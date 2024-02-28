Installing MLNX_OFED

NVIDIA provides OFED packages to be installed on common operating systems. These packages are provided as binaries, and NVIDIA provided full support for them. This model is now referred to as "Primary support".

Starting OFED 5.6, NVIDIA is introducing a new support model for OFED used on open source community operating systems. The goal of this new support model is to enable customers to use community-maintained variants of the Linux operating system, without being limited to major distributions that NVIDIA provides primary support for.

In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers choosing to use community operating systems in their environment. NVIDIA owns basic validation for the operating systems, so that customers know they can expect OFED to work. Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of OFED instead of the whole package.

In case of issues, for customers that are entitled for NVIDIA support (e.g. customers who have an applicable support contract), NVIDIA will do the best effort to assist, but may require the customer to work with the community to fix issues that are deemed to be caused by the community breaking OFED, as opposed to NVIDIA owning the fix end to end.

Overall, the following should be noted when running OFED on the community-supported operating systems:

NVIDIA will perform sanity testing of OFED on community supported OSs

NVIDIA will declare which kernel versions were tested (min/max), based on mainstream kernel (kernel.org) versions

NVIDIA will not ship binaries/installation packages for community-supported OSs

Customers will use source code of OFED and build guidance and will need to build their own binaries & installation packages

Customers will be able to pick and choose the parts of OFED they deploy (e.g., drivers only, user tools only, and so forth)

In case of bug reports, customers may be asked to reproduce on a primary-supported distribution (such as RHEL) in order to have support

If issues are deemed specific to the community OS (e.g., if an OS deviates from mainstream in a way that breaks OFED), it is the customer’s responsibility to work with the community to fix it

Below are the instructions how to build OFED from the sources provided by NVIDIA.

Download sources from https://network.nvidia.com/products/infiniband-drivers/linux/mlnx_ofed Scroll down to the and click the "Download" tab. Choose the relevant package, depending on the host operating system (the package format is what really matters (rpm/deb)). Download the desired tgz SOURCE package (e.g., MLNX_OFED_SRC-<debian?>-<ver>.tgz) Unpack the tarball. Copy Copied! tar -xzf MLNX_OFED_SRC-<debian?>-<version>.tgz Go to the extracted directory. Copy Copied! cd MLNX_OFED_SOURCE- 5.6 -x.x.x.x Run the installation script with the relevant options. Copy Copied! ./install.pl <option 1 > <option 2 > . Use " ./install.pl --help " to see all the options and choose the desired option. For example: " ./install.pl --all " should build and install all the default packages. While running install.pl , the script may fail on missing dependencies. Those dependencies should be installed manually before running install.pl again.

The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages—propriety packages should be installed upon request.

List of closed source proprietary packages:

Clusterkit

DPCP

hcoll

Sharp

ibutils2

opensm

Today the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built rpm/deb from a similar primary operating system.

The following table maps the community OSs that are most similar to Primary OSs based on internal testing:

Community OS Most Similar Primary OS BCLINUX7.6 RHEL 7.9 BCLINUX7.7 RHEL 7.9 BCLINUX8.1 RHEL 8.5 Debian9.13 Debian 10.8 EulerOS2.0sp5 EulerOS2.0sp10 EulerOS2.0sp8 EulerOS2.0sp10 RHEL/CentOS7.5 RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.7 RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.8 RHEL 7.9 SLES12SP2 SLES12 SP5 SLES12SP3 SLES12 SP5 SLES12SP4 SLES12 SP5 Ubuntu16.04 Ubuntu22.04 Alma 8.5 RHEL 8.5 Anolis OS 8.4 RHEL 8.5 CentOS Strea m 8.5 RHEL 8.5 Fedora 35 RHEL 8.5 OpenEuler OS 22.03 LTS OpenEuler20 SP3 OpenSUSE 15.3 SLES15 SP3 Photon OS 3.0 RHEL 7.9 Rocky 8.5 RHEL 8.5 Rocky 8.6 RHEL 8.6

By building the packages using install.pl , the RPMs will be created under /tmp/OFED-internal-5.6-x.x.x/RPMS/<OS>/<arch>/

List the packages that will be installed by running the following: Copy Copied! /tmp/OFED-internal- 5.6 -x.x.x/install.pl--all -p Create working directories. Example: Copy Copied! mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/SOURCES/<rpmname>-<version> mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/SPECS mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/BUILD mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/SRPMS mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/RPMS For --all option it used to set rpmname as mlnx-ofed-all

OFED will be set to the current GA version being used. Create a new XML file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/comp.xml that contains all the required packages.

