IPoIB driver handes multicast groups, the fix assures that everything is done under safe lock while handled.

Keywords: IPoIB, Multicast

Discovered in Release: 4.6

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2505615 Description: Fixed an issue where VLAN header was not popped on VF Rx when the eSwitch priority tagging was configured.

Keywords: ASAP2, Priority Tagging, VLAN

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2494257 Description: Fixed connection tracking (CT) offload in NIC mode by using correct steering domain for the rules.

Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, NIC Mode

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2461213 Description: Fixed an issue where offload of rules from OVS internal port to uplink failed.

Keywords: ASAP2, OVS

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2444523 Description: Fixed an issue in the tunnel mishandling that can happen when the tunnel overlay device is an OVS internal port.

Keywords: ASAP2, OVS internal port offloading

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2566354 Description: Fixed incorrect parsing of network configuration when the option --net (-n) was given to mlnxofedinstall: get network configuration from the output of 'ip' instead of 'ifconfig'.

Keywords: Installation

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2495065 Description: Dropped unsupported devices from OFED rdma-core description.

Keywords: rdma-core

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2482696 Description: Backported MLNX_OFED kernel to support elrepo 5.8 kernel.

Keywords: add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2481104 Description: Fixed ability to build xpmem on kernel version 5.6.

Keywords: add-kernel-support, xpmem

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2440062 Description: Fixed an issue where kernel build on SLES 15 systems that configures scripts assume SLES 15 systems have /etc/SuSE-release or /etc/SUSE-brand. These files no longer exist on SLES 15.

Keywords: add-kernel-support, SLES 15

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2445146 Description: Fixed an issue where running data on Geneve tunnel on a VF may result in CQE error and a failure t to transmit data.

Keywords: Virtual Function

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2494008 Description: Fixed an issue where the driver silently ignores the settings of an already-set ECN value (0->0, 1->1) via sysfs.

Keywords: RDMA, ECN

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2581127 Description: Fixed an issue where KVS offload, under certain conditions, takes too long. Improved malloc performance by increasing the memory reuse and reducing the stress on malloc and free.

Keywords: MLNX5DR, Software Steering

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2502564 Description: Fixed an issue where when using switchdev mode with SMFS, inserting duplicate rules from userspace was not supported (required when there are a few instances of the same application). As part of the fix, added support for update_fte which is called in case a duplicate rule is being added.

Keywords: SwitchDev, Steering

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2433351 Description: Fixed an issue where creating 127 ports on each VF may fail as the current kernel does not support an RDMA device with more than 255 ports.

Keywords: VF, RDMA, virtualization

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2333971 Description: Fixed an issue where changing the "other" channels count by "ethtool -L other " command on Kernel 5.10 may cause a kernel panic.

Keywords: Kernel 5.10, kernel panic, ethtool, "other" channels

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2454952 Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OFED cannot be built on top of Kernel 5.4.87.

Workaround: operating system, kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2383355 Description: Fixed an issue where Switch and eSwitch offloads are not supported for SR-IOV and its sub functions when installing MLNX_OFED over upstream kernel v5.10 or higher.

Keywords: eSwitch, Kernel, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2278833 Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.

Keywords: Bond, LAG, network manager, driver reload

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2293460 Description: In rare cases, mlx5_cmd_exec may lead to recount warning, such as: WARNING: CPU: 1 PID: 30811 at lib/refcount.c:28 refcount_warn_saturate+0xd9/0xe0 This refcount warning can be ignored.

Keywords: mlx5_cmd_exec

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2328206 Description: Prior to stopping Open vSwitch, the following command should be run. ovs-appctl exit --cleanup

Keywords: Open vSwitch, ovs-appctl

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2278352 Description: Under Containers environment, having "rdma-core" package installed on the Hypervisor may conflict with loading updated MLNX_OFED drivers from within a Container (using "/etc/init.d/openibd restart" for example). The "rdma-core" services may load the Inbox drivers on the Hypervisor, causing the loading of the MLNX_OFED drivers to fail, and errors about symbol incompatibility will appear in the dmesg log.

Keywords: openibd, symbol, rdma-core, driver load

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2397281 Description: When disabling KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P1/2 configuration while in SwitchDev mode, packets will no longer be received.

