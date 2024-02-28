Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3663363
|
Description: Fixed an issue where an error was triggered in case devlink reload was attempted when there were allocated subfunctions.
|
Keywords: devlink reload, allocated subfunctions
|
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
|
3660998
|
Description: Resolved an issue on ConnectX-4 Lx, where the VF state was not configured correctly following the activation of SR-IOV.
|
Keywords: ConnectX-4 Lx, VF state
|
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
|
3653417
|
Description: Fixed an issue where changing the steering mode to firmware steering was unsupported for policy IPsec rules.
|
Keywords: Firmware steering
|
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0