Example: Copy Copied! <?xml version= "1.0" encoding= "UTF-8" ?> <comps> <group> <id>all</id> <name>MLNX_OFED ALL</name> < default > true </ default > <description>Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution for Linux: MLNX_OFED ALL packages </description> <uservisible> true </uservisible> <packagelist> <packagereq type= "default" >mlnx-tools</packagereq> <packagereq type= "default" >rdma-core-devel</packagereq> <packagereq type= "default" >perftest</packagereq> <packagereq type= "default" >Package Example 1 </packagereq> <packagereq type= "default" >Package Example 2 </packagereq> <packagereq type= "default" >mlnx-ofed-all</packagereq> </packagelist> </group> </comps> Create tarball with the correct source name: Copy Copied! echo <rpmname>-<version> > /tmp/OFED_topdir/SOURCES/<rpmname>-<version>/<rpmname>-release cd /tmp/OFED_topdir/SOURCES tar czf <rpmname>-<version>.tar.gz <rpmname>-<version> Create new spec file that requires all the packages in that directory under /tmp/OFED_topdir/SPECS/<rpmname>.spec Build the RPM metapackage from the spec file that was created before. As a result, the RPMs will be created under /tmp/OFED_topdir/RPMS/<arch>/ Copy Copied! rpmbuild -ba --target noarch --define '_source_filedigest_algorithm md5' --define '_binary_filedigest_algorithm md5' --define '_topdir /tmp/OFED_topdir' --define '_sourcedir %{_topdir}/SOURCES' --define '_specdir %{_topdir}/SPECS' --define '_srcrpmdir %{_topdir}/SRPMS' --define '_rpmdir %{_topdir}/RPMS' /tmp/OFED_topdir/SPECS/<rpmname>.spec Copy the newly-created RPMs into the RPMS directory that was created before. Copy Copied! cp /tmp/OFED_topdir/RPMS/noarch/mlnx-ofed-all- 5.6 -.rhel8u3.noarch.rpm /tmp/OFED-internal- 5.6 -x.x.x/<arch>/redhat-release- 8.3 - 1.0 .el8/x86_64/ Create repodata. Copy Copied! createrepo -q -g /tmp/OFED_topdir/comps.xml /tmp/OFED-internal- 5.6 -x.x.x/RPMS/redhat-release- 8.3 - 1.0 .el8/<arch>/ Copy the generated RPMS to any server and do the following to install OFED: Create new yum repository. Copy Copied! cat /etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo [mlnx_ofed] name=mlnx_ofed baseurl=/tmp/OFED-internal- 5.6 -x.x.x/RPMS/OS/<arch>/ enabled= 1 gpgcheck= 0 Refresh repository list. Copy Copied! yum repolist Install OFED. Copy Copied! yum install mlnx-ofed-all

By building the packages using install.pl, the debs will be created under /tmp/OFED-internal-5.6-x.x.x/DEBS/<OS>/<arch>/

List the packages that will be installed by the following: Copy Copied! /tmp/OFED-internal-debian- 5.6 -x.x.x/install.pl --all -p Create working directories.

Example: Copy Copied! mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/source echo <rpmname>-<version> > /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/<rpmname>-release For --all option it used to set rpmname as mlnx-ofed-all

For OFED 5.6, the version will be set to 5.6 Create rules file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/rules Copy Copied! #!/usr/bin/make -f # -*- makefile -*- export DH_OPTIONS pname:=<rpmname> %: dh $@ override_dh_auto_install: dh_installdirs -p$(pname) usr/share/doc/$(pname) install -m 0644 $(pname)-release debian/$(pname)/usr/share/doc/$(pname) Change rules file mode. Copy Copied! chmod 755 /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/rules Create rules file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/compat Copy Copied! echo 9 > /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/compat Create source/format file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/source/format Copy Copied! echo "3.0 (quilt)" > /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/source/format Create changelog file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/changelog Exmaple: Copy Copied! mlnx-ofed-all ( 5.6 -x.x.x.x) unstable; urgency=low * Initial release -- your username <mail> Sun, 15 May 2022 21 : 00 : 00 + 0200 Create postinst script (if needed) under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/<rpmname>.postinst Collapse Source Copy Copied! #!/bin/bash cd /lib/modules for dd in `/bin/ls` do /sbin/depmod $dd >/dev/ null 2 >& 1 done if [ -f /usr/bin/ofed_info ]; then sed -i -r -e "s/^(OFED)(.*)(-[0-9]*.*-[0-9]*.*):/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-5.6-x.x.x.x (\1\3):