Keywords: ASAP2;KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2359599 Description: When an error occurs during adding a new flow rule (e.g. FW command failure in DMFS, unsupported sequence in SMFS, etc.), the driver might fail to release some resources.

Keywords: Steering, SMFS, DMFS

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2407076 Description: On EulerOS 2.0 SP9 Aarch64 with errata kernel kernel-4.19.90-vhulk2009.2.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.aarch64, MLNX_OFED installs correctly, but driver restart fails.

Keywords: OpenEuler, Aarch64, installation, --add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2244416 Description: Configuring "other" channels over one representor is not supported and may cause a call trace.

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, ethtool, representor

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2209987 Description: aRFS feature (activated using "ethtool ntuple on") is disabled for kernel 4.1 or below.

Keywords: aRFS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2312015 Description: Fixed the issue where clearing min_rate on all SR-IOV legacy VFs after setting min_rate to at least one of the VFs did not disable QoS min_rate.

Keywords: SR-IOV, Legacy, QoS, VF, min_rate

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2322044 Description: Allowed installation of KMP (kmod) on Lustre kernels using --add-kernel-support --kmp on RHEL 7.x and above systems.

Keywords: Installation, KMP, kmod, RHEL, Lustre, add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2325883 Description: An empty /usr/src/mlnx-ofa_kernel/default is now no longer created.

Keywords: mlnx-ofa_kernel

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2326961 Description: Enabled installation of mlnx-ofa_kernel package to /bin/python3 instead of /usr/bin/python3 on RHEL 8.x systems.

Keywords: /bin/python3, mlnx-ofa_kernel, RHEL, installation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2329152 Description: Fixed the issue where installing packages through a repository failed after generation of metapackages using --add-kernel-support . The failure occurred due to excessive and incorrect Obsolete headers in those metapackages.

Keywords: --add-kernel-support, Installation, metapackage, repository

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2152217 Description: Fixed the issue where all IPoIB offload packets were wrongly counted as rx_csum_complete. These packets are now identified as rx_csum_unnecessary packets.

Keywords: IPoIB, rx_csum_complete, rx_csum_unnecessary

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2392338 Description: Fixed an issue where mlx5dv_dr_rule_destroy segmentation fault could happen in rare cases with multiple rules on the same matcher with a different number of actions. This could happen after reusing an already deleted rule memory with less actions.

Keywords: mlx5dv_dr, software steering, RMDA-Core

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.3.7.1

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2297535 Description: Fixed the OFED udev script to not modify non-NVIDIA NIC names.

Keywords: udev, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2333242 Description: Fixed an issue of moving to SwitchDev mode after configuring DSCP.

Keywords: DSCP, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2368330 Description: Fixed the issue where global traffic class configuration did not take effect on DC QPs.

Keywords: DC, QP, TC

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2241983 Description: Fixed an issue where ib_send_bw traffic frequently dropped to zero when RDMA CM was used, because of incorrect min_rnr_timer setting on the responder side. The min_rnr_timer setting is now aligned with the setting in non-RDMA CM cases.

Keywords: RDMA CM, ib_send_bw

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2334009 Description: Fixed an issue where traffic did not pass over VFs with VST QinQ feature is enabled.

Keywords: VST, QinQ

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2336091 Description: Fixed an issue of when traffic was sent over Geneve VLAN with Tx VLAN offload enabled and TSO or Tx csum enabled, traffic could be dropped and not sent to the wire.

Keywords: Geneve, VLAN, Tx, TSO, offload

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2317257 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to restart upon installing mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs package manually.

Keywords: Firmware, mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2365123 Description: Fixed bad utility paths in rdma-core "dracut" hooks on SLES systems, which used to result in the following errors when running "dracut" with the "--add rdma" option. dracut-install: ERROR: installing ‘/usr/libexec/mlx4-setup.sh’ dracut: /usr/lib/dracut/dracut-install -D /var/tmp/dracut.UdCOSJ/initramfs /usr/libexec/mlx4-setup.sh dracut-install: ERROR: installing ‘/usr/libexec/rdma-set-sriov-vf’ dracut: /usr/lib/dracut/dracut-install -D /var/tmp/dracut.UdCOSJ/initramfs /usr/libexec/rdma-set-sriov-vf

