Bug Fixes in This Version

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

3663363

Description: Fixed an issue where an error was triggered in case devlink reload was attempted when there were allocated subfunctions.

Keywords: devlink reload, allocated subfunctions

Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

3660998

Description: Resolved an issue on ConnectX-4 Lx, where the VF state was not configured correctly following the activation of SR-IOV.

Keywords: ConnectX-4 Lx, VF state

Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

3653417

Description: Fixed an issue where changing the steering mode to firmware steering was unsupported for policy IPsec rules.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