/" /usr/bin/ofed_info sed -i -r -e "s/(.*then echo) (.*):(.*)/\1 MLNX_OFED_LINUX-5.6-x.x.x.x: \3/" /usr/bin/ofed_info sed -i -r -e "s/(.*X-n\" ]; then echo) (.*)(; exit.*)/\1 5.6-x.x.x.x \3/" /usr/bin/ofed_info sed -i -e "s/OFED-internal/MLNX_OFED_LINUX/g" /usr/bin/ofed_info fi # Switch off opensmd service /sbin/chkconfig --set opensmd off > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true /sbin/chkconfig opensmd off > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true if [ -f "/etc/init.d/opensmd" ] ; then if [ -e /sbin/chkconfig ]; then /sbin/chkconfig --del opensmd > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true elif [ -e /usr/sbin/update-rc.d ]; then /usr/sbin/update-rc.d -f opensmd remove > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true else /usr/lib/lsb/remove_initd /etc/init.d/opensmd > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true fi fi # Disable ibacm daemon by default chkconfig --del ibacm > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true # disable SDP and QIB loading by default if [ -e /etc/infiniband/openib.conf ]; then sed -i -r -e "s/^SDP_LOAD=.*/SDP_LOAD=no/" /etc/infiniband/openib.conf sed -i -r -e "s/^QIB_LOAD=.*/QIB_LOAD=no/" /etc/infiniband/openib.conf fi /sbin/ldconfig > /dev/ null 2 >& 1 || true Create control file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/control Copy Copied! Source: mlnx-ofed-all Section: utils Priority: extra Maintainer: your username <mail> Build-Depends: debhelper (>= 9.0 . 0 ) Standards-Version: 3.9 . 2 Homepage: http: Package:mlnx-ofed-all Architecture: all Depends: ${shlibs:Depends}, ${misc:Depends}, dpcp (>= 1.1 . 25 - 1.56076 ), mstflint (>= 4.16 . 0 - 1.56076 ), rdmacm-utils (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), mlnx-tools (>= 5.2 . 0 - 0.56076 ), mlnx-iproute2 (>= 5.16 . 0 - 1.56076 ), opensm (>= 5.11 . 0 .MLNX20220418.fd3d650- 0.1 . 56076 ), ibutils2 (>= 2.1 . 1 - 0.148 .MLNX20220418.g60b8156. 56076 ), ofed-scripts (>= 5.6 -OFED. 5.6 . 0.7 . 6 ), dump-pr (>= 1.0 - 5.11 . 0 .MLNX20220418.g7e9d922. 56076 ), mlnx-ethtool (>= 5.15 - 1.56076 ), perftest (>= 4.5 - 0.14 .gd962d8c. 56076 ), libibverbs-dev (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), ucx (>= 1.13 . 0 - 1.56076 ), ibsim-doc (>= 0.10 - 1.56076 ), srp-dkms (>= 5.6 -OFED. 5.6 . 0.7 . 6.1 ), ibacm (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), sharp (>= 2.7 . 0 .MLNX20220331.8d57397a- 1.56076 ), libibmad5 (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), mlnx-ofed-kernel-utils (>= 5.6 -OFED. 5.6 . 0.7 . 6.1 ), srptools (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), ibsim (>= 0.10 - 1.56076 ), libibmad-dev (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), libibumad3 (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), ibverbs-utils (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), rdma-core (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), libibverbs1 (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), isert-dkms (>= 5.6 -OFED. 5.6 . 0.7 . 6.1 ), libibumad-dev (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), iser-dkms (>= 5.6 -OFED. 5.6 . 0.7 . 6.1 ), ibdump (>= 6.0 . 0 - 1.56076 ), libopensm-devel (>= 5.11 . 0 .MLNX20220418.fd3d650- 0.1 . 56076 ), libopensm (>= 5.11 . 0 .MLNX20220418.fd3d650- 0.1 . 56076 ), kernel-mft-dkms (>= 4.20 . 0 - 29 ), libibnetdisc5 (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), librdmacm1 (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), opensm-doc (>= 5.11 . 0 .MLNX20220418.fd3d650- 0.1 . 56076 ), mlnx-ofed-kernel-dkms (>= 5.6 -OFED. 5.6 . 0.7 . 6.1 ), infiniband-diags (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), mft (>= 4.15 . 1 - 9 ), librdmacm-dev (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ), ibverbs-providers (>=56mlnx40- 1.56076 ) Description: MLNX_OFED all installer package (with DKMS support) Package:mlnx-ofed-all-exact Architecture: all Create copyright file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/copyright

On Debian systems, a copy of the General Public License version 2 could be found under /usr/share/common-licenses/GPL-2 Collapse Source Copy Copied! Format: https: Files: * Copyright: 2022 , NVIDIA Corporation License: GPLv2-and-2BSD * This software is available to you under a choice of one of two * licenses. You may choose to be licensed under the terms of the GNU * General Public License (GPL) Version 2 , available from the file * COPYING in the main directory of this source tree, or the * BSD license below: * * Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or * without modification, are permitted provided that the following * conditions are met: * * - Redistributions of source code must retain the above * copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following * disclaimer. * * - Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above * copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following * disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials * provided with the distribution. * * THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" , WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, * EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF * MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND * NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS * BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN * ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN * CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE * SOFTWARE. Creating tarball. Copy Copied! cd /tmp/OFED_topdir tar czf <rpmname>_<version>.orig.tar.gz <rpmname>-<version> cd <rpmname>-<version> dpkg-buildpackage -us -uc cp -af *.deb /tmp/OFED-internal- 5.6 -x.x.x/DEBS/OS/arch/ Create new yum repository under /etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo Copy Copied! [mlnx_ofed] deb [trusted=yes] file:/tmp/OFED-internal- 5.6 - 0.7 . 6 /DEBS/debian10. 8 /x86_64/ ./ Refresh repository list. Copy Copied! apt update Install OFED. Copy Copied! apt install mlnx-ofed-all

Warning mpitests package is disabled on Fedora 35 and Photon due to building issues.mpitests package is disabled on Fedora 35 and Photon due to building issues.