Keywords: rdma-core dracut

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2379620 Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OFED installation using 'yum' tool failed with the following errors. Requires: rdma-core(x86-64) = 50mlnx1-1.50218 Removing: rdma-core-22.4-1.el7.x86_64 (@anaconda) rdma-core(x86-64) = 22.4-1.el7 Obsoleted By: mlnx-ofed-all-5.0-2.1.8.0.rhel7.8.noarch (MLNX_LOCAL_REPO) Not found Updated By: rdma-core-50mlnx1-1.50218.x86_64 (MLNX_LOCAL_REPO) rdma-core(x86-64) = 50mlnx1-1.50218 Available: rdma-core-22.4-5.el7.x86_64 (base) rdma-core(x86-64) = 22.4-5.el7

Keywords: YUM, rdma-core conflict

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2299982 Description: Fixed the issue where traffic class value was not updated in DCT when set via sysfs.

Keywords: DCT, sysfs, TC

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2335165 Description: Fixed a doorbell loss issue on AMD platforms with Secure Memory Encryption (SME).

Keywords: AMD, SME

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2355878 Description: Fixed an issue with registering memory using mlx5dv_devx_umem_reg while forking. Without this fix, applications which use fork() or similar syscalls while using a memory registered with umem_reg could hang due to incorrect physical page mapping. This fix requires setting the IBV_FORK_SAFE environment variable.

Keywords: mlx5dv_dr, SW steering, RDMA core

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2288599 Description: Fixed the issue where unbinding the device resulted in the following message being printed to the dmesg: " failed to disable DC tracer "

Keywords: Unbind

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2083942 Description: Fixed the issue where the content of file /sys/class/net/ /statistics/multicast may have been out of date and may have displayed values lower than the real values.

Keywords: Multicast counters

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2282316 Description: Fixed the issue where ERSPAN protocol was available only when turning off Tx checksum offload.

Keywords: ERSPAN, TX checksum offload

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2310695 Description: Fixed a udev script issue which caused non-NVIDIA devices to be renamed.

Keywords: udev, naming

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2334518 Description: Fixed missing representor statistics when using ifconfig.

Keywords: SwitchDev, representor, statistics, ifconfig

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2342348 Description: Fixed wrong value of skb mark of received packets on representors.

Keywords: SwitchDev, skb mark

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2363982 Description: Fixed an issue which caused second port representors to be named as first port representors.

Keywords: SwitchDev, udev, representor

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2292762 Description: Fixed a kernel panic scenario that may have taken place when using sysfs to cancel the probing of VFs and performing reboot while the VFs are still managed by the mlx5 driver.

Keywords: Proved VFs

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2302010 Description: Fixed a GPUDirect locking bug that may have caused instability and communication loss in Peer-direct applications.

Keywords: Peer-direct, GPUDirect

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2298308 Description: Fixed the issue where pinned pages were not handled properly by peer flow, which resulted in ENOMEM error.

Keywords: Peer flow

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2323446 Description: Fixed the issue where num_free_callbacks counter was not functional, and querying the counters returned the value of 0 all the time.

Keywords: GPUDirect

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2288779 Description: Fixed a KMP support issue in EulerOS 2.0 SP9 with non-default kernel.

Keywords: KMP, EulerOS, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2298285 Description: Fixed the following VST issues. Ingress VST traffic tagging issue caused by incorrect configuration settings over VF interface. Enabled proper reset of ingress and egress legacy ACL.

Keywords: VST

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2247363 Description: Added command interface resilience by manually polling the async commands EQE in case of command timeout.

Keywords: Command interface, mlx5_core

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2244729 Description: Enabled on-demand device memory sync to free cached memory.

Keywords: Device memory, cache

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2229683 Description: Eliminated long mlx5 recovery-flow delay on a VF driver when PCI interface goes down.

Keywords: mlx5, VF, PCI

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Description: ibv_get_device_list returns only accessible devices now.

Keywords: ibv_get_device_list

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2257363 Description: The install script will now also install the package rpm-build (that includes basic support for building RPM packages) on SLES15.x systems when trying to rebuild packages, as is the case with the rest of the distributions.

