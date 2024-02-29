Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
3729466
Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode.
Keywords: Q-counters, switchdev
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1
3727822
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities.
Keywords: encap entries, double free
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1
3728381
Description: Fixed an issue that exposed debugfs entries for non supported RoCE general parameters, such as rtt_resp_dscp.
Keywords: debugfs, RoCE
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1
3710957
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error message by updating the rule actions STE apply flow. Following the update, the flow checks if the rule domain is different from the ASO CT action domain when applying the ASO CT action.
Keywords: Software Steering
Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0
Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1