Changes and New Features
Feature/Change
Description
23.10-1.1.9.0
Lightweight Local SFs
Following the addition of the Lightweight Local SFs feature in version 23.07, in order to configure the scalable-functions, follow the revised instructions as detailed in the Step-by-Step Guide.
Note: "Step 2.9 - Set all SF specific device parameters" is now mandatory for local SFs.
Note: "Step 2.9 - Set all SF specific device parameters" is now mandatory for local SFs.
The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
Supported Cards
Description
All HCAs
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-6 and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-5 and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
ConnectX-4 and above
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
For a list of features from previous versions see Release Notes Change Log History section.
Feature/Change
Description
23.10-1.1.9.0
General
General
For additional information on the new features, please refer to the MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.