Keywords: RPM, SLES, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2244336 Description: AF_XDP is now functional.

Keywords: AF_XDP

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2192791 Description: Fixed the issue where packages neohost-backend and neohost-sdk were not properly removed by the uninstallation procedure and may have required manual removal before re-installing or upgrading the MLNX_OFED driver.

Keywords: NEO-Host, SDK

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2247404 Description: srptools installation no longer fails in case the srp_daemon service fails to start on Debian and Ubuntu systems.

Keywords: SRP, srptool, srp_daemon, Debian, Ubuntu, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2248201 Description: Fixed the issue where during MLNX_OFED installation, warning messages related to modules iw_cxgb3 and iw_nes may have appeared in the log.

Keywords: SLES, RHEL, KMP, weak updates, kmod

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2261475 Description: Simplified the sanity test that verifies which systems must use python3 and not python2, so that when rebuilding the kernel packages using --add-kernel-support, the systems based on CentOS 8 are detected.

Keywords: CentOS 8, RHEL 8, OS, sanity test, python

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2288099/2257445 Description: Simplified sanity tests for building MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN with kernel v5.7.11 or newer.

Keywords: Kernel, sanity test, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2288783 Description: MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN installer will no longer automatically remove the spdk package when installing the driver.

Keywords: spdk, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2292273 Description: Marked additional packages as obsolete so they would be removed when installing the HPE-roce mlnx-ofa-kernel package.

Keywords: RPM, HPE-roce

Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.7.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2265094 Description: Fixed VM driver to avoid command timeouts when the Hypervisor disables the VF's PCI interface. This reduces the device removal time to 2 seconds.

Keywords: VF disable

Discovered in Release:5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2272539 Description: Added back rx_dct_connect counter that queries the number of received connection requests for the associated DCTs.

Keywords: rx_dct_connect, DCT

Discovered in Release:5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

1731939 Description: Get/Set Forward Error Correction FEC configuration is not supported on ConnectX-6 HCAs with 200Gbps speed rate.

Keywords: Forward Error Correction, FEC, 200Gbps

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

1980884 Description: Setting VF VLAN, state and spoofchk using ip link tool is not supported in SwitchDev mode.

Keywords: ASAP, ip tool, VF, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2117845 Description: Relaxed ordering memory regions are not supported when working with CAPI. Registering memory region with relaxed ordering while CAPI enabled will result in a registration failure.

Keywords: Relaxed ordering, memory region, MR, CAPI

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2118956 Description: mlx5dv_dr API does not support sub functions (SFs) as destination actions.

Keywords: mlx5dv_dr, sub functions, SF

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2097045 Description: Userspace Software Steering using mlx5dv_dr API support on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards is now at GA level.

Keywords: Software Steering, SW, mlx5dv_dr, ConnectX-6 Dx

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2132332 Description: Fixed a sporadic reporting bandwidth issue in case of running with --run_infinitely flag.

Keywords: perftest, bandwidth

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2151658 Description: Optimized XRC target lookup by modifying the locking scheme to enable multiple readers and changing the linked list that holds the QPs to xarray.

Keywords: XRC, QP, xarray

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2196118 Description: Fixed a driver issue that led to panic after DPDK application crashes.

Keywords: DPDK, panic

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2245228 Description: Fixed an issue of a crash when attempting to access roce_enable sysfs in unprobed VFs.

Keywords: roce_enable, unprobed VFs

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2061294 Description: Fixed a race of commands executed by command interface in parallel to AER recovery causing the kernel to crash.

Keywords: mlx5e, AER

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2131951 Description: Fixed an issue in MLNX_OFED build system that broke RPM sign process for random packages, all RPMs are now signed properly.

Keywords: RPM, sign

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2143067 Description: If Openibd was configured to enable the SRP daemon, it now also enables srp_daemon from rdma-core.

Keywords: Openibd, SRP daemon, srp_daemon, rdma-core

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2143094 Description: Regenerated package repository in the correct location after rebuilding the kernel using add-kernel-support . This allows for installing the newly generated packages with a package manager.

Keywords: add-kernel-support, RPM, deb

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2172130 Description: Fixed an issue with metadata packages generation in the eth-only directory. This allows using the directory as a repository for package managers.

Keywords: Metadata packages

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2214543 Description: Moved ibdev2netdev script from /usr/bin to /usr/sbin in the RPM package to avoid package conflict with RHEL 8 and consequent MLNX_OFED installation failure on some systems.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev, RPM, RHEL, RedHat

Discovered in Release:

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2211311 Description: Fixed an issue where Rx port buffers cell size was wrong, leading to wrong buffers size reported by mlnx_qos/netdev qos/buffer_size sysfs.

Keywords: mlx5e, RX buffers, mlnx_qos

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2111349 Description: Fixed the issue where ethtool --show-fec/ --get-fec were not supported over ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

Keywords: Ethtool, ConnectX-6 Dx

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2165668 Description: Fixed an issue related to mlx5 command interface that in some scenarios caused the driver to hang.

Keywords: ConnectX-5, mlx5, panic

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2119984 Description: Fixed the issue where IPsec crypto offloads did not work when ESN was enabled.

Keywords: IPsec, ESN

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

1630228 Description: Fixed the issue where tunnel stateless offloads were wrongly forbidden for E-Switch manager function.

Keywords: Stateless offloads cap

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2089996 Description: Fixed the issue where dump flows were not supported and may have been corrupted when using tc tool with connection tracking rules.

Keywords: ASAP, iproute2, tc, connection tracking

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2094216 Description: Fixed the issue of when one of the LAG slaves went down, LAG deactivation failed, ultimately causing bandwidth degradation.

Keywords: RoCE LAG

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2133778 Description: The mlx5 driver maintains a subdirectory for every open eth port in /sys/kernel/debug/. For the default network namespace, the sub-directory name is the name of the interface, like "eth8". The new convention for the network interfaces moved to the non-default network namespaces is the interfaces name followed by "@" and the port's PCI ID. For example: "eth8@0000:af:00.3".

Keywords: Namespace

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2076546 Description: Fixed the issue where in RPM-based OSs with non-default kernels, using repositories after re-creating the installer (using --add-kernel-support) would result in improper installation of the drivers.

Keywords: Installation, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2114957 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation may have depended on python2 package even when attempting to install it on OSs whose default package is python3.

Keywords: Installation, python

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2122684 Description: Fixed the issue where OFED uninstallation resulted in the removal of dependency packages, such as qemu-system-* (qemu-system-x86).

Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency, qemu-system-x86

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2135476 Description: Added KMP ability to install MLNX_OFED Kernel modules on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 kernel maintenance updates.

Keywords: KMP, SLES, kernel

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2143258 Description: Fixed a typo in perftest package where help messages wrongly displayed the conversion result between Gb/s and MB/s (20^2 instead of 2^20).

Keywords: perftest

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2149577 Description: Fixed the issue where openibd script load used to fail when esp6_offload module did not load successfully.

Keywords: openibd, esp6_offload

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2163879 Description: Added dependency of package mpi-selectors on perl-Getopt-Long system package. On minimal installs of RPM-based OSs, installing mpi-selectors will also install the required system package perl-Getopt-Long.

Keywords: Dependency, perl-Getopt-Long

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2119017 Description: Fixed the issue where injecting EEH may cause extra Kernel prints, such as: “EEH: Might be infinite loop in mlx5_core driver”.

Keywords: EEH, kernel

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2107532 Description: Fixed the issue where in certain rare scenarios, due to Rx page not being replenished, the same page fragment mistakenly became assigned to two different Rx descriptors.

Keywords: Memory corruption, Rx page recycle

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2116234 Description: Fixed the issue where ibsim was missing after OFED installation.

Keywords: ibsim, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2116233 Description: Fixed an issue where ucx-kmem was missing after OFED installation.

Keywords: ucx-kmem, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2109716 Description: Fixed a dependency issue between systemd and RDMA-Core.

Keywords: Dependency, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2107776 Description: Fixed a driver load issue with Errata-kernel on SLES15 SP1.

Keywords: Load, SLES, Errata

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2105536 Description: Fixed an issue in the Hairpin feature which prevented adding hairpin flows using TC tool.

Keywords: Hairpin, TC

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2090321 Description: Fixed the issue where WQ queue flushing was not handled properly in the event of EEH.

Keywords: WQ, EEH

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2076311 Description: Fixed a rare kernel crash scenario when exiting an application that uses RMPP mads intensively.

Keywords: MAD RMPP

Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2094545 Description: Fixed the issue where perftest applications (ib_read_*, ib_write_* and others) supplied with MLNX_OFED v5.0 and above did not work correctly if corresponding applications on another side of client-server communication were supplied with previous versions of MLNX_OFED due to an interoperability issue.

Keywords: perftest, interoperability

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2096998 Description: Fixed the issue where NEO-Host could not be installed from the MLNX_OFED package when working on Ubuntu and Debian OSs.

Keywords: NEO-Host, Ubuntu, Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2094012 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation failed to upgrade firmware version on ConnectX-6 Dx NICs with secure-fw.

Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, installation, firmware, NIC

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2057076 Description: Added support for installing MLNX_OFED using --add-kernel-support option over RHEL 8 OSs.

Keywords: --add-kernel-support, installation, RHEL

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2090186 Description: Fixed a possible kernel crash scenario when AER/slot reset in done in parallel to user space commands execution.

Keywords: mlx5_core, AER, slot reset

Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2093410 Description: Added missing ECN configuration under sysfs for PFs in SwitchDev mode.

Keywords: sysfs, ASAP, SwitchDev, ECN

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

1731005 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED v4.6 YUM and Zypper installations failed on RHEL8.0, SLES15.0 and PPCLE OSs.

Keywords: YUM, Zypper, installation, RHEL, RedHat, SLES, PPCLE

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1779150 Description: Fixed the issue of when upgrading the MLNX_OFED version over SLES 15 SP0 and SP1 OSs on PPCLE platforms, it might have failed due to an isert-kmp-default issue.

Keywords: Installation, SLES, PPCLE

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1897199 Description: Fixed the issue of when using the RDMA statistics feature and attempting to unbind a QP from a counter, not including the counter-id as an argument in the CLI would have resulted in a segmentation fault.

Keywords: RDMA, QP, segfault, unbinding

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1916029 Description: Fixed the issue of when firmware response time to commands became very long, some commands failed upon timeout. The driver may have then triggered a timeout completion on the wrong entry, leading to a NULL pointer call trace.

Keywords: Firmware, timeout, NULL

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2036394 Description: Added driver support for kernels with the old XDP_REDIRECT infrastructure that uses the following NetDev operations: .ndo_xdp_flush and .ndo_xdp_xmit.

Keywords: XDP_REDIRECT, Soft lockup

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1973238 Description: Fixed the issue where ib_core unload may fail on Ubuntu 18.04.2 OS with the following error message: " Module ib_core is in use "

Keywords: ib_core, Ubuntu, ibacm

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2072871 Description: Fixed an issue where the usage of --excludedocs Open MPI RPM option resulted in the removal of non-documentation related files.

Keywords: --excludedocs, Open MPI, RPM

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2060216 Description: Legacy mlnx-libs are now installed by default on SLES11 SP3 OS, as building MLNX_OFED on RDMA-Core based packages with this OS is not supported.

Keywords: mlnx-libs, SLES, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2072884 Description: Removed all cases of automated loading of MLNX_OFED kernel modules outside of openibd to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_OFED versions. These loads conflict with openibd, which has its own logic to overcome issues. Such issues can be inbox driver load instead of MLNX_OFED, or module load with wrong parameter value. They might also load modules while openibd is trying to unload the driver stack.

Keywords: Installation, openibd, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2052037 Description: Disabled automated loading of some modules through udev triggers to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_OFED versions.

Keywords: Installation, udev, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2022634 Description: Fixed a typo in the packages build command line which could cause the installation of MLNX_OFED on SLES OSs to fail when using the option --without-depcheck.

Keywords: Installation, SLES

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2022619 Description: Fixed the issue where uninstallation of MLNX_OFED would hang due to a bug in the package dependency check.

Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1995843 Description: ibdump is now provided with the default rdma-core-based build.

Keywords: ibdump, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1995631 Description: Proper package dependencies are now set on Debian and Ubuntu libibverbs-dev package that is generated from RDMA-Core.

Keywords: Dependency, libibverbs, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2047221 Description: Reference count (refcount) for RDMA connection ID (cm_id) was not incremented in rdma_resolve_addr() function, resulting in a cm_id use-after-free access. A fix was applied to increment the cm_id refcount.

Keywords: rdma_resolve_addr(), cm_id

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2045181 Description: Fixed a race condition which caused kernel panic when moving two ports to SwitchDev mode at the same time.

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, race

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2004488 Description: Allowed accessing sysfs hardware counters in SwitchDev mode.

Keywords: ASAP, hardware counters, sysfs, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2030943 Description: Function smp_processor_id() is called in the RX page recycle flow to determine the core to run on. This is intended to run in NAPI context. However, due to a bug in backporting, the RX page recycle was mistakenly called also in the RQ close flow when not needed.

Keywords: Rx page recycle, smp_processor_id

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2074487 Description: Fixed an issue where port link state was automatically changed (without admin state involvement) to "UP" after reboot.

Keywords: Link state, UP

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2064711 Description: Fixed an issue where RDMA CM connection failed when port space was small.

Keywords: RDMA CM

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2076424 Description: Traffic mirroring with OVS offload and non-offload over VxLAN interface is now supported. Note: For kernel 4.9, make sure to use a dedicated OVS version.

Keywords: VxLAN, OVS

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1828321 Description: Fixed the issue of when working with VF LAG while the bond device is in active-active mode, running fwreset would result in unequal traffic on both PFs, and PFs would not reach line rate.

Keywords: VF LAG, bonding, PF

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1975293 Description: Installing OFED with --with-openvswitch flag no longer requires manual removal of the existing Open vSwitch.

Keywords: OVS, Open vSwitch, openvswitch

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1939719 Description: Fixed an issue of when running openibd restart after the installation of MLNX_OFED on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 SP1 OSs with the latest Kernel (v4.12.14) resulted in an error that the modules did not belong to that Kernel. This was due to the fact that the module installed by MLNX_OFED was incompatible with new Kernel's module.

Keywords: SLES, operating system, OS, installation, Kernel, module

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2001966 Description: Fixed an issue of when bond was created over VF netdevices in SwitchDev mode, the VF netdevice would be treated as representor netdevice. This caused the mlx5_core driver to crash in case it received netdevice events related to bond device.

Keywords: PF, VF, SwitchDev, netdevice, bonding

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1816629 Description: Fixed an issue where following a bad affinity occurrence in VF LAG mode, traffic was sent after the port went up/down in the switch.

Keywords: Traffic, VF LAG

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1718531 Description: Added support for VLAN header rewrite on CentOS 7.2 OS.

Keywords: VLAN, ASAP, switchdev, CentOS 7.2

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1556337 Description: Fixed the issue where adding VxLAN decapsulation rule with enc_tos and enc_ttl failed.

Keywords: VxLAN, decapsulation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1921799 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation over SLES15 SP1 ARM OSs failed unless --add-kernel-support flag was added to the installation command.

Keywords: SLES, installation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1949260 Description: Fixed a race condition that resulted in kernel panic when running IPoIB traffic in Connected mode.

Keywords: IPoIB

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1973828 Description: Fixed wrong EEPROM length for small form factor (SFF) 8472 from 256 to 512 bytes.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1915553 Description: Fixed the issue where errno field was not sent in all error flows of ibv_reg_mr API.

Keywords: ibv_reg_mr

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1970901 Description: Fixed the issue where mlx5 IRQ name did not change to express the state of the interface.

Keywords: Ethernet, PCIe, IRQ

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1915587 Description: Udaddy application is now functional in Legacy mode.

Keywords: Udaddy, MLNX_OFED legacy, RDMA-CM

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1931421 Description: Added support for E-Switch (SR-IOV Legacy) mode in RHEL 7.7 OSs.

Keywords: E-Switch, SR-IOV, RHEL, RedHat

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1945411/1839353 Description: Fixed the issue of when XDP_REDIRECT fails, pages got double-freed due to a bug in the refcnt_bias feature.

Keywords: XDP, XDP_REDIRECT, refcnt_bias

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1715789 Description: Fixed the issue where NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package was missing from Ubuntu v18.04.2 OS.

Keywords: MFT, Ubuntu, operating system

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1547200 Description: Fixed an issue where IPoIB Tx queue may get stuck, leading to timeout warnings in dmesg.

Keywords: IPoIB

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1817636 Description: Fixed the issue of when disabling one port on the Server side, VF-LAG Tx Affinity would not work on the Client side.

Keywords: VF-LAG, Tx Affinity

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1800525 Description: When configuring the Time-stamping feature, CQE compression will be disabled. This fix entails the removal of a warning message that appeared upon attempting to disable CQE compression when it has already been disabled.

Keywords: Time-stamping, CQE compression

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1431282 Description: Fixed the issue where software reset may have resulted in an order inversion of interface names.

Keywords: Software reset

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1843020 Description: Server reboot may result in a system crash.

Keywords: reboot, crash

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1734102 Description: Fixed the issue where Ubuntu v16.04.05 and v16.04.05 OSs could not be used with their native kernels.

Keywords: Ubuntu, Kernel, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1811973 Description: VF mirroring offload is now supported.

Keywords: ASAP2, VF mirroring

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1841634 Description: The number of guaranteed counters per VF is now calculated based on the number of ports mapped to that VF. This allows more VFs to have counters allocated.

Keywords: Counters, VF

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1758983 Description: Installing MLNX_OFED on RHEL 7.6 OSs platform x86_64 and RHEL 7.6 ALT OSs platform PPCLE using YUM is now supported.

Keywords: RHEL, RedHat, YUM, OS, operating system

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1523548 Description: Fixed the issue where RDMA connection persisted even after dropping the network interface.

Keywords: Network interface, RDMA

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1712870 Description: Fixed the issue where small packets with non-zero padding were wrongly reported as "checksum complete" even though the padding was not covered by the csum calculation. These packets now report "checksum unnecessary". In addition, an ethtool private flag has been introduced to control the "checksum complete" feature: ethtool --set-priv-flags eth1 rx_no_csum_complete on/off

Keywords: csum error, checksum, mlx5_core

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1648597 Description: Fixed the wrong wording in the FW tracer ownership startup message (from "FW Tracer Owner" to "FWTracer: Ownership granted and active").

Keywords: FW Tracer

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1581631 Description: Fixed the issue where GID entries referenced to by a certain user application could not be deleted while that user application was running.

Keywords: RoCE, GID

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1368390 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED could not be installed on RHEL 7.x Alt OSs using YUM repository.

Keywords: Installation, YUM, RHEL

Discovered in Release: 4.3-3.0.2.1

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1531817 Description: Fixed an issue of when the number of channels configured was less than the number of CPUs available, part of the CPUs would not be used by Tx queues.

Keywords: Performance, Tx, CPU

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1571977 Description: Fixed an issue of when the same CQ is connected to some QPs with SRQ and some without, wrong wr_id might be reported by ibv_poll_cq .

Keywords: libmlx5, wr_id

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1380135 Description: Fixed the issue where IB port link used to flap due to MAD heartbeat response delay when using new CQ API.

Keywords: IB port link, CQ API, MAD heartbeat

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1498931 Description: Fixed the issue where establishing TCP connection took too long due to failure of SA PathRecord query callback handler.

Keywords: TCP, SA PathRecord

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1514096 Description: Fixed the issue where lack of high order allocations caused driver load failure. All high order allocations are now changed to order-0 allocations.

Keywords: mlx5, high order allocation

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1524932 Description: Fixed a backport issue on some OSs, such as RHEL v7.x, where mlx5 driver would support ip link set DEVICE vf NUM rate TXRATE old command, instead of ip link set DEVICE vf NUM max_tx_rate TXRATE min_tx_rate TXRATE new command.

Keywords: mlx5 driver

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1498585 Description: Fixed the issue of when performing configuration changes, mlx5e counters values were reset.

Keywords: Ethernet counters

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1425027 Description: Fixed the issue where attempting to establish a RoCE connection on the default GID or on IPv6 link-local address might have failed when two or more netdevices that belong to HCA ports were slaves under a bonding master. This might also have resulted in the following error message in the kernel log: “ __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid fe80:0000:0000:0000:f652:14ff:fe46:7391 error=-28 ”.

Keywords: RoCE, bonding

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0